In a matchup of two teams unbeaten in the Southern Lakes Conference this season, once again it was the Burlington High School girls volleyball team winning.

The Demons gained momentum in the first set over Union Grove and never let up, rolling to a 25-14, 25-17, 25-9 SLC victory Tuesday at Burlington.

Burlington has not lost a match in SLC play since 2017 and is the only unbeaten team in the SLC this fall.

“We had solid command of the match and I was happy with our ability to focus and control the match,” Burlington coach Teri Little said.

Caitlyn Flees led the Demons (15-4, 3-0 SLC) with five kills, three digs and two aces. Abby Biggin, Ellie McGinley and Emma Tenhagen each finished with four kills. McGinley also had five aces and three digs.

Setter Ella Safar had a team-high 16 assists and added four digs and three aces. Kati Berezowitz finished with 22 digs and four aces.

The loss is the fourth in a row for Union Grove (10-8, 2-1 SLC), but first in SLC play this season.

“We came in ready to go, but quickly lost our momentum,” Broncos coach Abbie Hogan said. “Burlington had fast movement on their side of the court and unfortunately, we didn't keep up. We had many self-inflicted errors.”

Samantha Torresin had four kills and a hitting percentage of 0.273, and Carolina Kasuboski had 18 digs to lead Union Grove.

WATERFORD 3, ELKHORN 0: The Wolverines were challenged Tuesday, but still swept the Elks 25-21, 25-17, 25-16 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Waterford.

“Tonight was probably the most complete match we’ve played this season,” Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. “Our consistency on serve receive helped us hit 0.238 as a team.”

Leading the Wolverines (10-5, 2-1 SLC) was junior setter Sonya Nielsen, who finished with 25 assists, five digs and four aces, and passed 1,000 career assists.

“Sonya is a total gamer with great court sense and has done a great job the last two seasons putting our hitters in positions to be successful,” Ingish said.

Ellie Michel had a team-high 10 kills along with eight digs. Sydney Klein added seven kills and Karsyn Goetzke finished with four kills, two blocks and three aces against the Elks (6-4, 1-2). Avery Rastall led the defense with 13 digs.

CASE 3, PARK 0: The Eagles swept the Panthers 25-16, 25-17, 25-12 in a Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Case.

“It was a great team win for us as a team,” Case coach Alex Moe said. “Overall, it was a great effort by everyone on the team. They all did a great job of executing what we wanted to accomplish tonight.”

The Eagles (11-13, 2-1 SEC) served well with 21 aces against Park (5-8, 0-3 SEC). Defenders Elise Webster, Kyra Kolaske and Emma Hoey combined for 16 digs, the offense finished with 25 kills and setters Grace Johansen, Ciara Hummer and Madi Stacy combined for 23 assists.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1: The Lady Toppers lost a nonconference match 25-21, 25-11, 19-25, 25-18 Tuesday at Kenosha.

“The Pacers’ offense proved to be stronger, but Paige Kerkhoff did her best to keep the ball in play,” Catholic Central coach Amanda Nevins said. “Isabelle Kucera delivered big with two aces and a steady presence, helping get us on track for their win in the third set.”

Kerkhoff finished with 18 digs for the Lady Toppers (6-3).

Amanda Heusterberg had 10 kills and Aubrey Kamholz had 13 assists and six aces for Shoreland (10-10).

MILWAUKEE REAGAN 3, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels were swept 25-16, 25-13, 25-15 in a nonconference match Tuesday at Milwaukee.

“We never felt comfortable to start a set,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said. “Once things started getting away from us, it just seemed to speed up.”

Sophomore Aniyah Price led the Angels with four kills. Londyn Pardo finished with six assists and Katie Winkler added four assists for St. Catherine’s (5-7).

Reagan is 6-1.

Boys soccer

CASE 2, PARK 1: The Eagles bested the Panthers in a Southeast Conference battle of crosstown rivals Tuesday at Case.

Senior forward Corbin Bochinski scored both goals for Case (4-5-1, 2-1-0 SEC). Sophomore forward Gio Gonzalez set up the first goal in the fifth minute, crossing into the Park penalty box to allow Bochinski to finish on a 6-yard header.

The duo connected again in the eighth minute, with Gonzalez playing the ball deep into Park territory once again and passing to Bochinski, who drove it in from nine yards.

“We are improving and showed some positive signs of who we will be down the stretch,” Case coach Gregg Anderle said. “We left a lot on the table tonight and you can’t afford to do that against a tough, disciplined team like Park. Bochinski stood out with his two goals.

"We have not played our best ball yet. Our boys are hungry and feeling confident. We need to be more clinical in our finishing.”

Park (0-3-3, 0-2-2) was unable to generate any offense until late in the second half. The Panthers scored their only goal in the 77th minute after catching the Eagles on a 4-versus-2 in front of the net, Anderle said.

