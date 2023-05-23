The Burlington High School boys tennis team featured several newcomers this season and played a tough schedule, both in and out of the Southern Lakes Conference.

Those newcomers, some of whom never played tennis before this season, were the stars for the Demons Monday at the WIAA Division 1 Burlington Subsectional.

Burlington had entries in four flights advance to Wednesday’s Division 1 South Milwaukee Sectional, which begins at 9 a.m. at the Village Club in Greendale.

Union Grove’s No. 1 players — Nolan Shaub in singles and twins Domenic and Hayden McDougal in doubles — also advanced to the sectional.

Winners Monday in the No. 1 flights automatically qualify for the sectional and a win in first round at the sectional qualifies them for next week’s WIAA State Individual Tournament in Madison.

Players in the No. 2 flights must win both subsectional matches to advance to the sectional and must win the sectional title to automatically qualify for state. Extra qualifiers for state will also be selected and can come from any flight.

Two of the Demons’ sectional qualifiers have a chance to automatically qualify for state next week.

Sophomore Mitchell Crabtree (11-10), one of those impressive newcomers, was seeded second and won both of his matches at No. 2 singles to advance. He easily beat freshman Jake Keating of Wilmot 6-0, 6-1 in the first round, then beat No. 3 seed John Bregin of Kenosha Indian Trail 3-6, 6-1, 10-0.

“He has really showed a ton of improvement and just had to turn it on at the end,” Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said. “He played a great (third-set) tiebreaker to take the match.”

At No. 2 doubles, the Demons’ most experienced players, seniors Patrick Savaglia and Ethan VanSwol (7-9), won both of their matches after being seeded third.

They opened with a 6-0, 6-1 win over sophomores Zach Walls and Cole Smyk of Wilmot, then rallied from 4-5 down in the second set to beat sophomore Sebastian Beedle and senior Louis Ray of Kenosha Bradford 6-2, 7-5.

“They are my two senior leaders,” Ken Savaglia said. “They’ve been steady all year, beat who they should beat and are always in the match.”

Savaglia was extremely pleased with the play of sophomore No. 4 singles player Quinn Solofra (2-7), who hadn’t played tennis before this season and was winless coming into the subsectional.

He was seeded fifth, but won both his matches in straight sets. Solofra beat fourth-seeded freshman Jackson Van Pay of Indian Trail 6-1, 6-2 in the first round, then pulled off the biggest upset of the day, beating senior No. 1 seed Jacob Ortiz of Bradford 6-4, 7-5 in the second round.

“Quinn kept showing improvement day to day and match to match,” Savaglia said. “He made me so happy for a kid that picked up a racket just six or seven weeks ago.”

Burlington’s No. 3 doubles team of freshman Porter Tiedt and sophomore Kade Boyd, also new to tennis, was also impressive. The second-seeded Tiedt and Boyd (11-8) had a bye in the first round, then beat junior Ben Engel and Josh Sauceda of Bradford 6-2, 2-6, 10-7 in the second round.

“They’ve been playing lights out lately,” Savaglia said.

Burlington totaled 18 points and finished second to Westosha Central (24) in the team standings. Those scored carry over to the sectional.

Union Grove tied for fourth with Indian Trail (6) and was led by its best players.

Shaub (20-0), the undefeated No. 1 seed, didn’t even have to play Monday with a first-round bye.

The McDougals (8-4), seeded third, won 6-3, 6-2 over senior David McCormick and sophomore Chris Donkor of Kenosha Tremper, seeded sixth.

DIVISION 1 MUSKEGO SUBSECTIONAL: Waterford qualified three players and Case qualified one to Wednesday’s South Milwaukee Sectional by qualifying out of the Division 1 Muskego Subsectional Monday.

Junior Andrew Vescio (14-9), seeded No. 2 at No. 1 singles, breezed through his only match, beating seventh-seeded junior Sam Witkowski of Muskego 6-0, 6-0.

