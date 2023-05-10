The Burlington High School girls soccer team used a tried-but-true strategy against offensive-minded Union Grove in its Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Union Grove.

The Demons played most of the team back on defense and looked for the occasional opportunity to score a goal on a counterattack.

It played out exactly how Burlington coach Matt Conrardy drew it up as his team converted on that one chance and upset the state-ranked Broncos 1-0 for the Demons’ fifth straight victory.

Senior forward Aleah Reesman scored the only goal for Burlington (8-3-1, 3-3-0 SLC), which beat Union Grove (10-2-0, 4-1-0) for the first time since the 2017 season. That year, the Demons and Broncos tied 0-0 during the SLC regular season and Burlington won 1-0 in the now-defunct SLC Tournament.

“I’m am so proud of this team,” Conrardy said. “It was definitely a win that I’m sure we will all remember for a long time.”

The match was physical, Conrardy said, and he made constant adjustments against the fifth-ranked team in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

“We spent the last three days of practice really working on our press because we knew how well Union Grove can possess the ball,” Conrardy said. “The girls did an excellent job executing it and slowing down a very dangerous team.”

There were two key elements to the defensive strategy. The first was assigning senior Claudia Cramer to mark Broncos’ junior standout forward Julia James, their second-leading scorer with 15 goals.

The second was a switch from a 4-5-1 alignment to a 5-4-1 in the second half after Union Grove coach Sean Jung put James, senior leading scorer Alexa Pettit (19 goals) and sophomore Rhyan Hood (three goals) to the front of the offensive lineup.

“This opened up a lot more space in the middle for us,” Conrardy said.

The Broncos, who had a six-match winning streak snapped, had several good chances to score when they got behind the Demons’ defense, Jung said, but couldn’t put the ball in the net.

“Four different times, we broke in behind the (defensive) line alone and had a 1 on 1 against their ’keeper, but we put it in the side netting or hit it wide.

“It was one of things you run into once in a while — you can’t score, can’t score, can’t score, and the other team gets momentum and steals one late. That’s a part of soccer.”

In the 75th minute, after Union Grove brought another player forward, Reesman got loose on a counterattack, took a throw-in from senior midfielder Bayli Ketelsen and beat three defenders to score past Broncos junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz.

“We missed a tackle and I’ve never see us dive so many times,” Jung said. “(Reesman) had a nice finish at the near post and it was a good goal.”

Burlington senior goalkeeper Emilie Runkel made a handful of saves and “played lights out in goal,” Conrardy said. It was Runkel’s seventh shutout of the season and fourth in the Demons’ last five matches.

WATERFORD 4, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 3: The Wolverines won a close Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

Waterford (9-1-0, 5-1-0 SLC), which was down four starters because of injuries, led Westosha 2-0 at the half. Senior midfielder Megan Cornell made a penalty kick in the 36th minute, and senior forward Taylor Gordon beat three Falcons defenders to score unassisted in the 37th minute.

Gordon scored the first goal of the second half in the 41st minute, assisted by sophomore forward Leah Dehne, and completed a hat trick in the 59th minute, assisted by Cornell.

The Falcons (4-5-1, 2-2-0) scored their first goal in the 55th minute, then scored back-to-back goals in the 60th and 62nd minutes to tighten up the match before the Wolverines could close it out.

Wolverines coach Joe Vogt credited junior midfielder Nora Schneider for her play, saying that she “played a very good game at outside-mid” and “didn’t show up in the box score, but played an awesome match.”

Freshman goalkeeper Taya Winter made her first start in goal for Waterford and made six saves.

CASE 2, OAK CREEK 2: The only two teams winless in the Southeast Conference met Tuesday and they remained winless after a draw Tuesday at Oak Creek.

The Eagles (2-6-2, 0-4-1 SEC) scored in the 21st minute on a goal by junior Mia Pascucci, assisted by senior Victoria Obernberger. Oak Creek tied the match at 1-1 before the end of the half.

In the second half, senior Santina Garcia scored unassisted to give Case a 2-1 lead. The score remained the same until the final minute, when the Eagles were called for handball just inside the box, resulting in a penalty kick for the Knights (2-8-2, 0-4-1). They converted the kick to earn the tie.

“We were working our butts off,” Case coach Rachel San Juan said. “We kept our intensity up and were putting passes through space to each other. We had great shots on goal, but they didn’t go in.

