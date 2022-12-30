High school sports roundup: Burlington receives boost from Skiles' big night

The Burlington High School boys basketball team is enjoying one of its strongest starts to a season in program history.

The team entered Thursday's game of the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic unbeaten and ranked sixth in Division 2 in the most recent wissports.net boys basketball coaches poll.

They were facing one of their stiffest tests of the early season — Kenosha St. Joseph, tied for 10th in the poll in Division 4.

The Demons passed the test with a 52-42 victory at Carthage College in Kenosha and remain undefeated through their first eight games this season.

"(The Lancers) are a really good opponent," Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. "It was a slow-paced game and they really dictated the tempo."

It wasn't the most conventional of games for the Demons (8-0). Their top scorer, JR Lukenbill, found himself in foul trouble early and sat for most of the second half with four fouls. The Lancers (7-2) limited the senior forward to five points.

With Lukenbill relegated to the bench, the Demons needed a lift and found exactly that in Karsen Skiles.

The junior forward made a team-high three 3-point baskets, went 6 of 8 from the free-throw line and finished with 19 points and seven rebounds.

"Karsen Skiles is quietly having a really good season," Berezowitz said. "He's someone who chips in a little here and there and before you know it has his share of points and rebounds.

"Tonight was a night where we needed him to score points and he did."

The depth of the Demons was also on full display against the Lancers. Six players, Skiles and Lukenbill included, scored five points or more in the contest. Connor Roffers and Tommy Teberg each scored eight points with Roffers providing a team-high six assists.

The win for the Demons snapped a three-game winning streak by the Lancers.

Peter Stapleton and Eric Kenesie were a strong one-two punch for St. Joseph and accounted for 36 of the team's 42 points. Stapleton matched Skiles' performance with 19 points. Kenesie added 17 points.

For as strong of a start to the season as it as been for Burlington, keeping things in perspective remains important.

"We're still trying to find where all the pieces fit for us," Berezowitz said. "It might sound cliché, but we are really trying to play one moment at a time and not get too far ahead of ourselves."

UNION GROVE 58, KENOSHA BRADFORD 48: The Broncos got a huge boost Thursday from Jack Waters in his return from a concussion as they broke open a close game in the second half to beat the Red Devils at UW-Parkside in Somers in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

The 6-foot-5 senior center suffered the concussion early in Union Grove’s game against Elkhorn on Dec. 9 and missed almost four full games, but he played like he never left.

Waters, who was named the Jockey Player of the Game, led the Broncos (6-2) with team-highs of 15 points (7 of 14 from the field), 10 rebounds and five steals against Bradford (1-10), and four of those steals came during a 14-4 run over a stretch of 4:30 that turned a 33-32 lead into a 47-36 advantage. He also scored the first and last points of the run.

“He did a lot of nice things for us,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “He attacked the hoop in the second half and had a block or two.”

Junior forward Landon Dessart had five points in the run, hitting a 3-point basket and a 2-pointer on back-to-back possessions after the Red Devils got one of their two baskets in that stretch.

Bradford pulled within six points three times with under three minutes left, but the Broncos made 7 of 8 free-throw attempts in the final 1:38 of the game to seal it.

Pettit commended senior point guard Jackson Barber for his defense and his game management, especially in the second half.

“Barber did a heck of a job controlling things,” Pettit said. “He did a good defensively on DeAndre Jennings (Bradford’s leading scorer), staying in front of him, and he controlled our offense.”

Senior forward Zac Montgomery had 12 points and Barber and senior guard Jack Lee had eight points each.

Jennings, who averages 12.7 points per game, had just six points. Second-leading scorer Andy Sauer (11.5 per game) had 17 points, but just four after halftime.

ST. CATHERINE'S 88, KENOSHA REUTHER 36: All 16 players who got in the game for the Angels scored at least two points as they rolled over the Bulldogs Thursday at Carthage College in Kenosha in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Sophomore guard DJ Carr came off the bench and scored 14 points to lead St. Catherine’s (8-0), ranked seventh in Division 3 in the wissports.net state coaches poll. He had nine points in the second half and entertained the crowd.

“DJ Carr was incredible tonight,” Angels coach Ryan Thompson said. “He played good defense, made his outside shots and had two thunderous dunks in transition that fired us up.”

Starting guard Evan Moherek scored all of his 13 points in the first half as he and the rest of the started played minimal minutes. Freshman reserve guard Eddie Vinson Jr. added eight points and freshman Lamont Hamilton and junior forward Javion Herron each had seven points. Junior forward Da’ron Robinson added five points and five rebounds and also had a dunk, Thompson said.

St. Catherine’s passed out 20 assists and shot 38 of 62 (61%) from the field.

“The kids really played for each other and shared the ball,” Thompson said. “It was a really fun experience for our team and so nice to see everyone have success. To get everyone a bucket with a 16-man roster and in a varsity contest is not easy.

“Our team played together and our defense created a lot of opportunities for us in transition.”

Avontay Johnson led Reuther (4-6) with 16 points, 12 in the second half.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 46, WATERFORD 44: The Wolverines lost a close game to the Hawks Thursday at Carthage College in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

“We did not play very well early and we were down by as much as 14,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “We really dialed in defensively and we did a nice job limiting second-chance points and we clawed our way back.”

