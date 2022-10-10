High school sports roundup: Burlington completes perfect SLC season

The Burlington High School girls volleyball team finished off another perfect Southern Lakes Conference season Monday.

The Demons swept the Wolverines 25-12, 25-11, 25-11 in an SLC match at Burlington to finish the conference season at 7-0.

“It was a great end to the regular conference season,” Burlington co-coach Teri Little said. “Continuing our focus on aggressive serving, we were very happy with the tone we set from the serving line.

“We knew that Waterford has some great offensive abilities, and we wanted to make sure that we did our best to neutralize their ability to get into a rhythm.”

Burlington (34-4 overall), ranked fifth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Volleyball Coaches Association state poll, was led offensively by Kenna Kornely with 11 kills, six aces and six digs. Abby Alan had six kills, Caitlyn Flees had five kills and three blocks, and Ella Safar had 27 assists.

Defensively, Kati Berezowitz and Molly Berezowitz each had seven digs, and Graelen Kwiatkowski finished with five digs and three aces.

No player statistics were available Monday night for Waterford.

UNION GROVE 3, WILMOT 0: The Broncos defeated the Panthers 25-8, 25-11, 25-18 Monday in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Wilmot.

“We struggled at playing a fast-paced game on our side of the court tonight,” Union Grove coach Abbie Hogan said. “We had extreme amounts of communication and chemistry build up, allowing each player to be a support system for a teammate tonight.”

Sydney Ludvigsen had 13 kills to lead the Broncos offensively. Sophia Rampulla had four kills and one block, and Erin Hansche, who stepped into the match in the absence of middle hitter Faith Smith, also had four kills and a block. Natalie Pitts finished with four kills, Madison Cimbalnik had 20 assists, and Olivia Bushey had three aces.

Defensively, Madisyn Henderson had seven digs, Ludvigsen had five digs and Kaitlynn Smith had three digs and two aces.

Union Grove finishes the SLC season Wednesday when it completes its match against Elkhorn, which was suspended because of a power outage on Sept. 14 with the Broncos leading 25-15, 12-11.

Boys soccer

RACINE LUTHERAN 1, SWCHA 1: The Crusaders came close to winning Monday’s nonconference match at Pritchard Park, but a late save by the Saints’ goalkeeper kept the score even.

Lutheran (2-10-4) led throughout the first half after Steel Falaschi scored an unassisted goal in the 27th minute. SWCHA equalized in the 44th minute.

Lutheran was awarded a penalty kick in the 62nd minute, but it was saved by SWCHA to deny the Crusaders their first victory since Sept. 9.

“We are playing a better style of soccer and creating more,” Crusaders coach Peter LaBoda said. “We had our chances tonight for sure. I wish the result would’ve been better on Senior Night, but there were positive steps heading into the playoffs.”

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 5, PARK 0: The Panthers had a rough time in their Southeast Conference match Monday at Pritchard Park.

“We didn’t play well at all today,” Park coach Cameron Pope said. “They outplayed us, and were more prepared for the match than we were. It was a pretty flat effort comprehensively.”

Park (4-8, 1-6 SEC) closes out its regular season in a nonconference match at Greenfield on Wednesday.