The Burlington and Kettle Moraine high school baseball teams squared off Saturday in an early-season battle between unbeaten teams.

The Demons needed extra innings, but got the job done, scoring the winning run on a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday for a 6-5 nonconference victory at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

Burlington, which improved to 3-0, fell behind 4-0 after three innings and were down 5-0 after the Lasers (2-1) scored a run in the top of the sixth.

But in the bottom of the sixth, the Demons’ bats came to life and they tied the game at 5-5 with a five-run outburst.

Senior Isaac Dow’s single got Burlington within 5-4, then senior Murphy Diggins hit a two-out double to drive in senior Owen Munson with the tying run.

Neither team scored in the seventh inning and the game went into extra innings.

After a scoreless eighth, Burlington broke through in the bottom of the ninth with the winning run. Senior Kaleb Zabielski drew a leadoff walk, senior Wren Dietz hit a double and junior Aben Beinlich was walked intentionally to load the bases. Sophomore Carter Baumeister then walked to bring Zabielski home.

“It was an exciting game,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “It was a well-pitched game. We didn’t hit the ball well until the sixth.”

Beinlich (2-0) pitched the final three innings and allowed one hit and one walk to get the victory for the Demons. He faced 11 batters and despite throwing 23 of his 37 pitches for strikes, he didn’t strike out anyone.

Dietz, junior Ethan Pedersen and senior Drew Weis each pitched two innings and combined for 10 strikeouts and seven hits allowed.

Diggins and Baumeister each had two hits for Burlington, with Baumeister driving in two runs. Dietz and Beinlich each added a double for the Demons.

Miles Burchardt pitched the first four innings for Kettle Moraine, allowing just three hits and striking out four.

“(The Lasers) will do well in the Classic 8 (conference) this year,” Staude said.

WATERFORD 11, CUDAHY 10: Dylan Questad led a grinding effort for the Wolverines during Saturday's nonconference game at Waterford.

The Wolverines (2-1) led 6-1 going into the third inning, but surrendered seven runs on two hits. The Packers (0-2) were the beneficiary of control issues for the Wolverines. Waterford issued 17 walks in the game along with a hit-by-pitch and a passed ball.

"When you give up an unacceptable 19 free passes, it's challenging to get into a rhythm," Waterford coach Matt Read said. "Our offense came through all game when we needed it most."

The Wolverines battled back to a 10-9 deficit before pushing across two runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to win. Questad scored the game-winning run on a ball in the dirt that bounced a few feet from the catcher.

Questad, who has committed to play next season at NCAA Division I Arkansas, finished with a team-leading three RBIs. Garrett Kay (Illinois-Chicago commit), Max Northrop, Zach Flater and Tyler Lusic each had two hits.

WHITEFISH BAY 19-15, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 0-3: The LPs continued their early-season struggles Saturday, dropping a nonconference doubleheader at Cahill Park in Whitefish Bay.

In the five-inning first game, after a scoreless first inning, the Blue Dukes (3-0) scored 13 runs in the second inning, including a grand slam, and put Lutheran-Prairie (0-3) in a hole. The LPs had six hits, with senior second baseman Logan Beaudet going 2 for 3.

In the second game, Lutheran-Prairie drew first blood on a solo home run by junior catcher Jayden Jaramillo, but Whitefish Bay answered with three runs in the bottom of the first and went on to score in every inning. The game ended on the 10-run rule following a three-run home run in the bottom of the sixth.

LPs junior center fielder Matthew Hoeft hit a two-run single in the fifth inning to drive in junior pitcher Easton Charpentier and junior third baseman Riley Gavigan.

"Whitefish Bay is a very good-hitting team and we gave them too many free passes today with walks and errors,” LPs coach Jeff Wilson said. “However, we had some good at-bats, got some good innings on the mound from Gavigan and junior Cam Porcaro, and some good defensive plays. We'll keep building on that.”

Track & field

STATE INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIPS: Park senior Emmanuel Johnson soared to second place in the high jump in the WTFA State Indoor Championships on Saturday at UW-Whitewater.

Johnson went down to the wire in the high jump against Gresham/Bowler's Emmitt Kietlinski and Drummond's Clayton Bjork. The trio all reached a height of 6-foot-6, but couldn't top 6-8. The top three were decided on total misses, with Kietlinski taking first, Johnson second and Bjork third.

