Scott Staude has been coaching the Burlington High School baseball team for a quarter century.

But he had never seen what he saw Tuesday.

For the first time in Staude’s tenure, the Demons had a walk-off home run in regional play, courtesy of junior Aben Beinlich, to beat Elkhorn 7-6 in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

With two outs in the bottom of the seventh, Beinlich hit the first pitch from Elks pitcher Abe Herchenbach over the left field wall for a two-run homer that erased a 6-5 deficit and gave No. 5 seed Burlington (18-9) the opportunity to play in the regional championship game Thursday at Kettle Moraine.

“It was a little Beaumont Field magic,” Staude said.

No. 12 seed Elkhorn (8-16), a member with the Demons in the Southern Lakes Conference, scored two runs in the first inning. Burlington took a 3-2 lead in the bottom of the third inning on a two-run triple by senior Wren Dietz and a sacrifice fly by Beinlich.

Both teams scored in the fifth and the Demons held a 5-3 lead, then the Elks got within 5-4 in the top of the sixth.

Before the top of the seventh, Staude considered lifting his starter, senior Kaleb Zabielski, but left him in. Zabielski allowed 11 hits and six runs, five earned, and walked just one.

“His pitch count was low, he’s a senior and he’s earned the opportunity,” Staude said. “He went out, but he had a little bad luck and they capitalized.”

Elkhorn’s leadoff hitter reached on an error and an infield hit put runners on first and third base with nobody out. A sacrifice fly tied the game at 5-5 and a subsequent double drove in the go-ahead run.

Beinlich relieved Zabielski with one out and allowed a hit, but struck out the other two batters to get to the bottom of the inning.

With one out, Zabielski, the leadoff hitter in the batting order was hit by a pitch and Dietz popped out for the second out to set up Beinlich’s heroics.

Beinlich went 3 for 3 with three RBIs and two runs scored. Zabielski and Dietz each scored twice and Dietz went 2 for 4.

Elkhorn outhit the Demons 12-7.

“The game was back and forth,” Staude said. “We made a push, then when they did something, we answered in the same inning and got the momentum back.

“Elkhorn one of the best No. 12 seeds I’ve seen. They are a good hitting team, they pitch well and they have just one senior.”

Burlington beat Kettle Moraine (19-8), the fourth seed, during the regular season. On April 8, in their third game of the season, the Demons needed nine innings to beat the Lasers 6-5 on a walk-off bases-loaded walk.

“It will be a good matchup,” Staude said.

WATERFORD 10, BELOIT MEMORIAL 0: After an inauspicious start, the Wolverines rolled to an easy victory Tuesday in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Waterford.

Waterford (20-4) was threatening to score in the first inning against Memorial (3-19), but senior Max Northrop hit into a triple play to end the inning. Northrop lined out, then senior Garrett Kay and sophomore Connor Harvie were caught off first and second base.

The Wolverines were able to convert on their next opportunity in the second inning, though. Freshman Jack Butler gave Waterford a 1-0 lead with a sacrifice fly, then sophomore Zach Flater hit an RBI single. Senior Tyler Lusic followed with an RBI double and Kay hit an RBI triple to push the lead to four runs.

Northrop added a two-run double in the fourth inning, then the Wolverines ended the game on the 10-run rule by scoring four runs in the fifth. Senior Dean Buse led off the inning with a solo home run and Northrop added an RBI single in the inning.

Northrop went 3 for 4 with a double and four RBIs to lead Waterford. Kay went 2 for 3 with a triple and an RBI and two runs scored, Harvie and senior courtesy runner Bryan Cox each scored two runs and four others had one RBI each.

Lusic pitched all five innings for the Wolverines, striking out nine and holding the Purple Knights to just three singles. Beloit Memorial had only one runner reach second base.

“We did everything we expected ourselves to do today,” Waterford coach Matt Read said. “We played really good complimentary baseball. Tyler Lusic was outstanding on the mound and really set the tone early, he and (senior catcher) Cal Hancock were on the same page all game.

“Our defense played really well and our offense put good swings on the ball from start to finish.”

Waterford will host 11th-seeded Oregon (9-13) in a regional final Thursday. The Wolverines are looking for their first regional title since 2019.

KENOSHA TREMPER 2, CASE 1: The No. 12-seeded Eagles came close to winning a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Kenosha, but couldn’t score after the first inning and saw their season end.

Case (7-20) got its offense going early and scored its only run in the top of the first on an RBI single by junior Joe Bline that drove in sophomore Anthony Bull.

But the Trojans (16-10), the No. 5 seed, scored both of their runs in the bottom of the first to take the lead and held on the rest of the way to win.

Senior pitcher Austin Sigrist was a bright spot for the Eagles, going five innings with eight strikeouts, five hits and a walk. Eagles coach Frank Jaramillo said that Sigrist had “a great outing.”

