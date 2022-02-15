High school sports roundup: Burlington wrestling comes up short in team sectional

The Burlington High School boys wrestling team may have had one goal end in heartbreaking fashion on Tuesday night, but there is little time for sorrow.

The Demons had their dream of reaching the WIAA Team State Tournament fall a little short, losing to Franklin 38-29 in a Division 1 Team Sectional Tuesday night at St. Catherine’s High School.

Despite the disappointing result, 11 of Burlington’s 14 wrestlers still have individual competitions to look forward to on Saturday in the Division 1 individual sectional at Park.

“It was an exciting duel; Franklin was just a little better,” Burlington coach Jade Gribble said. “It wasn’t quite able to work out tonight, but I’m proud of our kids and I’m proud of the effort they put out there.”

Tuesday’s meet started well for the Demons, with Brody Toledo winning his match in the 126-pound weight class on a 15-4 major decision against Matthew Barlay. After the Sabers won at 132, Nolan Myszkewicz (138) put Burlington back in front with a pin of Matt Bauer in 5:02.

In the middle four weight classes, Gribble took a risk by moving three wrestlers up one weight class each, and each won. The Demons lost at 145 on a major decision, but Austin Skrundz (152), Austin Reesman (160) and Andrew Karnes (170) each won to give Burlington the lead at 23-10. Skrundz beat Drew Nichols 11-3, Reesman beat Teagan Fox 9-3 and Karnes pinned Manny Joseph in 4:55.

“Hats off to those three for moving up weight classes and all getting wins,” Gribble said.

Franklin won the next two matches, then Zeke Tiedt gave Burlington the lead at 29-19 by pinning Jake Pekar right at the end of the first period of their match at 220.

Unfortunately, the victory was the last of the meet for the Demons. The Sabers won the final four matches, including a state-clinching 12-1 major decision victory in the final weight class (120) of the night.

“Hopefully, we will be ready to go for sectionals this weekend,” Gribble said. “We have to have short memories and move on and be ready to go come Saturday.”

The Demons will shift their attention to the individual sectional Saturday at Park. Toledo, Skrundz, Reesman, Karnes and Tiedt will be joined by Lee Gauger, Dane Loppnow, Grant Otter, Ted Lightfield, Cole Cook and Ben Guerra.

The top two wrestlers in each weight class advance to the WIAA State Wrestling Championships Feb. 24-26 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Boys basketball

CASE 72, FOND DU LAC 41: The Eagles continued their domination in the second half of the season Tuesday with a nonconference victory at Case.

Case (16-5) has won seven consecutive games and has won each of those games by a margin of at least 16 points. The Eagles are also 8-0 at home this season with two home games left, both next week.

The Cardinals (3-19) were shut down in the first half Case led 33-18 at the break.

“We played well especially defensively,” Eagles coach Jake Berce said. “As the season has progressed, they’ve gone into defense more and we’re looking to keep it going.

“I’m just proud of how they’ve come together as a group.”

Case outscored Fond du Lac 39-23 in the second half and had three players score in double figures.

Junior forward Amari Jedkins led the Eagles with 23 points, senior guard Terryon Brumby had 17 points and his sophomore brother, Termarion, scored eight. Senior guard Adrian Bryant scored 15 points and made three 3-point shots.

“I really just am proud of the way they are playing selfless basketball,” Berce said. “They’re making the extra pass and finding the open man — getting the ball into the post and playing for one another.”

Sophomore Rocky Barfknecht led the Cardinals with 11 points and junior Jamariea Dalton scored nine.

WATERFORD 72, WILMOT 53: The Wolverines recovered from their first loss in five games with a resounding Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday night at Wilmot.

Waterford (10-11, 5-7 SLC) has won six of its last eight games since Jan. 14, when Wilmot (3-18, 1-11 SLC) got its only SLC victory of the season by beating the Wolverines 57-51 — on their home floor, no less.

With that game on their minds, Waterford wasted no time in the rematch on the road and jumped out to a 36-20 halftime lead. Junior guard Owen Martinson led the way, scoring 16 of his game-high 21 points in the first half.

