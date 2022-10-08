High school sports roundup: Burlington rolls to Westosha Central Smash championship

The Burlington High School girls’ volleyball team dropped one spot in this week’s Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, but that certainly doesn’t mean the Demons are slipping.

Burlington took care of business Saturday at the Westosha Central Smash tournament, going unbeaten in eight sets to win the nine-team tournament at Paddock Lake.

Union Grove also played in the tournament, finishing fourth.

The Demons (30-4 overall), ranked fifth in Division 1, breezed through pool play by beating Kenosha Tremper 25-8, 25-14 and Waukesha Catholic Memorial 25-14, 25-13 to advance to the Gold Bracket.

First up for Burlington was the only other state top-10 team in the field, Lake Country Lutheran (fifth in Division 3), and the Demons continued to roll, beating the Lightning 25-17, 25-12. Burlington wrapped up the championship by dominating Whitefish Bay Dominican 25-18, 25-8.

“It was a great day for us,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “We were very happy with our control of the style of play throughout the day. We had great pressure from the service line and saw added versatility on the offense, which have been two big focuses lately in our training.”

That versatility saw the Demons play efficiently, with a team hitting percentage of .308. Senior Kenna Kornely led the offensive attack with 26 kills and a .353 hitting percentage, senior Abby Alan had 19 kills and hit .351, and senior Molly Berezowitz had 14 kills and hit .323. Junior Caitlyn Flees had six kills, hit .312 and added a team-high five blocks.

Junior setter Ella Safar had 58 assists and four players had double-digit kills — sophomore Kati Berezowitz had 19 digs, senior Graelen Kwiatkowski had 16, Molly Berezowitz had 15 and Kornely had 13. The Demons served 46 aces, led by Kwiatkowski with 11, Molly Berezowitz with eight and Alan and Kati Berezowitz with seven each.

Union Grove beat East Troy 25-14, 25-20 to open pool play, then lost a close match to Lake Country Lutheran 25-20, 23-25, 15-12 and played in the Silver Bracket.

The Broncos (22-12) had two more three-set matches to finish off their fourth-place finish, beating Catholic Memorial 27-25, 21-25, 15-13 and Westosha Central 26-24, 20-25, 15-11.

In the first set against Westosha, Union Grove trailed 17-6, but got its focus back and won the set.

“We weren’t working together as a team and failed to communicate,” Broncos coach Abbie Hogan said. “After two back-to-back time outs, we were able to pull ourselves together.”

Senior Sydney Ludvigsen was the main focus of the offense at the net for Union Grove, putting down 37 kills and also adding a team-high 13 aces.

Senior Sophia Rampulla had 15 kills and 10 blocks, senior Faith Smith had 13 kills and sophomore Samantha Torresin had 10 kills and six blocks. Senior Madison Cimbalnik ran the offense efficiently with 66 assists.

Defensively, junior Carolina Kasuboski had 65 digs, Ludvigsen had 23 digs, senior Madisyn Henderson had 17 digs and Cimbalnik had 15 digs.

Kasuboski had eight aces and Cimbalnik had six.

“Our focus today was executing every ball as a team on every point,” Hogan said. “We played as a whole, communicating and working together.”

CATHOLIC CENTRAL: The Lady Toppers played a few close sets, but went unbeaten Saturday to win the Stockbridge Invitational.

Catholic Central (17-17) won their pool by beating Bowler 25-23, 25-7 and Campbellsport 25-18, 26-24. In the second set against Campbellsport, sophomore opposite hitter Tenley Loos had a key block kill to seal the victory, Lady Toppers coach Wayne Schultz said.

In the semifinals, senior outside hitter Jenny Rogan had a 10-point service run to help Catholic Central beat Manitowoc Roncalli 25-19, 25-9 and advance to the final against Waterloo (15-6).

In the final, senior middle hitter Kayla Loos had seven of her team-high 30 kills in the match and senior defensive specialist Stephanie Jabrial had three key digs to help the Lady Toppers win 25-21, 25-13.

“We had a great team day, with many players stepping up at various times,” Schultz said.

Junior outside hitter Myah Ramsey complemented Kayla Loos with 16 kills and added a team-high 11 aces. Junior setter Jayden Garratt had 61 assists and sophomore outside hitter Shea Hupy had nine aces.