Johnny Holma and Castor Warnke (11-11), also juniors, got a day off in the No. 1 doubles bracket, winning by default over junior Matthew Stibbe and sophomore Jason Guerrero of South Milwaukee.

The other qualifier for Waterford as sophomore Jack Canright, the second seed at No. 4 doubles. After a first-round bye, Canright (17-5) beat junior No. 3 seed Anish Mantri of Franklin 7-5, 6-4.

Every one of the Wolverines’ entries won in the first round, which is pretty good for a team with just two seniors in the subsectional lineup.

“It was a solid day all around when you get all players through the first round and then qualify three of seven to sectionals,” Waterford coach Mike Schuster said. “Our guys put themselves in good position at the sectional and look forward to those matches.”

The lone sectional qualifier for Case was sophomore Srikar Munagavalasa (8-8), who was seeded fifth and beat No. 4 seed Leonard Ratkowski of Horlick 6-2, 6-0 in his only match.

Oak Creek won the subsectional with 22 points, followed by Franklin (18) and Waterford (16). Horlick and Case tied for fifth (4) and St. Catherine’s/Lutheran did not score. Those points carry over to Wednesday’s sectional.

DIVISION 2 PRAIRIE SUBSECTIONAL: Host Prairie had just two entries advance to Thursday’s Brookfield Academy Sectional after play Wednesday a Division 2 subsectional at Prairie.

Hawks’ senior Taej Desai (14-8), the No. 3 seed at No. 1 singles, had little trouble beating No. 6 seed Trevor Rendl of Kenosha St. Joseph 6-0, 6-0 to advance to the sectional.

Likewise, at No. 1 doubles, senior Calvin Sharpe and sophomore Jonathan Orth (16-3) made quick work of seventh-seeded senior Thomas Connolly and sophomore Rocky Santarelli with a 6-0, 6-0 victory.

Both entries can qualify for the WIAA State Individual Tournament next week by winning their respective first matches at the sectional. Extra qualifiers for state will also be selected after the sectionals are completed.

Girls soccer

BURLINGTON 1, CASE 0: The Demons scored a late goal to win a nonconference match Monday at Case.

Burlington (11-3-2) did not score until the 72nd minute, when junior forward Grace Mermal finished off a corner kick from senior midfielder/defender Shelby Busch.

Demons coach Matt Conrardy said that it was a “grind-out game” and “finding the back of the net proved difficult.”

Conrardy said that senior goalkeeper Emilie Runkel saved Burlington “several times” in what was her 10th shutout of the season.

Case coach Rachel San Juan said the match will be helpful when the WIAA playoffs begin next week.

“We played really well,” San Juan said. “We held position and we held our composure as a team. I think entering regionals we’re going to keep going here. We’ve had a few injuries that put us behind, but overall we are playing really well as a team.

“Santina Garcia was playing right-mid and she gave us beautiful cross passes and gave us opportunities to get the ball. Lillian Nolden and Elyse Kaesermann in our backline really did a great job.”

Senior goalkeeper Leah Hansen made nine saves for the Eagles (2-10-2).

PRAIRIE 0, WATERFORD 0: The Hawks and the Wolverines played to a scoreless draw in a nonconference match Monday at Prairie.

“We lacked patience, creativity and energy in our game today,” Prairie coach Joe Manley said. “Each team created very few clear-cut chances and when they were created, the keepers were there to make decent saves.”

Manley said the Hawks (10-4-1), ranked first in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll, might have sustained possession longer than Waterford (12-3-1), but were unable to capitalize on presented scoring opportunities.

“The second half was improved in terms of sustained possession and better patterns of play, but then we lacked numbers in the box to take advantage,” Manley said. “Lily Jorgenson stood out as she continued to grow in her reading of the game as a center-back and her dominating performance in one-on-one and aerial battles. She and Ruby (Flynn) did well.”

ELKHORN 23, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels ended their regular season with a tough nonconference loss Monday at Pritchard Park.

