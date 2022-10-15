High school sports roundup: Burlington dominates SLC Tournament

The Southern Lakes Conference Tournament played out pretty much like the regular season did — with Burlington dominance.

The Demons rolled through their opponents Saturday to win the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament at Burlington High School.

Burlington went unbeaten in the SLC regular season and didn’t even lose one game. On Saturday, it was more of the same.

The Demons played Wilmot in the quarterfinal round and earned a quick 25-8, 25-2 victory. In the semifinals, Westosha Central was no match as Burlington won handily 25-12, 25-14.

In the championship match, the Demons continued to roll by beating Union Grove 25-16, 25-9.

“I was happy to wrap up conference play with a win on the day,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “I thought we controlled the tempo well, and I was happy with the progress in our out-of-system play.”

Abby Alan was a force at the net and at the service line for Burlington with 23 kills (two errors), a hitting percentage of .600 and five blocks. She even threw in a team-high six aces. She led the Demons to a team hitting percentage of .379.

Also for the Demons, Kenna Kornely had 17 kills (.324 hitting percentage), Ellie McGinley had 10 kills (.769 hitting percentage) and Ella Safar had 54 assists and five aces. Defensively, Kati Berezowitz led the team with 17 digs, Kornely had 14 and Molly Berezowitz had 11.

Union Grove beat Elkhorn in the quarterfinals 25-22, 25-16, then came the toughest match of the tournament, in the semifinals against Waterford. Each game of the match went beyond regulation before the Broncos finally won the match 25-27, 30-28, 16-14.

Union Grove led the first game 14-6, but the Wolverines came back to win the first game behind eight straight points on serve by Lisa Busch, Waterford coach Ashley Ingish said. She added the second and third sets went the same way, with each team battling for the lead.

Prior to the match against Union Grove, Waterford beat Delavan-Darien 25-11, 25-14 in the quarterfinals, then lost to Westosha Central 25-11, 24-26, 15-12 in the third-place match to finish fourth.

“Despite coming in seeded second and finishing fourth, I was extremely impressed with how we handled ourselves when we were down,” Ingish said. “We had some incredible comebacks in high intensity situations, and we never counted ourselves out.”

Isabel Floryance led Waterford’s offensive attack with 24 kills, Claire Krivanek had 19 kills and Ellie Michel and Karsyn Goetzke had 10 kills each. Krivanek also was strong on defense at the net with 11 blocks. Sonya Nielsen had 52 assists and Floryance, Nielsen and Reagan Jones had four aces each.

Defensively, Maya Weinkauf had 24 digs, Lisa Busch who had 23 and Jones, Floryance and Nielsen had 19 digs each. Nielsen served at 97%.

No player statistics were available for Union Grove on Saturday night.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Case finished second overall to lead Racine County schools in the Southeast Conference Tournament at Park.

The Eagles opened with a 25-8, 26-24 quarterfinal victory over Kenosha Tremper, then rallied from a first-set loss to beat Franklin 21-25, 25-16, 15-10 in the semifinal.

In the championship match, Case played SEC regular-season champion Oak Creek, ranked ninth in Division 1 in the latest Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, and lost 25-17, 25-16.

“We played a great defensive tournament, really frustrating other teams and making it difficult to score against us,” Case coach Alex Moe said. “I am extremely proud of how we did today. Franklin and Oak Creek are both tough teams, so to defeat one and compete with the other showed great progress and development from where we were to start the year.”

Kate Korth, who has been a dynamic defensive performer in recent matches, led the Eagles with 26 digs. Natalie Harris led the offense with 23 kills along with 23 digs, and middle hitters Brianna Bigelow and Chelsea Lopp combined for 23 kills.

“We did a great job getting our middles involved today,” Moe said. “Grace Johansen provided the spark of the day, though. I can’t say enough how important she was to winning the match against Franklin.”

Johansen came into the match against Franklin and served seven straight aces, Moe said, which allowed the Eagles to open up their offense and take their opponent out of systems.

“I’m very proud of how this team is coming around right now, as they are hitting their peak at the right time,” Moe said. “This team has really started to adopt an identity of a tough, gritty defensive team from the top players all the way through. Everyone is buying in, and it’s what we’ve been striving for all season.”

No information on Horlick or Park was available on Saturday night.