Defensively, Kelly Pum had 36 digs, Kayla Loos had eight blocks and Tenley Loos had four blocks.

Boys volleyball

UNION GROVE: The Broncos went 2-2 Saturday at the New Berlin Tournament at New Berlin West.

Union Grove beat New Berlin United 27-29, 25-20, 15-13 and Glendale Nicolet 25-21, 25-22, and lost 25-18, 25-22 to Waukesha Fusion and 25-20, 25-19 to Appleton North, ranked 10th in the Wisconsin Boys Volleyball Coaches Association state poll.

Ty Geschke and Hudson Dresen were a solid 1-2 punch at the net for the Broncos (18-6), with Geschke putting down 39 kills and Dresen 30. Zac Montgomery added 10 kills, six blocks and four aces, and Jack Waters had nine kills and eight blocks. Domenic McDougal set them up with 93 assists.

Defensively, James May led the way with 38 digs, Geschke and Dresen had 17 digs each, Will Marshall had 15 and McDougal had 13.

Boys soccer

KENOSHA TREMPER 3, UNION GROVE 0: The Broncos held their own in the first half, but lost to the Trojans Saturday in a nonconference match between state-ranked teams at Union Grove.

The loss for Union Grove (15-2, 5-1 SLC), ranked fifth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, was just its second this season and its first outside of the Southern Lakes Conference.

Neither the Trojans (13-1-1), ranked 10th in Division 1 by the WSCA, nor the Broncos scored in the first half, but the match changed in the second half when sophomore defender Jackson Zimmerman was injured and could not return to the field.

Zimmerman has been a defensive force all season long for the Broncos, Union Grove coach Sean Jung said, and is a key component to the team’s success.

“(Zimmerman) is such a key player for us, so that put us into a spiral right away,” Jung said. “He’s our best defender by far, and it’s very noticeable when he’s not on the field.”

Union Grove freshman forward Niall Hagen broke loose in the second half and was set to score, but was taken down on what Jung said was a “clear penalty that wasn’t given.” Hagen later exited the game, and unfortunately, the injuries on the Broncos didn’t stop there as senior midfielder Dylan Kenyon also had to leave the match.

Tremper’s Daniel Chiapetta scored two goals and the team’s leading scorer, Connor Heath, rounded out the scoring.

“We really kind of limped to the finish,” Jung said. “The Trojans are a really good team. Hopefully, we can get healthy to beat Elkhorn.”

The Broncos will play their SLC finale Tuesday against the conference-leading Elks (10-3-1, 6-0-0 SLC) at Union Grove.

MILWAUKEE PIUS XI 2, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels came alive in the second half after falling behind 2-0, but couldn’t find the net and lost a nonconference match Saturday at the Soccer Complex of Racine in Caledonia.

The Popes (13-5-1) scored in the 15th and 30th minutes to take the halftime lead, but the flow of the match changed after halftime and St. Catherine’s (5-8-2) dominated possession, coach Ben Lake said.

“We totally outplayed them in the second half,” Lake said.

Angels’ freshman goalkeeper Morgan Determan made five saves and Lake commended the play of junior midfielder Wade Roberson and sophomore defender Alex Wilkey.

Girls swimming

RACINE UNIFIED: Senior Sofia Badillo led the Racine Unified Swim Team Saturday at the Beloit Memorial Invitational with four top-six finishes against a field of 16 teams at Beloit in a meet that includes many non-traditional events.

Badillo’s best finish came in the 100-yard backstroke, one of the few typical swim events in the meet, where she finished second in 1:03.60. Aspen Whowell of Badger Co-op won the race in 1:00.42.

In her other individual event, Badillo was fifth in the 50 butterfly in 28.21 seconds.

In relays, Badillo led off the 100 medley relay that finished third in 56.05 and led off the 200 medley relay that was sixth in 2:00.48. Both relays also included seniors Alice Stratman and Grace Gross, and freshman Gabriela Peterman.

In other top-10 Racine Unified results, Peterman was eighth in the 50 freestyle (26.83) and ninth in the 50 breaststroke (35.09), and Gross was eighth in the 50 fly (29.68) and 10th in the 100 butterfly (1:08.16).

Racine Unified totaled 177 points to finish eighth. Verona won the meet with 736 points and Badger Co-op was second with 508.