High school sports roundup: Burlington boys basketball team off to historic start

After a statement win last Friday, there was no letdown for the Burlington High School boys basketball team Tuesday night.

The Demons, ranked sixth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, knocked off defending Southern Lakes Conference champion and WIAA State Tournament participant Westosha Central 81-61 last week to take an early lead in the SLC standings.

With winter break just days away as well, it would not have been surprising if Burlington had at least started sluggish on the road at Delavan-Darien.

Instead, the Demons were quite the opposite, making their first 11 shots from the field and rolling to a dominant 94-50 SLC victory over Delavan-Darien at Delavan.

The Demons are 6-0 to open the season for the first time in more than 20 years.

“We shot the ball really well again,” Burlington coach Steve Berezowitz said. “We just had another good unselfish performance.”

Junior guard Connor Roffers led the Demons (6-0, 4-0 SLC) with a career-high 30 points and six assists. Roffers made 6 of his 10 3-point attempts, one short of career high of made 3s. Senior wing JR Lukenbill added 22 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

“He’s just incredibly efficient,” Berezowitz said of Lukenbill. “He shared the basketball well, too.”

Junior forward Karsen Skiles finished with 14 points and six rebounds and Jack Sulik had 10 points and five rebounds. Ten players scored for Burlington, which led 49-24 at halftime.

Hunter Rendon led the Comets (0-6, 0-4 SLC) with 21 points.

The victory puts Burlington alone at the top of the SLC standings, with three teams — Waterford, Union Grove and Westosha — one game behind at 3-1. Waterford, which entered the game 3-0 in the SLC, lost by 19 points to the Falcons Tuesday.

UNION GROVE 65, WILMOT 63: The Broncos got a breakout game from senior guard Jackson Barber Tuesday as they held off the Panthers for a Southern Lakes Conference victory at Union Grove.

Barber, who was the Southern Lakes Conference Player of the Year in soccer, showed off his athleticism on the court by scoring a career-high 19 points (13 in the second half), going 7 of 9 from the field and 5 of 7 at the free-throw line.

He also had three assists and three steals, the biggest steal of which came with four seconds left to seal the win for Union Grove (5-2, 3-1 SLC).

“Jackson Barber had a fantastic game,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “He hasn’t done a lot of scoring this year, but as the point guard, you want him to carry us at the end. He did a nice job on free throws.”

Barber went 4 of 6 at the line in the final 1:26, and it was just enough to keep Wilmot (3-5, 1-3) at bay.

The Broncos led 58-43 with 6:16 left in the second half, but the Panthers went on a 12-2 run over the next five minutes, aided by a pair of 3-point baskets, to get within 60-55.

“We tried to slow it down and we ran some clock, but we missed some shots and some free throws,” Pettit said. “They came down and hit some 3s.”

Barber made two free throws to make it a seven-point lead for the Broncos at 1:26, then things got tight. Two straight baskets by Wilmot, one of them a 3-pointer, made it 62-60 with 1:03 left.

Barber made 1 of 2 foul shots with 50 seconds left and Wilmot missed on a 3-point attempt on its ensuing possession, then the Panthers started fouling.

Senior guard Jack Lee missed two free throws with 36 seconds left and after an empty possession by Wilmot, junior forward Erling Berg made 1 of 2 to put the Broncos ahead 64-60.

The Panthers kept coming and made another 3, with 12 seconds left, to get within 64-63.

Barber again made 1 of 2 foul shots and Pettit called a time out.

With two fouls to give, the Broncos quickly committed them. On the ensuing inbounds play, Barber stole a pass and the clock ran out.

Union Grove had three others score in double figures — senior forward Zac Montgomery had 17 points, Berg had 11 and senior guard Owen Nowak had 10. Lee, at 5-foot-10, impressed Pettit by grabbing 11 rebounds, four on the offensive glass.

“Jack is instinctive,” Pettit said. “He goes to get the ball and he has good hops. Anytime your 2 guard gets 11 rebounds, that’s incredible.”

Union Grove is part of a three-way tie in the SLC standings behind unbeaten Burlington (4-0 SLC).

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 72, WATERFORD 53: The Wolverines struggled defensively in the first half and the Falcons took advantage for a Southern Lakes Conference victory Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

Waterford (5-4, 3-1 SLC) trailed 40-27 at halftime and made some adjustments that helped them play better in the second half.

“Defensively, we did some things we hadn’t done in our last several games,” Wolverines coach Nick Roeglin said of the first half. “We weren’t very good in our rotations, we didn’t execute ball screen defense very well and they did really nice job of making the extra pass and getting shots at the rim.”

Waterford got within four points midway through the second half, but Elijah Griffin made 3-point baskets on three of the next four possessions for Westosha (5-1, 3-1) to push the lead back to 13.

Senior guard Owen Martinson had 21 points to lead the Wolverines, 14 in the first half. Junior guard Brogan Finnegan added 11 points and junior guard Adam Chart had a team-high nine rebounds along with five points. Sophomore guard Jamison Beesley had seven assists.

Griffin and Liam Lubkeman each had 13 points and Alex Sippy added 11 for the Falcons.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 59, CASE 48: The Lancers ended their nonconference game against the Eagles with a 13-0 run for a comeback win Tuesday at Kenosha.

Case (4-3) led St. Joseph (6-1) by a 26-13 margin in the first half, 30-26 at halftime and 48-46 with 7:15 remaining.

St. Joseph junior Eric Kenesie buried a contested 3-pointer to give his team a 49-48 lead with five minutes left, then the Lancers forced a turnover and scored a quick basket to take a three-point lead with three minutes left.

