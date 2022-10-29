High school sports roundup: Burlington girls volleyball making return trip to WIAA State Tournament

The Burlington High School girls volleyball team is no stranger to competing in the WIAA State Tournament — and it’s heading back there again.

The Demons kept an impressive streak going Saturday, beating Muskego 25-22, 25-21, 25-21 in a WIAA Division 1 sectional championship match on their home court.

Burlington (38-4) returns to the Resch Center in Green Bay for the tournament for the ninth year in a row and the 13th time in the last 14 years.

The Demons began their run in 2009 and have won four state championships in that stretch (2011 and 2012, 2017 and 2018). Their only gap in their decade-and-a-half run came in 2013, when they lost to eventual state runner-up and Southern Lakes Conference rival Westosha Central in the sectional final.

Senior middle hitter Kenna Kornely was the Demons’ top offensive producer against the Warriors (18-8), leading the team with 16 kills and adding two blocks. Senior middle hitter Abby Alan had 10 kills and a .304 hitting percentage, and junior middle hitter Caitlyn Flees had nine kills, two blocks and hit a team-high .375.

Junior setter Ella Safar played a strong all-around game with 36 assists, five digs, two kills and two aces.

Defensively, sophomore libero Kati Berezowitz led three players with double-digit digs — Berezowitz had 13 digs, senior defensive specialist Molly Berezowitz had 11 digs and four aces, and Kornely had 10 digs.

Burlington co-coach Teri Little was pleased to make another trip into Packers country.

“The Demons are excited to be headed to the WIAA State Tournament with their win over Muskego tonight,” Little said. “Muskego was extremely athletic and played very fast. That provided some challenges for us.

“I was happy with the way we worked to break down their passers and keep them out of system.”

Girls swimming

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MEET: The Racine Unified Co-op team had many solid performances, but fell just short of winning the Southeast Conference Meet held at the Unified Aquatic Center on Saturday.

Racine Unified finished second overall with 647 points. Kenosha Indian Trail won the event with 651 points and Franklin was third with 631 points.

Unified had 25 of its 27 competitors swim lifetime-best times, and each of its relay teams had their best times of the season.

Layla Genevich earned the first of Unified’s victories, winning the diving with a lifetime-best score of 395.20 points, 19.10 points better than her previous best of 376.10. She won a close three-way battle over runner-up Teiya Brewster of Kenosha Tremper (391.50) and third-place Leah Pereira of Franklin (385.40).

Sofia Badillo was another component to the team’s success and won two individual events. Badillo won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:00.22 and the 100 butterfly in 1:01.15, and also led off the winning 200 medley relay (1:54.25) ahead of Alice Stratman, Grace Gross and Gabriela Peterman. Badillo, Stratman, Gross and Peterman nearly added a second victory in the 400 freestyle relay, but finished second in 3:49.34, 1.58 seconds behind winner Indian Trail (3:47.76).

Other top-four finishers for Racine Unified were Peterman, who was second in the 50 freestyle (25.81 seconds) and third in the 100 freestyle (57.01); Gross, second in the 100 butterfly (1:04.36); and Jordyn Tran, fourth in the 50 freestyle (26.99).

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE MEET: Burlington Co-op won two events and placed second in four others to finish second in the Southern Lakes Conference Meet Saturday at Delavan-Darien.

The Demons totaled 489.5 points, 44 points behind winner Badger Co-op (533.5). Prairie/St. Catherine’s was eighth with 19 points and did not have a top-10 finish in any event.

Junior Averi Larsen was the Demons’ only individual winner, taking the 100-yard freestyle in 54.39 seconds. Larsen was second in the 50 freestyle (24.82) and swam with sophomore Natalie Oldenburg and seniors Emilia Dahms and Claire Keeker on the 400 freestyle relay, which won in 3:45.10. The same four swimmers were on the second-place 200 freestyle relay (1:42.17).

Katie Goetzke took second in the 500 freestyle (5:42.05) and third in the 200 freestyle (2:04.29) behind second-place Oldenburg (2:03.77), and Keeker had top-four finishes in two events, taking third in the 50 freestyle (25.87) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (1:03.64).

Prairie/St. Catherine’s best finishes came from freshman Riley Saenim, who finished 11th in the 200 freestyle (2:43.86), and Sophia Reeser, who was 13th (2:54.12) in the same event.