St. Catherine’s (0-16-0) was without senior goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon for an unspecified reason, coach Ben Lake said, which resulted in a shuffling of player positions against the Elks (11-2-3), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

Freshman Lauren Daly and senior Gabriella Orth split the match in goal and combined for 11 saves.

“We hit the crossbar on one shot in the first half and had another point-blank shot that we missed,” Lake said. “Elkhorn is so much more of a superior team. Top to bottom, all of the kids are playing.”

Baseball

SOUTH MILWAUKEE 8, WATERFORD 7: The Wolverines took a 7-5 lead into the seventh inning, but an errant throw in the bottom of the inning allowed the winning run to score for the Rockets Monday in a nonconference game at South Milwaukee.

Waterford (17-4), ranked 10th in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, trailed 4-0 early, but scored four in the top of the third and trailed 5-4 after three innings. An RBI double by senior Dylan Questad and a two-run triple by sophomore Connor Harvie were the big hits in the top of the third.

The Wolverines scored three runs in the top of the sixth, two on a home run by senior Dean Buse, and took a 7-5 lead that carried into the bottom of the seventh. Waterford coach Matt Read said Buse also made good contact in the top of the seventh, drilling a line drive right back to the pitcher, who caught the ball in self-defense.

South Milwaukee (14-10) tied the game in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single. Waterford temporarily stopped the rally when Buse threw the ball from left field to cutoff man Harvie, who threw out a runner for the second out.

The Rockets then attempted a steal and senior catcher Calvin Hancock threw the ball into left field to allow the winning run to come home. The Wolverines had three errors in the game.

“We just did not make enough winning plays today and we definitely had our chances,” Read said. “We struggled getting into a rhythm in all phases of the game.

“While we were able to score what should have been enough runs to win, we needed to be more consistent.”

Questad, senior Max Northrop and Harvie each had two hits and Northrop and Buse each had two RBIs. Harvie also pitched 1 2/3 innings of hitless ball with two strikeouts.

Waterford plays at Union Grove Wednesday in a game that will decide the Southern Lakes Conference title. The Wolverines (11-2 SLC) can tie the Broncos (12-1 SLC), ranked third in Division 1 in the WBCA poll, with a win, but Union Grove wins outright with a victory.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 7, BURLINGTON 0: The Demons were stymied by Hawks sophomore pitcher Jack Zeller Monday in a nonconference game at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

Zeller allowed just five hits to Burlington (16-9) on 93 pitches.

Senior Ethan Daubner was the only Demons’ player with multiple hits, going 2 for 3.

Indian Trail (10-12) had just seven hits, two of them doubles, and scored three runs in the fourth and three more in the sixth.

Burlington senior starting pitcher Kaleb Zabielski took the loss, going the first five innings, allowing five hits, three runs, striking out four and walking two. He also had two wild pitches and hit a batter.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 7, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 5: The LPs started a rally in the top of the seventh inning, but couldn’t quite finish it and lost in a Metro Classic Conference game Monday at Carthage College in Kenosha.

Trailing 7-3 after six innings, Lutheran-Prairie (8-14, 5-9 MCC) loaded the bases with nobody out on singles by freshman Eli Gasau, junior Easton Charpentier and junior Jayden Jaramillo, and junior Matthew Hoeft singled home one run, but the next batter hit into double play and a run scored to make it 7-5. A groundout ended the game.

The LPs tied the Lancers in the top of the fourth on RBI singles by Jaramillo, senior Logan Beaudet and junior Cameron Porcaro, but St. Joseph (17-5, 12-2) answered in the bottom of the fourth on a single, triple, sac fly, two walks and another RBI single.

Gasau went 2 for 4 and scored two runs, Jaramillo went 2 for 4 with an RBI and senior Logan Beaudet went 2 for 4 with an RBI.

The Lancers, ranked ninth in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, finished second in the MCC behind unbeaten and top-ranked (Division 2) Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (14-0 MCC).