Bline also was hit by a pitch and had two stolen bases for Case. Junior Tyler Mielcarek had the other hit for the Eagles.

Tremper pitchers Richie Dibble and Ethan Bauerschmidt combined for eight strikeouts and two hits.

SOUTH MILWAUKEE 6, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were shut out by the Rockets in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at South Milwaukee.

South Milwaukee (15-12), the No. 6 seed, scored twice in the bottom of the first inning and scattered the remainder of its runs throughout the third, fifth and sixth innings.

Horlick (9-18), the No. 11 seed which had won three consecutive regular season games before entering the WIAA tournament, was held to two hits.

Senior Jayden Wendt and sophomore Gavin Gain split the Rebels’ hits. Senior Parker Jensen went 4⅔ innings on the mound for Horlick and struck out eight while walking two and allowing 10 hits. Kaleb Steinmetz, also a senior, pitched 1⅓ innings with three strikeouts and three walks.

“It was a tough way to end the year,” Horlick coach Tyler Funk said. “Parker (Jensen) did a great job on the mound and kept us in it, but we didn’t give him enough support and made a few errors that proved to be costly.

“It’s never fun to have a season end, but I want to thank the seniors for everything.”

MUSKEGO 11, PARK 0: The Panthers had their season end Tuesday with a loss to the Warriors in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Frame Park in Muskego.

Park (1-27) was the No. 14 seed in the sectional. Muskego, the third seed, is 18-8.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 6, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 2: The LPs were very competitive against the state-ranked Metro Classic Conference champion Cavaliers Tuesday, but lost a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal at Milwaukee.

Lutheran-Prairie (9-15) was down just 1-0 after two innings, but Thomas More (23-2), ranked second in Division 2 in the final Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll of the season, took advantage of two LPs errors and scored four runs in the bottom of the second for a 5-0 lead.

“Thomas More is a really good team,” Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. “Our pitchers threw well, but you just can't give really good teams extra outs with errors.”

After the Cavaliers added a run in the fourth inning, the LPs got two runners on base in the fifth inning on a single by senior Adam Langendorf and a hit by pitch by senior Logan Beaudet, but Langendorf was thrown out at the plate trying to score on a two-out single by junior Cameron Porcaro.

The LPs’ half of the sixth inning started very well with three straight walks to freshman Eli Gasau, junior Easton Charpentier and junior Jayden Jaramillo that loaded the bases with nobody out. Junior Riley Gavigan singled to drive in Gasau and junior Matthew Hoeft was hit by a pitch to force in Charpentier, but the rally ended quickly with a popup and two strikeouts.

“We gave ourselves a good chance at the end and I'm proud of how we kept fighting,” Wilson said. “We were just a hit short of being right back in the game in the sixth inning.”

Lutheran-Prairie starting pitcher Jason Schmierer, one of just three seniors on the roster, allowed six hits and three earned runs over four innings. Gavigan shut out Thomas More over the final two innings.

Gavigan, Langendorf and Porcaro had the hits for the LPs and Gasau walked twice.

In MCC play this season, Lutheran-Prairie lost 5-0 and 17-0 to the Cavaliers.

PALMYRA-EAGLE 15, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Hilltoppers (6-14) had their season end Tuesday with a loss in a five-inning Division 4 regional semifinal at Palmyra.

The Panthers (23-2) are ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll.

Girls soccer

UNION GROVE 10, WILMOT 0: Forwards Julia James and Lexi Pettit combined for six goals to lead the No. 2-seeded Broncos to victory in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday at Union Grove.

James, a junior, scored her first goal in the 23rd minute, assisted by freshman forward Miley Morgan. The junior completed a hat trick with unassisted goals in the 44th and 49th minutes and assisted on Pettit’s first goal, which was scored in the seventh minute.

Pettit scored two other goals in the 29th and 45th minutes, assisted respectively by sophomore forward Sophia Richardson and senior midfielder Elizabeth Spang, for her hat trick.

Senior defender Sophia Rampulla scored unassisted in the 27th minute. Freshman midfielder Harper Dresen scored in the 51st minute, assisted by freshman defender Hannah Svoboda, then Svoboda scored the final goal of the match, unassisted, in the 54th minute. The match ended after 60 minutes.

Wilmot (1-16-1), which took one shot on goal, put the ball in its own net in the 29th minute for the Broncos’ other score.

Union Grove (15-3-0), ranked fourth in Division 2 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season, will take on No. 7 seed Monona Grove in a Division 2 regional final Saturday at Union Grove.

“Every game now is very difficult,” Broncos coach Sean Jung said. “We can’t be as lethargic. Practice this week will be up-tempo, trying to get some intensity and some urgency. We have got to be prepared to win one-goal games.”

