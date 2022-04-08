High school sports roundup: Burlington girls soccer team blanks Indian Trail

The calendar says early April. Friday’s weather said late February.

The Burlington High School girls soccer team said ‘let’s play anyway.’

It turned out to be a good idea as the Demons didn’t let the cold, snowy weather affect them in a 3-0 shutout of Kenosha Indian Trail in a nonconference match at Burlington.

Junior midfielder Aleah Reesman scored one goal and assisted on another as Burlington improved to 2-1.

Reesman scored the first goal, at 7:09 of the match, on a fluke play. From around 30 yards from the goal, Reesman almost nonchalantly kicked the ball, sending it on a perfect arc to drop into the goal over the head of Hawks’ goalkeeper Rebecca Hannaman.

The Demons led 1-0 at the half, then quickly made it 2-0 on a goal by junior forward Aubryn Boyd at 43:48 of the match. Junior midfielder Gina Weis slotted a perfect pass to Boyd on the left wing, Boyd dribbled a few yards toward the top corner of the box and fired a low shot past Hannaman that curved inside the far post.

Reesman showcased her ball handling skills on the third goal. She received a pass about 35 yards from the net, spun away from two defenders and dribbled past a third to the top of the box.

As another defender came toward her, she hit a hard shot that hit another Indian Trail defender on the hip and the ball went right to senior midfielder Jules Golla, who easily punched it past Hannaman at 73:40.

After Tuesday’s 1-0 loss to Elkhorn, Burlington coach Matt Conrardy focused on his team’s transition game during practice and the work paid off.

“I was really proud of the composure the team showed tonight,” Conrardy said. “We left the Elkhorn game knowing we didn’t play our best soccer. We worked on our transition game in practice a lot these last two days and the girls really carried it over to the game tonight.

“Our back four (juniors Shelby Busch and Claudia Cramer, sophomores Cam Stillman and Jenna Bebow) along with our keeper, (junior) Emilie Runkel, had another solid showing.”

Fatigue may have been a factor for the Hawks (3-3), who have played all six of their matches in a span of just 11 days.

PARK 0, MILWAUKEE RONALD REAGAN 0: It was a day for goalkeepers Friday as the Panthers and Huskies played to a scoreless draw at Pritchard Park.

Park (1-2-1) and Reagan (1-1-1) were evenly matched, Panthers coach Brett Paeth said, and it showed over the course of the match.

Paeth said senior goalkeeper Veronica Maldonado, who made eight saves, was a major factor in the match.

“We played in windy, rainy and snowy conditions today and she kept us in the game,” Paeth said. “She made some difficult saves.”

The Panthers had their chances as well, but couldn’t dent the scoreboard either.

“I’m proud of the girls playing through tough weather conditions this week,” Paeth said. “We were a little tired playing back-to back games, but we fought all the way to the end.”

UNION GROVE 2, MONONA GROVE 1: The Broncos remained unbeaten (3-0-1) with a nonconference victory Friday night at Monona Grove (1-1).

No other details on the match were available Friday night.

This story will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0