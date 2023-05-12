The Burlington High School girls soccer team has been able to match up with pretty much anyone this season.

The Demons have outscored their opponents 34-9 this season and have shut out eight of them, including a 1-0 victory over state-ranked Union Grove on Tuesday.

Burlington's latest conquest came Thursday as it beat a solid Kenosha Tremper side by the same score, 1-0, in a nonconference match at Burlington.

Two days after winning on senior Aleah Reesman’s second-half goal against the Broncos, ranked fifth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, Reesman repeated the feat for Burlington (9-3-1) Thursday.

She scored in the 70th minute against the Trojans (10-2-1), the co-leaders of the Southeast Conference.

The Demons won their sixth straight match — they have five shutouts and have outscored their opponents 24-1 in that stretch — and did it with defense.

Senior goalkeeper Emilie Runkel and the back line of seniors Shelby Busch and Claudia Cramer, junior Jenna Bebow and sophomores Grace Debink and Addison Thomas were able to negate Tremper’s offensive attack, which features size and speed.

“It took us a while to settle in,” Burlington coach Matt Conrardy said. “They like to press and they like to play over the top, and we had to adjust to that.

“We switched formations 25 minutes (into the match) to help counter that, then switched to another formation for the second half. That made us a little more comfortable and that opened up more opportunities for us.”

The goal was set up when senior midfielder Gina Weis won a ball on the left side of the field about 40 yards from the Trojans’ goal. She passed the ball to Reesman, who dribbled for a few yards, then took a shot from 32 yards.

Conrardy wasn’t sure how it went in — but it did. The ball bounced a few feet in front of Tremper goalkeeper Kallista Street, who stuck her leg out, but the ball got past her just inside the near post.

“When Aleah hit it, I didn’t think it was going in,” Conrardy said. “I don’t know if it deflected off the keeper or if it was spinning.”

Burlington is just the second team to shut out the Trojans — they lost to seventh-ranked (Division 1) De Pere 3-0 on April 29.

Conrardy said this year’s Demons’ squad is a special group. Many of the seniors started playing together in youth soccer, then went to play for other club teams before getting back together over the last four years.

“I feel in each game the bonding between the girls has been awesome,” Conrardy said. “The core group of seniors has been playing since U6. High school brought them back together and they are a tight-knit group — they do everything together.

“The girls know they have the talent and the right mindset to be up for it. In the SLC, every game is tough.”

HORLICK 5, MILWAUKEE RONALD REAGAN 0: The Rebels bounced back from their first loss of the month Tuesday with a nonconference win Thursday at Pulaski Stadium.

Sophomore Anabella Valdivia, who was named the Wissports.net and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel Player of the Week last week, scored one goal and added four assists to lead Horlick (12-6-1), which has won four of its last five matches.

“It was an all-around great team win from every single player,” Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. “It was a good bounce-back game from the loss on Tuesday. Freshman defender Sophia Hanson played excellent for us offensively and defensively.”

The Rebels took the lead over Reagan (5-5-3) with a goal from Kyra Lou in the 11th minute off a corner kick by Valdivia. Two minutes later, Valdivia found freshman Julia Hamilton for Horlick’s second goal.

After Hanson put the Rebels up 3-0 in the 29th minute, Valdivia scored her 29th goal of the season in the 43rd minute off an assist by freshman Leylanna Cruz.

Cruz closed out the scoring with a goal in the 70th minute.

Sophomore goalkeeper Tara Seitz earned the shutout and made six saves.

Valdivia leads Division 1 in goals with 29, assists with 23 and points with 81, and is in the top three in all divisions in all three categories.

BROOKFIELD EAST 1, UNION GROVE 0: The shorthanded Broncos came up short in a nonconference matchup of state-ranked teams Thursday night at Brookfield.

Brookfield East (10-3-1) outshot Union Grove (10-3-0) by an 18-2 margin, but the match remained scoreless until the 73rd minute. The 1-0 loss was the second in three days by the same score for the Broncos.

“They were two very different 1-0 losses,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “We defended as long as we possibly could and honestly I thought we did a fantastic job. We just didn’t have the depth to get forward.”

Junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz finished with 17 saves.

With both centerbacks unavailable for the game, Jung inserted freshman Natalie Hammes into the lineup and found positive results despite the tough assignment.

“I thought Natalie was great too,” Jung added. “We threw a 15-year-old kid into the back line against one of the top Division 1 teams in the state and she didn’t complain. She rocked it.”

The Spartans are ranked fourth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll and the Broncos are ranked fifth in Division 2.

Senior forward Lexi Pettit had Union Grove’s only shot on goal in the first half, and Rhyan Hood had a shot on goal in the final minutes that could have tied the match.

The Broncos have lost back-to-back matches for the first time since 2015. Despite the challenging week, Jung is still encouraged by how his team handled Thursday’s challenge.

We were at a really low point Tuesday, but I think tonight the energy was right,” Jung said. “Hopefully we can come back next week and kind of have a second season. Tonight was much better.”

SAINT THOMAS MORE 9, ST. CATHERINE'S 2: The Angels played their best offensive game of the season, but couldn’t catch up to the Cavaliers in a Metro Classic Conference match Thursday at Milwaukee.