Cross country

METRO CLASSIC CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Catholic Central senior Elsie Kmecak, the defending WIAA Division 3 state girls champion, won the girls race at the Metro Classic Conference Championships at UW-Parkside Saturday.

Kmecak finished the 5,000-meter race in 20:04.44, winning by 40 seconds ahead of Prairie sophomore Carly Lopez, who finished in 20:44.70.

Kmecak’s teammate, senior Anastassya Murphy, finished fourth in 21:12.69. Both girls earned All-MCC honors. The Lady Toppers had just four runners and did not post a team score.

Prairie was the top Racine County team, finishing fourth with 80 points. Shoreland Lutheran won the meet with 23 points, Milwaukee Saint Thomas More was second with 67 and Kenosha St. Joseph was third with 68.

After Lopez, who was second, senior Fiona Anton was 12th in 23:48.33 for Prairie.

Racine Lutheran also had an incomplete team (four runners) and the top finisher for the Crusaders was senior Sarah Seils, who was 16th in 24:03.42.

In the boys race, Prairie senior Nolan Boerner was the top county finisher, taking fourth in 18:20.20 in the 5,000-meter race. Sophomore Nolan Gasser was 12th (9:50.11) and freshman Jack Ulrich was 14th (21:01.36) for the Hawks, who did not field a complete team.

The top county team was Lutheran, which was fourth with 105 points. Sophomore Vincent Marani led the Crusaders, finishing 15th in 20:03.94, and junior Brady Baranowski was 19th in 20:19.96.

St. Joseph won the boys’ team title with 37 points, five ahead of Shoreland Lutheran (42). Thomas More, which was third in team standings, had top two runners in the field, winner Alex Arndt (17:46.96) and runner-up John Paul Meer (18:03.25).

Catholic Central and St. Catherine’s also fielded incomplete teams.

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS: Case finished fourth and Horlick was fifth in the girls’ race at the Southeast Conference Championships Saturday at Grant Park in South Milwaukee.

Senior Amelia Wiesner led the Eagles, finishing sixth overall in 20:45.12 and junior Abby Robson was 18th overall in 21:55.2.

Horlick’s top finisher was sophomore Natalie Jones in 31st (23:25.1). Park did not have a complete team.

Franklin won the girls team title with 32 points, ahead of Kenosha Indian Trail (47). Case totaled 81 and Horlick had 149.

In the boys’ race, the top finisher was Case junior Carson Buckli in seventh place in 17:37.8. Junior John Merrill was 11th (17:55.5) and junior Beckett Pawlak was 19th (18:12.9). The Eagles did not have a complete team.

Horlick sophomore Giovanni Maccanelli finished 14th in 17:59.1 to lead the Rebels (155 points) to sixth place in the eight-team field.

Park sophomore Myles Mapp led Park (187) to seventh place, finishing 39th (19:54.6).

Indian Trail won the boys’ race with 44 points. There was a close race for second between Oak Creek (67), Kenosha Bradford (69) and Franklin (73).

Boys volleyball

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT: Park competed in the Southeast Conference Tournament Saturday at Kenosha Tremper.

The Panthers were swept by Kenosha Indian Trail 25-12, 25-12, 25-15 in the quarterfinals, then lost to Horlick 25-20, 25-16, 25-16 in the consolation semifinals.

In the seventh-place match, the Panthers won the first two sets against Kenoshas Bradford, but lost the match defeated 22-25, 20-25, 25-14, 25-17, 25-10. It was just the third and fourth set victories for Park this season.

“I wish it would’ve went a different direction to have a positive spin, but we did some good things,” Park coach Pete Leslie said.

Braden Roushia led Park with 10 kills, Cameron Betker had 20 assists and Aiden Cardenas had 10 digs.

No information was available for Case or Horlick Saturday night.

Boys soccer

GREEN BAY NOTRE DAME 7, PRAIRIE 0: The Hawks suffered a nonconference loss to the unbeaten Tritons in a nonconference match Saturday at Green Bay.

Prairie (5-7-3) was able to keep the game scoreless through the first half, but allowed seven second-half goals to Notre Dame, ranked No. 1 in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

The Hawks finished out the regular season as the fourth place team in the Metro Classic Conference, and will host Cedar Grove-Belgium Thursday in a WIAA Division 4 regional match.