"For most of game, we held possession and we played as a team for each other.”

Eagles senior goalkeeper Leah Hansen had five saves.

• Monday, Pascucci had a hat trick, her first of the season, as Case beat Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 4-0 in a nonconference match at Case.

Pascucci had two goals in the first half, one assisted by junior Lilly Nolden, and scored her third goal in the second half, assisted by Garcia.

Freshman Sophia Marini scored the other goal for the Eagles.

KENOSHA TREMPER 4, PARK 0: The Panthers were shut out in their Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

Kenosha Tremper (10-1-1, 5-0-0 SEC) scored two goals in both halves to pull away from Park (7-6-0, 1-4-0 SEC).

“We couldn’t keep up Tremper's speed and physicality tonight,” Park coach Brent Paeth said. “They controlled the ball most of the game, we couldn’t get much going forward. It just wasn’t our night.”

The Trojans scored first-half goals in the eighth and 36th minutes, then added goals in the 50th and 53rd minutes. Park goalkeeper Rebekah Ruehle made seven saves, including one on a penalty kick in the first half.

FRANKLIN 5, HORLICK 0: The Sabers got the best of the shorthanded Rebels Tuesday in a Southeast Conference match at Horlick's Levonian Field.

Horlick (11-6-1, 2-3-0 SEC) was without a few key players for the match and Rebels coach Becky Hallebach said it affected the team mentally. That allowed the Sabers (8-4-0, 4-1-0) to end the Rebels' winning streak at four matches.

The loss marked only the fourth time Horlick has been shut out this season.

RACINE LUTHERAN 12, SALAM 0: Monday, the Crusaders won big in a nonconference match at Pritchard Park.

Lutheran (6-4-1) had four players score two or more goals and was led by Sarah Strande, who scored a season-high four goals against Salam (0-5-1). Strande scored unassisted in the 27th minute and scored her other goals in the ninth, 12th and 34th minutes. All three were assisted by Ellie Jaramillo.

Jaramillo scored unassisted goals in the 10th and 35th minutes; Nylah Kraus scored in the seventh and 15th minutes, assisted by Strande and Jaramillo; and Sofie Kading scored in the 14th and 59th minutes, assisted by Madi Niermann and Aly Rosborough. Regular goalkeeper Isa Matson got a chance to play in the field and scored in the 38th minute, assisted by Genevieve Voss.

“We needed a match like this after a tough week last week and losing four in a row,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said. “The girls played the game and had fun — sometimes we tend to forget that part. It was nice to see a few players get on the scoreboard as well.”

LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 4, ST. CATHERINE'S 0: Monday, the Angels played well in the first half, coach Ben Lake said, in a nonconference loss at Pritchard Park.

Senior goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon had 12 saves to help keep St. Catherine's (0-12-0) in the match and Lake said senior Julianna Wilkey had some good shots on frame.

The Timberwolves are 8-1-1.

Boys golf

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MAJOR MEET: Union Grove senior Jacob Brown made it four straight medalist performances in a Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet by winning the fourth SLC Major of the season Tuesday at Brighton Dale Links in Brighton.

Brown had his best round so far in SLC play with a 2-under-par 70 to win by six shots over runner-up Connor L’Esperance of Westosha Central (76), Brown’s largest margin of victory in a Major.

Brown had four birdies and two bogeys on the White Birch course at Brighton Dale and shot a 2-under 34 on the back nine.

Senior teammate Nathan Beutel, who had an eagle in his round, finished fifth with a 79. Senior Jack Beyer (84) and sophomore Caden Eichner (93) rounded out the Broncos’ top four.

Westosha won its fourth straight team title with a 320, with the Broncos and Waterford tying for second at 326. The Wolverines earned second place by winning the team tiebreaker, best score by the fifth golfer. Junior Matt Catapano had a 92 compared to Union Grove freshman Cody Nelson’s 94.

Sophomore Robbie Meyers and junior Adam Chart tied for sixth with 80s to lead Waterford, with sophomore Jackson Heath and senior Mason Roanhouse adding 83s.

Burlington finished fifth at 352 — junior Benjamin Graham had an 82, followed by seniors Grant Otter (89), Mason Meier (90) and Kane Walby (91).

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Monday, Case, led by junior Tyler Kubiak, finished sixth in the penultimate Southeast Conference mini-meet of the season played at Racine Country Club.