Park's Darrell Price was fifth in the long jump (20-11½) and also teamed with Johnson, Kamron Ozier and Antonio Castro to place 30th in the 4x400 meter relay (3:37.88).

Union Grove senior Kacey Spranger carried the flag for the Broncos, earning a medal by taking fourth in the 60 meters (7.07).

"I have been quite impressed with Kacey Spranger's rapid development this early in the season compared to last year," Union Grove assistant coach Brenden Farmer said. "This is his second season in track, but he has already become a very mature racer. He exemplified that today."

Case was 11th in the 4x400 relay (3:39.15) with the team of Larencio Muhammad, Latrell Herrington, Jacob Haughton and Philip Weiglein. Muhammad also took part in the 4x200 relay (13th, 1:35.77) with Benjamin Kortendick, Eli Anderson and Lincoln Myer.

Carson Buckli set a personal best and took 65th in the 1,600 (4:51.35).

Horlick athletes set a pair of personal bests in the triple jump: Jayden Brown (40th, 37-10½) and Nick Loew (54th, 34-9¼).

Arrowhead and Kimberly tied for first in the boys team competition with 33 points. Park tied Omro for eighth (12), Union Grove tied three other schools for 32nd (5) at the event featuring more than 50 teams.

The Union Grove girls stayed in the mix throughout the event.

Alyssa Gruber finished 10th with a personal best in the 400 meters (1:01.97). Cassie Klepp was 12th with a personal best in the long jump (16-7½), Adelle Polzin was 20th in the triple jump (33-0) and Riley Kayler was 25th in the 1,600 (5:32.92).

In the shot put, Morgan Feuker (32-6) and Breeya Katterhagen (32-2½) were 36th and 37th.

For Prairie, freshman Amiyah Galica was 22nd in the high jump (4-10), Carly Lopez was 51st in the 1,600 (5:49.71) and Mya Kennedy was 53rd in the long jump (14-1).

Mequon Homestead won the girls' team competition with 39 points, ahead of Arrowhead (36). Union Grove and Prairie didn't score any team points.

Boys tennis

PRAIRIE QUADRANGULAR: The host Hawks enjoyed a clean sweep in a four-team dual meet tournament Saturday at Wind Point.

Prairie won its meets against Case, Kenosha Tremper and Milwaukee Saint Thomas More all by a final score of 7-0.

Taej Desai, competing at No. 1 singles, won two matches, defeating Case's Srikar Munagavalasa 6-0, 6-1 and Tremper's Enzo Price 7-5, 7-5.

"Taej played a great match to beat Enzo from Tremper and will use this confidence to build on his game," Prairie coach Nich Schafer said.

Mauricio Garduno won three matches for Prairie. At No. 2 singles, Garduno defeated Case's Andre Cartagena Jr. 6-2, 6-0 and Kenosha Tremper's Andrew Michel 6-1, 6-1. Garduno was give then chance to compete at No. 1 singles in Prairie's final meet against Thomas More and beat Myles Harris 6-1, 6-2.

The reigning All-Racine County Doubles Team of the Year, Prairie's Calvin Sharpe and Jonathan Orth, won three matches, defeating Case's Joshua Herness and Dante Lewis 6-1, 6-2 and Tremper's Chris Donkor and David McCormick 6-3, 6-1. Sharp and Orth won by forfeit against Thomas More.

"Jon and Calvin came out and trusted their doubles game, which proved to be hard to beat on the day," Schafer said.

Case won 5-2 in its meet against Tremper. Lewis, who moved from doubles to No. 2 singles for the Eagles, defeated Andrew Michel 5-7, 6-1, 10-6. Case won four matches on forfeits.

Boys golf

UNION GROVE: In their first tournament of the season, the Broncos got a strong showing by seniors Nathan Beutel and Jacob Brown and finished fourth in the 16-team Elkhorn Invitational Saturday played on the North and South courses at Evergreen Golf Club in Elkhorn.

Union Grove totaled 354 strokes. Cambridge won the tournament with 327, Westosha Central was second with 337 and Kohler was third with 345.

Beutel, a second-team All-Racine County golfer last year, shot nines of 39-37 for a 4-over-par 76, making three birdies on the back nine. He finished two shots behind tournament medalist Everett Schroeder of Kohler (74) and runner-up Dylan Bruni of Westosha (75).

Brown, a first-team All-County honoree last year, finished ninth with an 85. Freshman Cody Nelson (94) and sophomore Caden Eichner (95) rounded out the Broncos’ top four players.