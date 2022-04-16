 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story
HIGH SCHOOLS

High school sports roundup: Burlington baseball split doubleheader at UW-Whitewater

  • 0

The Burlington High School baseball team split a pair of nonconference games on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Burlington lost 2-1 to Appleton North but finished the day with an 8-4 win against Jefferson.

Gage Taylor, Burlington

Taylor

Burlington (3-2) was held to one-hit in their opening game against Appleton North. Gage Taylor went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and run scored. Austin Dow drove Taylor in for an RBI while going 0 for 2 in the game.

The bats came to life for Burlington in their second game against Jefferson. The Demons scored eight runs on 13 hits to pick up the win. 

Ty Sagedal, Burlington

Sagedal

Ty Sagedal went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and run scored. Three others enjoyed multi-hit efforts in the game. Ethan Daubner went 2 of 3 with 2 RBIs. Zayne Koehnke went 2 of 4 with an RBI. And Taylor went 2 for 3 with an RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases.

Wren Dietz, Burlington

Dietz

The Demons had four pitchers enter in relief across Saturday's games: Wren Dietz, Jack Tully, Sagedal and Koehnke. They pitched four innings allowing one run (zero earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out two.

People are also reading…

Boys tennis

MUSKEGO QUADRANGULAR: Burlington was tested mightily at the Muskego Quadrangular on Saturday at Muskego High School.

Burlington, who competed without a No. 4 singles player throughout the event, earned a 4-3 win against Milwaukee Rufus King. 

Zeke Tiedt, Burlington

Tiedt

Christopher Naber defeated Zach Limas (6-0, 6-2) at No. 2 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Zeke Tiedt and Luke Zigler defeated Joel Koenig and Diego Alfaro (6-0, 6-2). Patrick Savaglia and Owen Denoto defeated Elliot Tutaj-Blaz and Avery Chheeda (6-1, 6-1) at No. 2 doubles. And Eli Solofra and Drew Stutzman beat Bryant Johnson and Nihran Fusi (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 doubles.

The rest of the day proved difficult. Burlington lost to Westosha Central 7-0. And Burlington lost 6-1 to Muskego with the lone match win coming from the No. 2 doubles duo of Savaglia and Denoto beating Dylan Krause and Dylan Malkowski (6-4, 0-6, 10-6).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers WR Keontez Lewis on transferring to Wisconsin

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News