Kubiak shot a 52 for the Eagles, who tied Kenosha Bradford for fifth at 226. Case lost the tiebreaker, which is the fifth players’ score (the Eagles didn’t have a fifth player Monday).

Juniors Cole Lutterman and Mason Hartung each added a 57 for Case.

Horlick/Park’s two players, sophomore Cam Betker and senior Isaac Eisenman, carded a 54 and 55, respectively.

Franklin won the team title with 166, five shots ahead of runner-up Oak Creek (171). Joe Warpechowski of Oak Creek was the medalist with a 38.

Boys tennis

PRAIRIE 7, MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: The Hawks swept the Cavaliers in a Metro Classic Conference meet Tuesday at Wind Point.

The meet had one contested singles match and Taej Desai won at No. 1 singles, 6-1, 6-0 over Zach Michalak.

The Hawks won the top two flights at doubles. The No. 1 team of Jonathan Orth and Calvin Sharpe beat Payton Adams and Joshua Kuspa 6-2, 6-1 and the No. 2 doubles team of Musa Rahman and Ryan Matthew beat Charles Schaefer and Stuart Thomson 6-2, 6-4.

CASE 5, HORLICK/PARK 2: The Eagles and the Horlick/Park co-op teams were closely matched in singles flights in a Southeast Conference meet Tuesday at Case.

Horlick/Park Co-op split the singles flights, with No. 1 Leonard Ratkowski rallying to defeat Srikar Munagavalasa 1-6, 6-4, 10-4, and Nando Aguilo Marin, at No. 3 singles, defeated Dante Lewis 6-2, 6-4.

Case won at No. 2 singles with Joshua Herness defeating Kyle Ketterhagen 6-2, 2-6, 12-10, and Brady Bohat, at No. 4 singles, defeating Andres Ventura 6-3, 6-0.

"Brady Bohat played a strong game at No. 4 singles and quickly took care of business," Case coach Maureen Asfeld said. "(Herness) started strong, but hit a rough patch in the middle. He overcame a 4-9 deficit in the third set super tiebreaker to win 12-10."

The Eagles secured the meet with three wins by default in doubles.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, UNION GROVE 1: Nolan Shaub provided the Broncos' lone victory at a Southern Lakes Conference meet Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

Shaub, competing at No. 1 singles for Union Grove, remained unbeaten this season by rolling past Christos Dovas 6-1, 6-1.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 4, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN 1: The Angels’ Emiliano Leal and Jacob Murray were the only winners of a contested match Tuesday in a Metro Classic Conference loss at Lockwood Park.

Leal and Murray beat Eric LaMere and John Roscioli 6-1, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.

Track and field

UNION GROVE: The Broncos saw plenty of personal and season bests set at the Walworth Invitational Tuesday at Elkhorn.

The girls team won the 4x800-meter relay (10:51.89) with Alyssa Simpson, Jenna James, Abby Johnson and Ashley Lamers. Lamers also won the pole vault (9-0) ahead of Sophia Matuszek (8-0) in third. Matuszek set a personal best and won the 3,200 (14:14.67).

Morgan Feuker won the shot put (32-5½) ahead of Faith Smith (30-11) in third. Feuker set a personal best and won the discus (96-7) ahead of Breeya Katterhagen (89-11) in third.

Brooklyn Lamers set seasonal bests and won both the 100 high hurdles (16.63) and 300 low hurdles (47.94). Alyssa Gruber set a personal best and won the 200 meters (27.03). Riley Kayler set a personal best and won the 1,600 (5:20.67).

Union Grove didn't win the 800 meters, but finished second through fourth, respectively, with Mia Wilks (2:37.01, personal best), Lindsey Calouette (2:38.76, personal best) and Ava Mars (2:44.40, seasonal best). Nadia Konesko set a personal best and was second in the 400 meters (1:07.62).

The Union Grove boys found plenty of success in field events. John Stamm set a seasonal best and won the long jump (19-6) ahead of James May (17-5) in third. Noah Moris set a personal best and won the shot put (49-7) and Sam Matuszek set a personal best and was second in the pole vault (11-0).

Union Grove took second in the 4x100 relay (45.00) with Jayden West, Aaden Hoffman, Gavin Young and Kacey Spranger. Terryn Clemmensen set a personal best and was second in the 400 meters (54.28) and Ryan Peplinski set a personal best and was third in the 800 (2:08.55).