Senior goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim made eight saves for Case.

KENOSHA BRADFORD 2, HORLICK 1: Penalties cost the Rebels in their Southeast Conference match Tuesday at Levonian Field.

Forward Oliver Shircel scored the only goal for Horlick in the fifth minute. Bradford (1-6-0, 1-1-0 SEC), which opened the season on six consecutive losses, scored on two penalty kicks in the fifth and 45th minutes.

Rebels coach Galen Irish credited the play of both Shircel and right back Christian Amezcua.

Paul Fronjoan-Friso made nine saves in goal for Horlick (2-4-2, 0-2-0).

UNION GROVE 8, WATERFORD 0: Forwards Owen Zikowski and Niall Hagen each had a hat trick to lead the Broncos over the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Union Grove.

Union Grove (6-2-0, 1-2-0 SLC), which fell from the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association Division 2 state rankings following a loss to No. 5-ranked Elkhorn last Tuesday, had some communication errors and miscues against Waterford (1-6-2, 0-3-0) in the first 20 minutes of the match.

“It was actually pretty bad in the beginning,” Broncos coach Sean Jung said. “We were pretty scattered and we weren’t connecting on some of our serves. Once we got the penalty and we went ahead, things settled down and the guys relaxed.”

The penalty kick mentioned by Jung was made by Zikowski in the 23rd minute. Ziwoski tacked on a second goal in the 24th minute, assisted by sophomore forward Ethan Barsch, and completed his hat trick with an unassisted goal in the 63rd minute.

Hagen, a sophomore, connected first with the net in the 31st minute, assisted by sophomore midfielder Cristian Gutierrez, and went on to score unassisted goals in the 52nd and 57th minutes.

Sophomore midfielder Peyton Hoard also score a goal in the 57th minute, assisted by Hagen, and junior midfielder Tyler Hagen rounded out the scoring with a 63rd-minute PK.

“All the guys played pretty well,” said Jung, whose team got its first SLC win of the season. “Niall had a hat trick and Owen had a hat trick. They were super dangerous and a lot to handle. Tyler did a nice job of winning balls in the midfield and helped us keep the ball on Waterford’s side for a good chunk of the match.”

Broncos freshman goalkeeper Finn Jacobs made four saves in his second shutout.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons had a hard time handling the state-ranked Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

Westosha Central (6-0-1, 3-0-0 SLC), ranked first in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, was held to only one first-half goal by Burlington (2-4-1, 1-2-0), but momentum shifted quickly in the second half.

The Falcons connected on four goals within the first 15 minutes and scored their last two goals after the 70th minute.

Girls golf

WATERFORD 210, BADGER 224: The Wolverines got solid rounds from their top three players as they beat the Badgers in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Goldeneye Golf Club in Lake Geneva.

Sydney Norgal led Waterford with a 47 to finish second, with Bri Flock adding a 52, Grace Rupert shooting a 54 and Lauren Vant adding a 57.

Chloe Teale of Badger was the medalist with a 44.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 163, BURLINGTON 185: The top four golfers for the Demons shot 50 over better in their Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday to the Falcons at Browns Lake Golf Course in Burlington.

Senior Kayla Warner led Burlington with a 42, tying for third with Westosha senior Chloe Brown. Junior Macie Plitzuweit shot a 46, senior Kendall Kafar had a 47 and senior Sophia Dutcher had a 50 for Burlington.

Senior twins Katelyn and Kylie Walker each shot a 38 to lead the Falcons, ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin state poll.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Case senior Leslie Million nearly matched her best score of the season and finished second in a Southeast Conference mini-meet Tuesday at Maplecrest Country Club in Somers.

Million shot a 47 and finished four shots behind medalist Emily Dolkiewicz of Franklin, who shot a 43. Junior Micky Hutsick added a 53 for the Eagles, who finished fourth at 228.

Horlick/Park senior Izzy Wentorf shot a 52 and tied with four others for fifth. Horlick/Park did not post a team score.

Franklin was the team winner at 198.

Girls swimming

BURLINGTON CO-OP 124, WHITEWATER 45: The Demons won all but one event in a nonconference dual meet Tuesday at Whitewater.

Averi Larsen continued her torrid start to her senior season. Larsen set a team record in the 100-yard butterfly of 59.65 seconds to win the event and she also won the 100 breaststroke (1:07.53).

In relays, Larsen was on the winning 200 medley relay (2:00.72) with Natalie Oldenburg, Molly Warren and Callie Klepp, and added another win in the 200 freestyle relay (1:48.92) with Katie Goetzke, Klepp and Kayla Henderson.

