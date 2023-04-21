The weather affected several high school events Thursday afternoon and evening, resulting in several postponements and cancellations, and at least three suspended games.

The Burlington girls soccer team got its nonconference match against Oak Creek in, but the start was delayed an hour because of the storms that rolled through.

Because of the late start, the Demons had trouble getting in sync and had to settle for a 1-1 draw with the Knights at Burlington.

When play finally got underway, Burlington (3-2-1) struggled, but was able to score the first goal of the match when senior midfielder Shelby Busch scored on a direct kick to put the Demons ahead 1-0.

Oak Creek (1-3-1) scored its goal later in the first half, then neither team could find an advantage.

The Demons weren’t able to run their offense effectively, but also had the misfortune to hit the post five times.

“It just seemed like we couldn’t find a rhythm,” Burlington coach Matt Conrardy said.

Baseball

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 7, RACINE LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 2: The LPs were on the opposite end of a solid pitching performance in a Metro Classic Conference game on Thursday at Carthage College in Kenosha.

Soren Smith started for the Pacers (3-4, 3-2 MCC) and threw 6⅔ innings, scattering eight hits and allowing two runs while walking two and striking out nine. Smith also went 1 for 2 with a walk and two runs scored.

Logan Beaudet led the LPs (2-6, 0-3) going 2 for 3 with one RBI and a run scored. Noah Neau went 1 for 3 with a triple and a run scored. Eli Gasau went 1 for 3 with one RBI and Gabe Posnanski went 1 for 2 with a double.

Track & field

RACINE LUTHERAN: The Crusaders endured the elements and a deep field at the Flying Dutchman Invitational Thursday at Oostburg.

The Crusaders made their mark in the hurdles. Joseph Juga finished third in the 110-meter high hurdles (17.30) and Caleb Falaschi was third in the 300 intermediate hurdles (44.79).

Lutheran placed fourth in the 4x200 relay (1:42.27) with Dylan Morris, Drew Schoneman, Donte Casey and Cameron Mitchell.

Oostburg won the boys team title with 154 points ahead of second-place Berlin (91). Lutheran (38.5) was ninth.

The Lutheran girls earned a pair of fifth places in relays.

Madison Conlon, Julianna Martin, Mabel Beversdorf and Madison Niermann were fifth in the 4x200 relay (2:08.75) and Conlon and Martin were part of the fifth-place 4x100 relay (57.66) with Phoenix Falaschi and Lauren McMahon.

Berlin won the girls team title with 165 points, ahead of second-place Oostburg (118.5). Lutheran (14) was eighth.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Case finished fifth Thursday in the second contested Southeast Conference mini-meet of the season, played at Petrifying Springs Golf Course in Somers.

Senior No. 2 player Noah Ferguson shot a 45 to lead the Eagles and junior No. 1 Tyler Kubiak and senior No. 5 Daniel Fish each shot a 47.

Oak Creek’s No. 2 player, senior Kyle Peck, was the medalist with a 37.

Franklin, with 158, edged Oak Creek (159) by one shot to win the mini-meet. Case totaled 195 and Horlick/Park had just two players, with Cam Betker shooting a 52.

Suspended games

Two softball games and one baseball game were reported to be suspended because of storms that rolled through Racine County Thursday.

In softball, the game between Westosha Central and Waterford at Waterford was suspended in the third inning and will be completed on May 16. The Racine Lutheran-Shoreland Lutheran game at Somers was suspended with two outs in the fifth inning and no reschedule date has been set.

The baseball game between Waterford and Westosha Central at Paddock Lake was suspended in the third inning and no reschedule date has been set.