WATERFORD 9, WHITEWATER/PALMYRA-EAGLE 1: The Wolverines scored two goals in the first five minutes and senior Taylor Gordon scored five goals for Waterford in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal victory Tuesday at Waterford.

Wolverines coach Joe Vogt started all 11 seniors on the roster as he treated the match like Senior Night, which was canceled Friday.

Eight of the goals were scored by seniors for fourth-seeded Waterford (14-3-1), ranked 10th in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

Whitewater/Palmyra-Eagle (8-10-3), the 13th seed, scored first on a free kick that was misplayed by Waterford’s defense.

But the Wolverines rebounded quickly with two goals in a span of 26 seconds, both assisted by sophomore forward Leah Dehne.

Gordon tied the match at 4:42 and senior midfielder Reagan Jones scored at 5:08 to put Waterford up for good at 2-1.

Gordon completed a hat trick in the first half, scoring at 15:35 (unassisted) and at 29:06 (senior midfielder Megan Cornell assist). Cornell scored unassisted at 32:52 for a 5-0 Wolverines’ lead at the half.

In the second half, Gordon scored two goals 31 seconds apart, at 41:34 and 42:05, for a 7-1 lead. Dehne (Cornell assist) scored at 48:05 and Cornell scored at 59:31, and the match ended on the eight-goal rule after 60 minutes.

Senior Steph Bachofen, freshman Taya Winter and sophomore Cora Beckley split time in goal for Waterford, which will play fifth-seeded Elkhorn (13-2-3) in the regional final Saturday at Waterford. The Elks beat No. 12 seed Park 9-1 Tuesday at Elkhorn.

MILTON 2, BURLINGTON 1: A bad bounce late in a regional semifinal match at Burlington resulted in a goal for the Red Hawks and the unlikely end of the Demons’ season.

Burlington (11-4-2), seeded sixth in the sectional bracket, trailed 1-0 early, but tied the match at 1-1 when freshman midfielder Aubrey Reesman volleyed in a corner kick from senior midfielder Shelby Busch.

Neither team scored again until the 75th minute, when an unfortunate bounce hurt the Demons. They were trying to clear the ball from the box, but the ball went off a player and went into the net for an own goal and a 2-1 lead for the 11th-seeded Red Hawks (7-10-0).

“Nine times out of 10, that goal doesn’t happen,” Burlington coach Matt Conrardy said. “Tonight, it just happened to be that one moment.”

The Demons lose 10 seniors to graduation — half of their roster — including leading scorer Aleah Reesman, goalkeeper Emilie Runkel and top defenders Claudia Cramer and Busch.

“This one is extra tough because we have to say goodbye to a great group of seniors,” Conrardy said. “I’ll miss this entire group of girls as they made going to practice every day fun and enjoyable.

“We had a great run this season and they should hold their heads high.”

CASE 2, OAK CREEK 0: The Eagles scored both of their goals in the final 10 minute of the match Tuesday to win a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal at Oak Creek.

The match was scoreless until the 70th minute, when senior Elise Wiesner scored an unassisted goal for ninth-seeded Case (3-11-2).

Eagles coach Rachel San Juan said that gave them momentum heading into the final minutes of the match. Junior Mia Pascucci scored the second Case goal in the 77th minute, finishing what San Juan said was a “beautiful assist” from senior Josie Olson.

“When the first goal went in, that totally fired us up,” San Juan said. “Oak Creek (the No. 8 seed) came at us hard. They had long balls and were trying to get a shot in, and we had an opportunity to turn over the ball back to us and pass it up the sideline. Our forwards wanted to score again and they did.

“In the second half and in the last 10 minutes of the game, the girls really wanted to win and they were working their butts off to do so.”

San Juan gave special mention to players who came up from the JV team to participate in Tuesday’s match, saying that they “really made a difference on the field and within our team.”

Senior goalkeeper Leah Hansen made 12 saves in goal for Case.

In the regional final Saturday at Muskego, the Eagles will play the No. 1 seeded Warriors (13-1-2), who are ranked No. 1 in Division 1 in the final Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll of the season.

ELKHORN 9, PARK 1: The Panthers fell behind early and lost in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Tuesday at Elkhorn.

Elkhorn, seeded fifth, scored two goals in the first minute of the match. The Panthers responded in the 11th minute when senior Grace Betker finished a through ball from junior Izzy Wentorf, but a third Elks goal in the 13th minute took away the Panthers’ momentum for good.

“Their speed up top was too much to handle the rest of the game,” Park coach Brent Paeth said. “We knew Elkhorn would be a tough opponent.”

Freshman goalkeeper Rebekah Ruehle made eight saves for the Panthers (11-10-0), who were seeded No. 12.