Warren won the 200 individual medley (2:30.01) and also was on the winning 400 freestyle relay (4:07.39) with Oldenburg, Katie Goetzke and Rylie Bergemann. Warren took second in the 100 backstroke (1:06.95), the only event the Demons didn't win.

Oldenburg won both the 200 freestyle (2:10.54) and 500 freestyle (5:46.08). Klepp won the 50 freestyle (26.01) and Goetzke won the 100 freestyle (1:00.11), and Henderson was second in the two sprints (28.86, 1:02.97).

PRAIRIE/ST. CATHERINE'S: Sophomore Riley Saenim came through big for PSC Aquatics during a Southern Lakes Conference meet against Edgerton Co-op and Beloit Memorial on Tuesday at Beloit.

Saenim delivered the top finishes for PSC Aquatics at the meet, taking second in the 200-yard individual medley (2:41.76) and third in the 100 backstroke (1:16.47). Saenim was also part of the fifth-place 200 medley relay (2:32.20) with Kayla Craft, Anna Nguyen and Sophia Reeser.

Girls tennis

BURLINGTON 6, BELOIT MEMORIAL 1: The Demons nearly swept the Purple Knights in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet on Tuesday at Burlington.

Sydney Ewald, competing at No. 1 singles, led a sweep of the singles flights for Burlington by beating Lisa Ramsden 6-2, 6-4.

At No. 2 singles, Holly Adamek defeated Gabi Martinez Delgado 6-0, 6-0; at No. 3 singles, Maryn Nichols beat Caitlyn Rochester 6-1, 6-4; and at No. 4 singles, Emmaline Pedersen beat Sophia Ferrera 6-0, 6-2.

Burlington's No. 1 doubles team of Mabel Nichols and Sarah Frohmader had the toughest match of the meet, rallying to beat Jillian Traver and Abby Middleton 3-6, 7-5, 10-7. At No. 3 doubles, Rumina Sharma and Ellie Pieters defeated Mina Alonzo and Faviola Estrada-Castro 6-0, 6-0.

UNION GROVE 7, WILMOT 0: The Broncos were dominant in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Wilmot.

Mallory Dam, competing at No. 1 singles for Union Grove, defeated Annabelle Carmichael 6-1, 6-2. At No. 2 singles, Everly Squires defeated Hannah Pecha 6-1, 6-2. At No. 3 singles, Sofia Gonzalez Castro defeated Rachael Pofahl 6-1, 6-0. Camryn Smith, at No. 4 singles, defeated Avery Holt 6-1, 6-1

Union Grove's No. 1 doubles team of Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke defeated Cassi Cudahy and Taylor Dale 6-1, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Elliana Duval and Addy Callewaert defeated Megan Greenhill and Emily Runge 6-1, 6-2. At No. 3 doubles, Lorelei Nelson and Emma Santarelli beat Johana Neumann and Lesley Velasquez 6-0, 6-0.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines were swept in a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet on Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

Waterford's closest matches came in the top two flights at doubles.

The No. 1 doubles team of Ella Hansen and Grace Kranich lost to Westosha Central's Gianna Mandli and Ella Alcalde 6-4, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Natalie Tessmer and Ava Strobel lost to Mary Kinzler and Ava Aschenbrener 6-3, 6-4.

Waterford's Reece Sosinski and Rylie Kranich each won three games in their flights at No. 3 and 4 singles, but both lost 6-2, 6-1.

PRAIRIE 5, ST. JOSEPH 2: The Hawks swept the doubles flights en route to winning a Metro Classic Conference dual meet Tuesday at Kenosha.

Prairie's No. 1 doubles team of Salisia Servantez and Shritha Reddy defeated Grace Boyd and Jena Jucius 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Evelyn Kane and Hiba Rahman defeated Kate Bernhardt and Miranda Holverson 6-1, 6-0. The No. 3 doubles team of Caroline Berkey and Georgia Swedberg defeated Hannah Jucius and Kamryn Hoppe 6-2, 6-2.

Lily Jorgenson and Laini Alexander continued their fine form after winning their respective flights at the Racine County Invitational over the weekend.

Jorgenson, at No. 1 singles, defeated Bella Rizzo 6-1, 6-2, and Alexander followed at No. 2 singles with a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Lauren Palmieri.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 4, RACINE CO-OP 3: The Park/Horlick Co-op won three of the four singles matches, but struggled in doubles in a Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at Horlick.

Ellie Khreish, at No. 1 singles for Racine Co-op, outlasted Indian Trail's Mia Franke 6-3, 3-6, 10-7. Mya Wendt, at No. 3 singles, beat Riley Bloom 6-0, 6-1 and at No. 4 singles, Addison Betker beat Destiny Jones 6-2, 0-6, 10-4.

Racine Co-op came up short in all three doubles flights.