Senior forwards Griffin Opgenorth and Eric Kunze added 14 and 10 points, respectively, for the Wolverines, and eight players combined for Waterford’s 36 second-half points.

Anthony Corona led Wilmot with 18 points and Cooper Zimmerman added 14.

ELKHORN 58, BURLINGTON 44: The Demons were unable to mount a comeback in the second half and lost a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Burlington.

Junior forward JR Lukenbill finished with 20 points and eight rebounds, but Burlington (14-7, 9-3 SLC) struggled to score consistently against the Elks (9-13, 8-4 SLC). Sophomore guard Connor Roffers added 12 points, but no one else scored more than four points.

With two games left in SLC play and sitting two games behind Westosha Central in the standings, the Demons entered the game with a chance to win at least a share of the conference title, but trailed 31-24 at halftime.

Westosha Central (12-0 SLC) clinched the outright title Tuesday by beating Lake Geneva Badger 96-55.

Drew Davey led Elkhorn with 21 points (four 3-pointers) and Carter Kammes added 20 points. The Elks outrebounded Burlington 35-20.

Girls basketball

WATERFORD 47, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 28: The Wolverines came out on top in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday on Senior Night at Waterford.

Waterford (11-12, 7-6 SLC), which snapped a three-game losing streak, has won six of its last 10 games.

“We needed this win,” Wolverines coach Dena Brechtl said. “Defensively we had a great game.”

The Wolverines held the Badgers (11-12, 5-8) to just 11 points in the first half.

“We really caused a lot of turnovers on their end and a lot of havoc,” Brechtl said. “We got our hands on a lot of passes.”

The focus was on the seniors Tuesday and Emma Henningfeld continued to soar above the rest. The senior forward led Waterford with 16 points (12 in the second half) and 14 rebounds (eight on the offensive boards) to earn her 11th straight double-double.

Gigi Kuepper, a senior guard who has missed the entire season with an injury, made an honorary start in honor of Senior Night. The third senior on the varsity roster was guard Rachel Roth.

Sophomore forward Payton Snifka, in her first year on varsity, continues to show she could have a bright future. She followed up a nine-point performance in her last game by scoring 14 points (11 in the first half), including four 3-point baskets on six attempts. Both are season highs.

“She had a nice well-rounded game and she shot the ball very well from outside, which we’ve been looking for,” Brechtl said.

Junior guard Megan Cornell had a rough night offensively, with just five points on 2 of 11 shooting from the field, but she had a team-high eight steals and helped the Badger commit 30 turnovers.

“She really caused trouble for their offense,” Brechtl said.

Sophomore forward Makayla Hayes led the Badgers with 10 points.

MARTIN LUTHER 66, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 31: The Lady Toppers were stymied on offense and lost to the Spartans Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference game at Greendale.

Catholic Central (12-11, 4-11 MCC) had won back-to-back MCC games against Shoreland Lutheran and St. Catherine’s before Tuesday’s loss.

Martin Luther (17-6, 12-3), which is second in the MCC standings behind unbeaten Prairie (15-0), led 35-18 at halftime.

“It was actually pretty good for us,” Lady Toppers coach David Beebe said. “It was a really close game in the first half — within eight points — and then we gave up a 10-2 run with 1:50 left in the first to give them the lead at the half.”

The Spartans didn’t slow down and outscored the Lady Toppers 31-13 in the second half.

“We did some good things in the second and traded some baskets,” Beebe said.. “Overall, we played decent. We still made a lot of mistakes and there’s plenty for us to clean up.”

Maddy Von Rabenau led Catholic Central with nine points, Kayla Loos scored six and Julia Klein had five.

“I thought Maddy and Julia did some good things tonight,” Beebe said. “They’re our main two that carry a lot of the load for us. They were able to do some good stuff for us as usual.

“We’re working through some things with the rest of the lineup. We’ll continue to improve as we move forward and start getting ready for the playoffs.”

Julia Lokker led Martin Luther with 19 points.

