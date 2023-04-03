The Burlington High School baseball team opened its season Monday in impressive fashion.

The Demons rallied in the final two innings to earn a 6-4 Southern Lakes Conference victory over Wilmot at the Panther Sports Complex at Wilmot.

Burlington opened the scoring with a run in the first inning before both teams scored three runs in the third. Wilmot tied the game in the fifth inning to make it 4-4. The Demons responded with a run in the top of the sixth and seventh to secure a season-opening win.

Senior pitcher Kaleb Zabielski struck out four and allowed three earned runs on three hits and five walks in 2⅓ innings.

Dietz relieved Zabielski and pitched 2⅔ innings, allowing an unearned run on no hits. He struck four and walked three. Aben Beinlich earned the victory with two hitless innings of relief.

Dietz went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly, two RBIs and a walk. Beinlich went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

KENOSHA TREMPER 8-8, HORLICK 1-1: The Rebels were swept in a Southeast Conference doubleheader on Monday at Andy Smith Field in Kenosha.

In game one, the Trojans (2-0, 2-0 SEC) took a 3-0 lead after three innings. The Rebels (0-3, 0-2 SEC) answered in the top of the fourth inning when sophomore outfielder Colin Repa drove in senior third baseman Ben Dineen.

The Trojans tagged starting pitcher Gavin Gain and Dineen in the bottom of the fifth inning, scoring four runs. Tremper added a final run in the sixth inning before Cam Prickett closed out a scoreless top of the seventh to take the win.

In the second game, Tremper scored six runs in the opening two innings and added two more in the bottom of the fourth. All eight runs were scored off of Horlick senior pitcher Kaleb Steinmetz.

He pitched 3⅔ innings, allowing five earned runs on four hits, He struck out three and walked five.

Senior catcher Jayden Wendt drove in Steinmetz with a sacrifice fly in the sixth inning. The Trojans finished with a combined no-hitter in the six-inning game with Richie Dibble and Jack DeRousse striking out 13.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 14, PARK 0 (5 INNINGS): The Panthers were held to one hit in a season-opening Southeast Conference game on Monday at Kenosha.

Sophomore Sam Callow struck out 10 in five innings.

Senior Braden Roushia had the only hit for the Panthers. Carter Eschmann struck out three in three innings. Kai Jensen pitched one inning in relief.

Softball

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, BURLINGTON 2: Defensive mistakes added up against the Demons in Monday's Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

The game was played in rainy conditions at Burlington, which hosted the game because the fields in Paddock Lake were too damp to be played on Monday.

The slick conditions made for tricky fielding conditions. The Demons (1-1, 0-1 SLC) committed two errors. Junior pitcher Kendall Kafar allowed six runs, only one of which was earned, on six hits in 3⅔ innings.

Macie Plitzuweit relieved Kafar and struck out four. She allowed one hit and one earned run in 2⅓ innings. Plitzuweit also went 1 for 3 with an RBI. Kasey Lois went 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI.

Westosha Central pitcher Meghan Lampos stuck out 15. She allowed two runs, five hits and four walks in seven innings.

Alex McKinney went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Allison Loucas went 1 for 2 with a home run, RBI and two walks for the Falcons.

Girls soccer

UNION GROVE 7, CASE 0: Lexi Pettit scored four goals for the Broncos in a nonconference match at Union Grove on Monday.

Pettit is off to a strong senior season for the Broncos (2-0). The forward scored a hat trick in the team's season-opening 7-0 victory over Kenosha Indian Trail on March 30.

Pettit scored off of an assist by Miley Morgan in the eighth minute. Pettit scored an unassisted goal one minute later. Morgan got her second assist of the match in the 13th minute to set up a goal for Lia Peterson.

The next three goals were all unassisted: Pettit in the 20th minute, Julia James in the 22nd and Pettit again in the 36th. Jones finished the game with her second goal of the night, assisted by Maddy Erickson.

"It was another fantastic night for Lexi Pettit," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "She had four more goals and already has seven total on the season.

"I felt overall our spacing in midfield was much better than last week and freshman Natalie Hammes was much more active and confident tonight. Sophomore Rhyan Hood and senior Sophia Rampulla cleaned up virtually anything and everything that made its way into our back line."

Union Grove junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz earned her second clean sheet of the season without needing to make a save. Her opposite number in net for Case (0-1), Leah Hansen, made 14 saves.

MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, PARK 2: The Panthers opened their season with a lively first half in Monday's nonconference match at Pritchard Park before getting edged.

After seeing their first two games of the season cancelled last week due to weather, it didn't take the Panthers long to find the back of the net. Park earned a corner inside the opening minute and Izzy Wentorf's corner met a volleyed strike by Ellie Khriesh to make it 1-0.

The Cavaliers (1-0) followed with goals in the 11th and 20th minute to take 2-1 lead. Senior Grace Betker equalized with an unassisted goal five minutes later but the Cavaliers added a third goal in the 32nd minute to lead 3-2.

"We started the game well, scoring the in the first minute," Park coach Brent Paeth said. "Saint Thomas More had a few fast girls up top that got through our back line that created their scoring opportunities."

Both teams were held scoreless in the second half and Park opened its season with a narrow defeat.

"We have some things to work on after our first game," Paeth said. "But I was happy how we played the second half with more intensity, getting multiple shots on goal. Unfortunately we could not find the back of the net and came up short."

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2, MILWAUKEE HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 0: Eva Lynch scored twice as the Lady Toppers opened their season with a nonconference victory on Monday at Bushnell Park.

The senior scored unassisted in the 27th minute to give the Lady Toppers a 1-0 lead. Lynch scored her second goal of the match two minutes into the start of the second half to push the gap beyond the reach of the Patriots (0-1).

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 9, ST. CATHERINE'S 0: A young Angels team continued to go through some growing pains in a nonconference match on Monday at Kenosha.

The Hawks (1-1) scored four goals inside of fifteen minutes. The game was called after 60 minutes of play with Zoraya Marquez scoring a hat trick and Ayla Meo scoring two goals and providing a pair of assists.

Senior goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon made eight saves for the Angels (0-2).

St. Catherine's is slowly forming an identity with a squad filled with young players this season. Despite the loss, the Angels found some promising results in the closing stages of the match that the team can build upon.

"Our final 10 minutes we were much better," St. Catherine's coach Ben Lake said. "We had more fire in our belly. It was nice to see our kids gut it out and understand the rotations and defensive pressure we want to play with."