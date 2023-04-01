In a game played in miserable conditions, it was the Burlington High School girls soccer team that ended up benefitting from it.

After a scoreless first half, the Demons scored two goals in the second half and shut out Horlick 2-0 in their season opener Saturday morning in Burlington.

Most of Saturday's scheduled events in the area were postponed, but Burlington (1-0-0) and Horlick (0-1-1) played on during a cold and windy morning.

"The wind was definitely a factor that both teams had to deal with the entire game," Burlington coach Matt Conrardy said.

The Demons possessed the ball for the majority of the first half, but were unable to score before halftime. In the second half, senior Aleah Reesman broke the tie with a goal assisted by fellow senior Aubryn Boyd. Reesman led Burlington last season with 24 goals.

To seal the win, Claudia Cramer found the back of the net on a volley off of a corner kick from Shelby Busch. Goalkeeper Emilie Runkel earned a shoutout in the win.

"I thought our back four of Jenna Bebow, Grace Debbink, Shelby Busch and Addison Thomas did a great job of slowing down Horlick's attack," Conrardy added.

"Sophia Hanson, Kyra Lou, Arev Buchaklian and Jimena Medrano played well for us defensively," Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. "We had a few opportunities to score that we just weren't able to finish."

The Demons are looking this season to build off of a 12-5-1 season one year ago, their first winning season since 2018.

WAUKESHA CATHOLIC MEMORIAL 13, ST. CATHERINE'S 0: The Angels had a difficult start to their season with Saturday's nonconference match at Pritchard Park.

The Angels were limited to one shot through the match — which was called after 60 minutes of play. The Crusaders (1-1) saw hat tricks from both Annika Tarwacki and Maddie Ladish as well as a two-goal performance by Noelle Pfankuch.

Katelyn Gordon still managed to shine in net despite the difficult outing for the Angels. The senior goalkeeper made 10 saves in the match.

"We played a very good team," St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. "Our team is young, blended with a few upperclassmen. We're working hard and looking improving each game."

Softball

UNION GROVE 13, KENOSHA TREMPER 5 (SUSPENDED): The Broncos bats were booming as much as the weather in a nonconference game that was suspended due to weather conditions on Friday at Anderson Park.

Mackenzie Sheehan had a monster game. The senior went 3 for 3 with two home runs, a double and six RBIs. The Broncos collected four doubles and 13 hits before play was suspended with one out in the top of the third inning.

Brylee Katterhagen went 3 for 3 with an RBI and Ashley Bert went 2 for 2 with an RBI.

Emily Boyle pitched through the rainy conditions and struck out three while walking four in two innings. The bulk of the damage on her pitching line came in the second inning when the intensity of rain increased, allowing four runs in the frame. Boyle went 2 for 3 with a double and three RBIs.

There is no information at the moment in regards to whether or not the game will be played to its entirety at a later date.

Indoor track & field

SE WI INDOOR CHAMPIONSHIP: The Case High School boys track and field team placed second at the Southeast Wisconsin Indoor Championship on Friday at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside.

"I was very impressed with all of our boys," Case coach Dennis Gallagher said. "Even the ones who didn't take top three often got new personal bests and still contributed points."

Juan Lopez-Reyes and Lincoln Myer were the top of their field at the event. Lopez-Reyes placed first in the 1,000 meter racewalk and Myers placed first in the long jump (21-1½).

Larencio Muhammad, Ben Kortendick, Eli Anderson, and Lincoln Myer placed second in the 4x200 meter relay (1:36.6). Muhammad also placed second in the 400 meters (53.36) and third as part of the 4x400 relay alongside Latrell Herrington, Jacob Haughton and Philip Weiglein.

"I asked (Muhammad) to do a lot for the team tonight and he really stepped up," Gallagher said. "He ran the 4x200 and 400 meter dash back-to-back — receiving second place in both.

He then went on to run the best time in our 4x400. This kid really fought hard for his team and made us all proud."

The Eagles also soared in the field events. Denim Hicks placed third in the triple jump (39-5¾) and Jacob Haughton finished directly behind Myers to complete a Case 1-2 finish in the long jump (20-9¼).

Park senior Emmanuel Johnson won the high jump (6-6) and placed fourth in the 400 dash (55.03). Trevion Carothers placed third in the long jump (20-1¼).

Union Grove senior Kacey Spranger won the 55 meter dash (6.56). Noah Moris placed second in the shot put (45-8¼). Sam Matuszek placed third in the pole vault (10-6).

Abel Mulder provided a jolt for St. Catherine's in the shot put. The senior won the event with a throw of 50-5.

Case boys finished second in the field of 16 teams with 76 points — trailing only Wisconsin Lutheran (104). Park finished seventh (41.5), Union Grove 10th (25) and St. Catherine's 11th (19.5).

The Union Grove girls team flexed their muscles and depth to place second overall in a 13 team field. Junior Alyssa Gruber won the 400 dash (1:03.42) and senior Monika Berg placed first in the high jump with a leap of 4-10.

Sophomore Sophia Matuszek placed second in the pole vault (8-0). Morgan Feuker (33-9¼) and Breeya Katterhagen (31-1) finished second and third in the shot put. Junior Brooklyn Lamers placed third in the 55 hurdles (9.4)

Senior Adelle Polzin placed third in the triple jump (33-6½) and fourth in the pole vault (7-6). Riley Kayler (5:35.54) and Ashley Lamers (5:47.61) finished third and fourth in the 1600 run.

Case senior Amelia Wiesner placed second in the 3,200 meter run (12:09.76). Sophomore Gianna Cupertino placed third in both the 55 dash (7.57) and long jump (15-11).

St. Catherine's sophomore Caylene Von-Schilling Worth placed fourth in the shot put (31-5½). Park sophomore Keitalyn Bernhardt placed ninth in the 200 dash (29.32).

Union Grove girls placed third in the team event with 97 points behind Homestead (112.5) and Kenosha Indian Trail (111.5). Case placed sixth (55), St. Catherine's 11th (5) and Park 13th (1).