After getting another stop, the Lancers held onto the ball for the next 90 seconds before drawing enough fouls to shoot free throws and seal the win. The Eagles did not score in the final 7:15 of the game and scored four points over the final nine minutes of the game.

“It was a tough game but a fun atmosphere,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “They played tougher and smarter than us. We had times where we were just sloppy with the ball. We can be a good team, we just have to keep coming together.”

Senior Josiah McNeal led the Eagles with 19 points, 17 in the first half. Junior guard Termarion Brumby added 12 points and Denim Hicks finished with eight points. Case made all four of its free throw attempts in the game, while St. Joseph went 14 of 20 at the line.

“We were aggressive going to the rim, but we just didn’t go to the free throw line,” Berce said.

The Lancers, tied for 10th in Division 4 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, were led by Kenesie with 27 points.

Girls basketball

ST. CATHERINE’S 60, BURLINGTON 42: Laila Collier-White powered the Angels past the Demons in a nonconference game Tuesday at Burlington.

The freshman guard, who is leading St. Catherine’s (4-4) at 20.4 points per game, had a career-high performance against Burlington (8-3) with 32 points. Collier-White scored 15 points from 3-point range and was the only Angel, beside freshman guard Kaleah Conley (seven points), to make a basket from behind the arc.

Aniyah Price, a freshman who averages 9.3 points per game, scored seven points and had five steals before leaving the game with an injury.

“We finally played a full game,” St. Catherine’s coach Jerome King said. “From start to finish, our girls stayed in it.

“At the 12-minute mark, we lost our best defender (Price) to an injury, but the girls continued to fight. She is the backbone of our defense and without her, our team is less dynamic.”

Another strong performer for the Angels was senior Kennedee Clark, who had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, along with five steals and four blocks.

“Kennedee stepped up today,” King said. “She played with composure and showed senior leadership.”

Burlington worked to find an offensive rhythm throughout the game, but couldn’t quite get there as it was outscored 30-18 in the first half and 30-24 in the second.

Leading the way for the Demons was sophomore guard Jenna Weis, who went 9 of 12 at the free-throw line and finished the game with 15 points, and senior guard Ella Clapp, who made three 3-pointers and scored 13 points overall.

“We struggled offensively tonight,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “St. Catherine’s ran a good zone and we couldn’t get a shot to fall. We had to battle all night. We need to just focus on the little things, get back at it next week and get back in the win column.”

PRAIRIE 54, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 26: The Hawks worked through offensive troubles and played solid defense to defeat the Falcons in a nonconference game Tuesday at Prairie.

Prairie (6-2), ranked sixth in Division 4 in the wissports.net state coaches poll, has won five straight games and has averaged 70.9 points per game this season, but was held to its lowest point total in a victory.

“This was a very sluggish game for us as a whole,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “We only had one player in double digits, but we persevered and were able to pull away midway through the first half.”

Sophomore guard Meg Decker played an all-around strong game to lead the Hawks with 19 points, 10 rebounds, eight steals and five assists.

Junior guard Ava Collier-White had eight points and five assists, junior forward Georgia Swedberg also had eight points and junior wing Reese Jaramillo scored seven.

Senior forward Reese Rynberg led Westosha Central (2-8) with 15 points.

UNION GROVE 72, WILMOT 33: Everyone on the Broncos’ roster got significant playing time Tuesday as they completed a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader sweep of the Panthers at Union Grove.

Three players scored in double figures for Union Grove (7-1, 5-0 SLC), ranked fourth in Division 2 in the wissports.net state coaches poll.

Even with the victory, Broncos coach Rob Domagalski said his team didn’t play with a lot of desire in the first half.

“We had a couple putbacks and rebounds, but in the first half we were getting outhustled,” Domagalski said. “We have to dig deeper to motivate ourselves. We were not winning 50-50 balls for a majority of the game.

“In the second half, we came out with a little more focus on the offensive end and jumped on them. We were up by 30 midway through the second half.”

Union Grove led 32-18 at halftime, with junior guard McKenna Johnson scoring all 18 points for the Panthers (3-8, 1-4). With senior guard Carolyn May guarding Johnson for a majority of the game, Johnson had just four points in the second half and finished with a game-high 22.

Senior guard Sophia Rampulla had an all-around solid game with a team-high 16 points, five rebounds and four blocked shots. She was also one of six Broncos with two assists each.

Senior forward Sydney Ludvigsen, who missed Union Grove’s last game, had 11 points (3 of 4 from the field) and a team-high six rebounds, and sophomore guard Sam Hafferkamp had 11 points and four steals.

All but one player scored and each player on the roster got nearly seven minutes of playing time.

Boys swimming

RACINE UNIFIED CO-OP 108, KENOSHA BRADFORD 55: After losing the first two events, Racine Unified won the final nine events of its Southeast Conference dual meet Tuesday at Kenosha.

In his first meet of the high school season, junior Hugo Arteaga won two individual events and swam the anchor leg of the winning 400-yard freestyle relay (3:46.30), which also included sophomore Brayden Moore, junior Jacob Hendricks and freshman Nathaniel Foster.

Arteaga, who finished fifth in the 100 butterfly at the WIAA State Championships in February, also won the 200 individual medley (2:06.61) and 500 freestyle (5:17.86).

Moore also won two individual events, taking first in the 50 freestyle (22.59) and the 100 backstroke (1:03.92). Moore was also part of the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:38.86) with Hendricks, junior John Merrill and Foster.

Foster, Hendricks and Merrill each won an individual event — Foster won the 100 butterfly (1:04.70), Hendricks won the 100 freestyle (55.33) and Merrill won the 100 breaststroke (1:13.72).