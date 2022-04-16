High school sports roundup: Burlington baseball split doubleheader at UW-Whitewater

The Burlington High School baseball team split a pair of nonconference games on Saturday at the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater.

Burlington lost 2-1 to Appleton North but finished the day with an 8-4 win against Jefferson.

Burlington (3-2) was held to one-hit in their opening game against Appleton North. Gage Taylor went 1 for 3 with a stolen base and run scored. Austin Dow drove Taylor in for an RBI while going 0 for 2 in the game.

The bats came to life for Burlington in their second game against Jefferson. The Demons scored eight runs on 13 hits to pick up the win.

Ty Sagedal went 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and run scored. Three others enjoyed multi-hit efforts in the game. Ethan Daubner went 2 of 3 with 2 RBIs. Zayne Koehnke went 2 of 4 with an RBI. And Taylor went 2 for 3 with an RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases.

The Demons had four pitchers enter in relief across Saturday's games: Wren Dietz, Jack Tully, Sagedal and Koehnke. They pitched four innings allowing one run (zero earned) on three hits and two walks while striking out two.

Boys tennis

MUSKEGO QUADRANGULAR: Burlington was tested mightily at the Muskego Quadrangular on Saturday at Muskego High School.

Burlington, who competed without a No. 4 singles player throughout the event, earned a 4-3 win against Milwaukee Rufus King.

Christopher Naber defeated Zach Limas (6-0, 6-2) at No. 2 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Zeke Tiedt and Luke Zigler defeated Joel Koenig and Diego Alfaro (6-0, 6-2). Patrick Savaglia and Owen Denoto defeated Elliot Tutaj-Blaz and Avery Chheeda (6-1, 6-1) at No. 2 doubles. And Eli Solofra and Drew Stutzman beat Bryant Johnson and Nihran Fusi (6-1, 6-0) at No. 3 doubles.

The rest of the day proved difficult. Burlington lost to Westosha Central 7-0. And Burlington lost 6-1 to Muskego with the lone match win coming from the No. 2 doubles duo of Savaglia and Denoto beating Dylan Krause and Dylan Malkowski (6-4, 0-6, 10-6).

