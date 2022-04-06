High school sports roundup: Burlington baseball team opens season with doubleheader sweep

The Burlington High School baseball team finally opened its season Wednesday with a Southern Lakes Conference doubleheader against Wilmot.

After a rough start, the Demons took charge and swept both games from the Panthers at Carthage College in Kenosha, winning 6-2 in the first game and 10-1 in the second game.

Wilmot, also playing its first games of the season, drew first blood with two runs in the third and held a 2-0 lead into the fifth.

That’s when Burlington got busy, scoring five runs in the bottom of the fifth and adding an insurance run in the sixth.

Ethan Daubner went the first three innings for the Demons, allowing the two runs, then Gage Peterson relieved him and pitched two-hit ball over the final four innings. Each pitcher struck out three batters.

First baseman Connor O’Reilly went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Ty Sagedal, Zayne Koehnke and Austin Dow each had one hit and one RBI.

The Demons won despite committing five errors. Both Panthers runs were unearned.

The second game was all Burlington right from the start. After scoring two runs in the first, the Demons added sixth in the third and single runs in the fourth and sixth.

The Panthers got their run in the fifth on an RBI double.

Infielder Wren Dietz had a big game in the nightcap, going 3 for 3 with three RBIs and also stealing two bases. O’Reilly hit another double and went 2 for 3 with two runs scored and two walks, and Kaleb Zabielski didn’t have an official at-bat, but walked twice, scored twice and drove in a run.

Sagedal started the second game on the mound and he and three other Demons pitchers combined on a five-hitter.

CASE 10-14, PARK 0-3: The Eagles, behind a dozen stolen bases and the play of junior Austin Sigrist, easily swept a season-opening Southeast Conference doubleheader against the Panthers Wednesday at Horlick Field.

The teams got rained out Tuesday, resulting in the two games in chilly conditions.

In the first game, a 10-0 win, Sigrist was the starting pitcher and went the distance, allowing just one hit and striking out 10.

“Austin was consistently in the strike zone, showed confidence with his pitches and never got behind,” Case coach Frank Jaramillo said.

Senior Julius Dyess went 2 for 4 with a run scored, juniors Mateo Fuentes and Shea Gajewski each had a hit and two RBIs and junior Ryan Passehl had a hit, scored twice and drove in a run.

In the second game, a 14-3 Eagles win, Sigrist was the offensive star, going 1 for 1, walking three times, driving in three runs and scoring three runs. Junior Carlos Cervantes pitched the first three innings, striking out three and allowing no earned runs.

“Pitching really set the tempo for the games,” Jaramillo said. “Defensively, we played pretty well for not being able to get outside. We ran the bases aggressively from the start with 12 stolen bases in two games.”

Softball

TREMPER 7-8, UNION GROVE 6-18: The Broncos and Trojans split a nonconference doubleheader Wednesday at Anderson Park in Kenosha, with the Union Grove easily winning the nightcap after a close loss in the first game.

The Broncos were playing their first games of the season after their first scheduled game Tuesday against Oak Creek was postponed because of poor field conditions. Tremper lost its first two games of the season, but prevailed 7-6 as the home team in the first game.

The Trojans scored in each of the first three innings and led 4-2 after three. In the fifth, the Broncos scored in the top of the inning to tie the game at 4-4, but the Trojans scored three runs in the bottom of the inning to go up 7-4

Union Grove made it 7-6 in the top of the sixth, but Tremper reliever Malia Esposito, who allowed the two runs in the sixth, blanked the Broncos in the top of the seventh for the save.

The Broncos, who stranded 11 baserunners, were led by Brynn Van Swol (2 for 4, RBI), Serafina Weist (1 for 3, double) and Olivia Brieske (two stolen bases). Starting pitcher Avery Nelson took the loss.

In the second game, which Union Grove won 18-8 in five innings as the home team, it was tied at 5-5 through three innings before the Broncos blew the game open with 13 runs in the fourth. Union Grove had 12 hits in the game, including three doubles and three triples.

The Trojans scored three runs in the fifth, but the game ended on the 10-run rule.

Brieske went 2 for 2 with two triples, four RBIs, two walks and four runs scored in the second game. Brooklyn Maass went 2 for 2 with a double, three RBIs and three runs scored, Emily Boyle went 1 for 1 with two walks and three runs scored, and Weist went 1 for 2 with three runs scored and two stolen bases.

Boyle went the distance in the circle, striking out six and allowing just three earned runs.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 7, BURLINGTON 3: All-State pitcher Morgan Klein and the Demons, who advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state semifinals last year, got their season off to a rough start Wednesday and lost to the Hawks in a nonconference game at Kenosha.

Burlington, one of the favorites to win the Southern Lakes Conference, have had very limited time outdoors over the last four weeks, coach Val Auseth said, but it didn’t seem to show initially as the Demons scored single runs in the first and third innings to take a 2-0 lead.

In the bottom of the third, Klein, a Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association first-team All-State selection last year as a junior, struggled and Indian Trail (3-0) took advantage by scoring five runs to take a 5-2 lead.

The Hawks added two more runs in the bottom of the fourth off reliever Kendall Kafar, who had four strikeouts.

Burlington, which added a run in the top of the seventh, outhit the Hawks 10-6, but weren’t able to convert the hits into runs.

“We just weren’t able to tie those hits together to produce more runs,” Auseth said.

Klein went 2 for 3 with two doubles to lead the Demons’ offense and fellow senior Meagan Baumeister also went 2 for 4.

“I’m proud of the way we hit tonight,” Auseth said. “We have a few things to clean up defensively and all of that will come together as the season goes on.”

Girls soccer

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 5, ST. CATHERINE’S 2: Arianna Jones scored two goals in the second half Wednesday to get the Angels within striking distance, but they couldn’t find any more scoring and lost at Pritchard Park their Metro Classic Conference season opener.

Jones, who has scored all three of her team’s goals in their first two matches, cut her team’s deficit to 4-2 — the Lancers led 4-0 at halftime — with a pair of goals that got St. Catherine’s (1-1, 0-1 MCC) back in the match. Julianna Wilkey had the assist on the first goal, in the 58th minute, and Maribel Sanchez had the assist on the second, in the 66th minute.

“We really came back strong in the second half,” Angels coach Ben Lake said. “We were right into the game for sure.”

Angels’ goalkeeper Emily Monosa held St. Joseph (3-0, 2-0) for most of the second half, although the Lancers were able to add a late insurance goal.

Monosa finished with 12 saves, helped by the back line of juniors Gabriella Orth and Wilkey, and seniors Sanchez and Dayanara Arroyo.

“Those girls playing in the middle of the field were really doing some pretty work,” Lake said. “I’m really happy with how well our girls worked and played. It was good to see.”

The Lancers outshot the Angels 39-9 overall and 17-6 in shots on goal.