Waterford (5-5) trailed by three points at the half and outscored Indian Trail 24-23 in the second half, but turnovers which led to late points for the Hawks (6-2) decided the game.

The Wolverines lost their second straight game after winning their last three games in Southern Lakes Conference play.

“We got up six and had a couple of costly turnovers and Indian Trail really capitalized on those,” Roeglin said. “Their studs hit some big shots and we didn’t make plays to close out the game.”

Sophomore guard Jamison Beesley led Waterford with 15 points and eight rebounds, two assists and a steal. Junior Brogan Finnegan scored 11 points and junior guard Adam Chart also had eight rebounds. Senior guard Owen Martinson and junior guard Teegan Spence scored eight points each.

“Jamison and Brogan did a really good job, knew when to attack and played very well off the ball,” Roeglin said. “The guys really did a good job of moving the basketball. It wasn’t a lot of dribble and try to get to the rack, it was a lot of passing and playing with each other. There was a lot of good ball movement tonight.”

Manasseh Stackhouse, a 6-foot-8 junior center, led Indian Trail with 20 points.

WAUKESHA NORTH 48, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 44: The Hilltoppers played even with the Northstars through the first half of Thursday’s game at the Cudahy Invitational, but could not maintain their same offensive momentum in the second half.

Catholic Central (2-5) and Waukesha North (2-6) each scored 24 points in the first half, with Hilltoppers senior guard Evan Krien putting on a show and scoring 20 of his team’s points. The teams continued to compete throughout the second half and traded off a one- to two- point lead throughout the remainder of the game, Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said.

“Waukesha North is big and they’re physical,” Smith said. “We battled with them and I thought we went toe-to-toe with them. We kind of wore out at the end. It was tight throughout the entire second half and when there was about three minutes to go, we had three shots on three consecutive possessions that were not within the system we wanted to have.

“They took shots earlier or they took shots they couldn’t make. Part of that was that they were tired, and the other part was that Waukesha North took us out of our comfort zone.”

The Northstars played a zone defense throughout the game, Smith said, which allowed Krien and the rest of the team to work in a scheme they were familiar with in recent games and beat their opponent from the outside.

“We knew what to do in that particular situation,” Smith said. “Evan (Krien) plays with strength and he likes to catch the ball in the high post and it worked well. Ayden Mullenbach shot the ball well when he had opportunities and Jonathan Benitez shot the ball well when he had opportunities.”

Krien, after scoring 20 in the first half, finished with a season-high 26 points along with three steals, two assists and two rebounds. Mullenbach, a senior forward, had four points and two rebounds and Benitez scored three points. Senior guard Danny Von Rabenau played a solid game, leading the team in assists (nine) and rebounds (seven).

North was led by senior guard Franko Williams with 18 points.

Girls basketball

BURLINGTON 73, HORLICK 24: Sophomore guard Brinley Clapp had a career-defining performance as the Demons dominated the Rebels Thursday at UW-Parkside in the Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic.

Clapp was nearly unstoppable for Burlington (10-3) and scored 34 points to set a school record for most points in a game. Clapp, who entered the game averaging a team-best 11.7 per game, has been a consistent source of offense for her team this season, scoring nine or more points in 10 of her 13 games.

“It was a fun game tonight and one that we controlled from start to finish,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “Our girls believed they were the better team and we played that way. Everyone played really well and took advantage of every opportunity.”

Burlington’s defense was able to lock down Horlick (1-11), making 15 steals and holding the Rebels to just 10 points in the second half.

“Our defense was great tonight, leading to all kinds of steals, leading to easy baskets,” Foulke said. “It was an all-around great game.”

Senior guard Aleah Reesman was the only other player to score in double figures for the Demons with 10 points.

Sophomore forward Ameri Lawson led Horlick with six points.

Wrestling

UNION GROVE: Cole Dummer placed second in the Mid-States Classic that concluded on Thursday at UW-Whitewater.

Dummer, competing at 138 pounds, was dominant in his opening four matches en route to the first-place match.

The sophomore earned pins in the opening rounds of the championship bracket over Weyauwega-Fremont's Isiah Schuh (3:25) and Dundee-Crown's Vinnie Velazquez (1:41). Dummer earned a technical fall (17-2, 4:00) over Turner's Zack Ries and then a major decision (13-2) over Wauconda's Cooper Daun.

Dummer was matched up against Vance Williams of Marian Central Catholic (Woodstock, Illinois) in the first-place match and lost a 9-3 decision.

Senior Travis Moore placed fourth at 182, earning two pins and a technical fall in his opening three matches before losing a decision (7-0) to Amery's Wyatt Ingham in the semifinals.

Moore bounced back in the consolation bracket semifinal, pinning Hononegah's Elliot Diemel (1:23), then losing a 5-2 decision to AJ Mancilla of Bradley-Bourbonnais (Illiniois) in the third-place match.

Union Grove placed 18th at the 41-team invitational with 106 points. John Hersey of Arlington Heights, Illinois, won the team title with 333.5 points, ahead of runner-up Amery (293) and McHenry, Illinois (270.5).