St. Catherine’s (0-13-0, 0-6-0 MCC), which before Thursday had not scored more than one goal in any of its matches this year, led Thomas More (5-4-0, 2-3-0) early as senior defender Julianna Wilkey scored the first of two unassisted goals within the first five minutes of the match.

The senior scored her other goal in the second half, but the Cavaliers had already taken control of the match with seven consecutive goals.

“We were making good connecting passes and then it went out the window,” Angels coach Ben Lake said. “We stopped connecting and you could tell the difference because we kept giving up the ball quickly.”

Senior goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon made 10 saves for the Angels.

Boys tennis

WATERFORD 4, HARTFORD 3: The Wolverines made Senior Night a special one with a nonconference dual meet victory Thursday at Waterford.

Andrew Vescio, at No. 1 singles, defeated Aaron Hoffmann 6-1, 6-1. Jack Canright, at No. 4 singles, beat Ryan Schwartz 6-4, 6-4.

Waterford's No. 2 doubles team of Derek Splitgerber and Sawyer Kastenson beat Cole Rupert and Cooper Daniels 6-3, 5-7, 11-9. Wyatt Bieneman and John Pomeroy, at No. 3 doubles, beat Sam Stachura and Luke Gauthier 6-0, 7-5.

• Waterford lost 6-1 on the road to Mukwonago on Wednesday. The Wolverines earned a win from Bieneman and Pomeroy at No. 3 doubles, who beat Cole Kusick and Tripp Stang 6-4, 3-6, 10-7.

Track and field

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: The Lady Toppers won six events to win the girls' team title at the Lancer Invitational Thursday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

Elsie Kmecak led the Lady Toppers by setting a school record with her victory in the 1,600-meter run in 5:31.94. The previous mark for Catholic Central was set by Morgan Ramsey (5:34.02) in 2019.

Catholic Central won the 4x800 relay (12:23.07) with Emma Bond, Noirin Dempsey, Jenny Rogan and Clara Henderson. Bond also placed second in the 3,200 (12:32.62).

Eva Lynch was one of two double winners in the field events for the Lady Toppers, winning the triple jump (30-4¼) and the long jump (14-6) ahead of Jayden Garratt (14-3½) in second. Lynch and Garratt also were second in the 4x100 relay (56.64) with Stephanie Jabrial and Isabelle Kucera. The four also took second in the 4x200 relay (2:01.80).

Kayla Loos won the discus (78-1) ahead of Myah Ramsey (76-6) in second and led another 1-2 finish in the shot put, taking first (30-3½) ahead of Tenley Loos (28-10½) in second.

Catholic Central was second in the 4x400 relay (5:26.62) with Zoe Stelzer, Dempsey, Rogan and Henderson.

The Lady Toppers totaled 144 points. 24 ahead of runner-up DASH (Dedicated Athletes Schooled at Home) with 120 and third-place Shoreland Lutheran (110).

Evan Krien led the Catholic Central boys by taking second in the high jump (5-4) ahead of Riley Sullivan in third. Sullivan was part of the third-place 4x200 relay (1:49.07) with Mason Zens, Nathaniel Robson and Dylan Schlesner. Zens, Sullivan and Krien also were second in the 4x100 relay (48.83) with Mason Malie.

Zens was second in the long jump (17-7) and Kaden Kayser was third in the discus (106-3).

Shoreland Lutheran won the boys team title with 188.5 points ahead of Kenosha St. Joseph (147); Catholic Central (48.5) finished fifth.

BURLINGTON: The Demons enjoyed a sweep in the pole vault in a four-team Southern Lakes Conference meet Thursday at Lake Geneva.

The girls were dominant in the pole vault, going 1-2-3. Jenna Weis won the event at 8-0 and was followed by freshman teammates Kylee Ehlen (7-0) and Ava Dennert (6-6).

Paige Larson was second in both in the 100-meter high hurdles (21.45) and 300 low hurdles (1:04.46), Tatijana Ninkovic was second in the 200 meters (29.52) and Leah Spencer was second in the high jump (4-8) for the Demons.

Host Badger won the girls meet with 112 points ahead of Elkhorn (52), Burlington (30) and Delavan-Darien (27).

Rylan Schultz led the Burlington boys with a win in the pole vault (9-6). Pedro Cruz was third in the 110 high hurdles (20.42) and fourth in the 300 intermediate hurdles (52.79), and Alex Rogan was third in the high jump (5-2).

Badger won the boys meet with 160 points ahead of Delavan-Darien (50), Elkhorn (31) and Burlington (21).

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Sophomore Cam Betker of the Horlick/Park co-op team had the best score among Racine golfers Thursday at Meadowbrook Country Club in the seventh Southeast Conference mini-meet of the season.

Betker shot a 47 for Horlick/Park, which did not post a team score.

Case finished fifth among teams with a 203, led by junior Cole Lutterman with a 48 and junior Tyler Kubiak with a 49.

Franklin had three players shoot 40 or under and totaled 156 to win the team title. Oak Creek was second (163) and was led by medalist Kyle Peck with a 34.