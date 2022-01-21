High school sports roundup: Burlington wrestling remain perfect in SLC

Both Burlington and Waterford High School wrestling entered Thursday night's dual meet in Racine with 5-0 records in the Southern Lakes Conference.

It took resiliency and determination. But the Demons left with a 45-24 victory to keep their perfect conference record intact.

"I counted at least five matches that we were losing and came back to win," Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. "They all stayed mentally strong."

The Demons started the meet with a win at 285 pounds. Zeke Tiedt secured a pin over the Wolverines' Seth Bjorge in 3:07. But the two sides were very evenly matched and the early results reflected that. Halfway through the dual meet the two were tied at 15.

Sawyer Kastenson gave the Wolverines a win at 106, pinning Ted Lightfield in 1:02. Hudson Halter, ranked fifth in Division 1 at 120 in the most recent Wisconsin Wrestling Online poll, stepped up to 126 for the Wolverines on Thursday and won a decision (6-4) over Brody Toledo.

The Demons early blows included big wins for Ben Guerra and Nolan Myszkewicz. Guerra, competing at 120, fought back into his match against Brady Johnson to earn a pin (2:36). Myszkewicz battled Bryce Konwent at 138 and won a decision (6-4).

152 provided a solid showcase for two of the state's top wrestlers. Hunter Rudzinski, ranked 12th in Division 1 at 152, paired up against the Wolverines' captain, Austin Skrundz, as he stepped up a weight class. Skrundz is ranked 12th in Division 1 at 145. Rudzinski won the match but Skrundz made it to a decision, losing 5-2.

But, aside for a forfeit victory for Evan Danowski at 195, that would be all the Wolverines could add to their night. The Demons cleaned up the second half of the dual meet.

"We had opportunities but things just didn't work out tonight," Waterford co-coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. "But it's a building block. We've got a few things to work on."

Austin Reeseman gave the Demons a win at 160 — pinning Jeremy Cherba in 1:50. Kade Boyd at 145 and Andrew Karnes at 170 had forfeit victories. And Dane Loppnow closed the show for the Demons at 220 with a decision (4-2) win over Nicholas Shaw.

"I thought we wrestled really well," Gribble said. "Our kids keep wrestling and working hard."

UNION GROVE 51, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 21: The Broncos earned a pair of wins to get the better of a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet on Thursday at Salem.

Caleb Cozad gave the Broncos their lone pin on the night. Cozad pinned Matthew Sekey of the Falcons in 2:56 to earn the win at 195 pounds. The Broncos also had a win at 145 with Riley Storm-Voltz picking up a decision (6-2) against Marcus Gillmore.

10 of the 14 scheduled events were decided by forfeit with the Broncos winning seven of the forfeitures.

Girls basketball

FRANKLIN 59, HORLICK 19: The Rebels struggled to find a rhythm offensively in their Southeast Conference loss Thursday night at Racine.

The Sabers (10-4, 5-1 SEC), currently second in the SEC, led the Rebels(2-12, 1-6 SEC) 16-2 to start the game and 42-9 at the half. Freshman forward Ameri Lawson led the Rebels with five points. Junior Aziyah Scales and senior Vantaya Johnson each finished with four points.

“We knew it would be a battle,” Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. “We’re getting to the basket well but are just having a rough time scoring.”

Despite the loss, Sanders was impressed with how Scales stepped up for her team.

“She works her butt off,” Sanders said about Scales. “She played well tonight.”

MILWAUKEE ACADEMY OF SCIENCE 71, RACINE LUTHERAN 58: Despite missing their starting point guard for a second consecutive game, the Crusaders nearly pulled off an upset in their nonconference game Thursday in Milwaukee.

The Novas (13-3), currently ranked third in Division 4 in the most recent Associated Press state poll, led by four points with two minutes remaining in regulation. The Crusaders (8-8) then had two players pick up their fourth fouls and the Novas managed to pull away late.

“It was a great game,” Racine Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “Those girls laid everything out there. These girls are so much fun to coach, they’re resilient.”

Junior guard Ellie Jaramillo led the Crusaders with 23 points and seven made 3-pointers. Sarah Strande added 21 points in her second game running point for the Crusaders. Strande has stepped into the role while Navaiah Bell-Tenner has been unavailable to play.

The Novas started the game with a 9-0 run, but the Crusaders rallied to lead 27-24 at the half. Already entering the game shorthanded, the situation worsened as senior guard Justyce Nelson left the game and did not return. Sophomore Madi Mendujano, the starting shooting guard on Racine Lutheran’s junior varsity team, filled in for Nelson and played the entire second half. Mendujano finished with six points.

The Novas started the second half with another 9-0 run to retake the lead for good. The 13-point final margin was the largest lead of the night for the Novas.

“We knew we couldn’t get into a running match with them,” Shaffer said. “Once we made it more of a half-court game, we held our own.”

Lalani Ellis led the Novas with 22 points.

DOMINICAN 42, ST. CATHERINE'S 26: The Angels were held to one made 3-pointer in their Metro Classic Conference game at Whitefish Bay Thursday night.

Sophomore Angeline Ortiz led St. Catherine’s (4-12, 2-7 MCC) with eight points and four players each finished with three points. No statistics were available for the Knights (9-6, 5-4 MCC) as of Thursday night.

Dominican led 20-12 at halftime.

