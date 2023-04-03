The Burlington High School baseball team opened the season Monday on the road.

The Demons were able to hold up under pressure late and rallied in the final two innings to earn a 6-4 win over Wilmot in a Southern Lakes Conference game at the Panther Sports Complex at Wilmot.

Burlington opened the scoring with a run in the first inning before both teams traded three-run innings in the third. Wilmot tied the game in the fifth inning to make it 4-4. The Demons responded with a run in the top of the sixth and seventh to secure a season opening win.

Kaleb Zabielski started on the mound for the Demons. The senior pitcher struck out four and allowed three earned runs on three hits and five walks in 2⅓ innings pitched.

The bullpen proved a bright spot with Wren Dietz and Aben Beinlich. Dietz entered in relief of Zabielski and pitched 2⅔ innings allowing an unearned run on no hits, three walks and striking out four. Beinlich earned the win with two innings of work, striking out and walking three and not allowing a hit.

The duo of Dietz and Beinlich also shined at the plate. Dietz went 1 for 2 with a sacrifice fly, two RBIs and a walk. Beinlich went 1 for 4 with a double and two RBIs.

KENOSHA TREMPER 8-8, HORLICK 1-1: The Rebels were swept in a Southeast Conference doubleheader on Monday at Andy Smith Field in Kenosha.

In game one, the Trojans (2-0, 2-0 SEC) were able to hop out to a 3-0 lead after three innings. The Rebels (0-3, 0-2 SEC) answered in the top of the fourth inning when a base hit by sophomore outfielder Colin Repa drove in senior third baseman Ben Dineen.

The Trojans tagged Rebels' starting pitcher Gavin Gain and Dineen in the bottom of the fifth inning — scoring four runs. Kenosha Tremper added a final run in the sixth inning before Cam Prickett closed out a scoreless top of the seventh to take the win.

Game two finished with the same 8-1 scoreline but the Trojans were much hotter out of the gates with their offense. Tremper scored six runs in the opening two innings and then pushed across two runs in the bottom of the fourth. All eight runs were scored off of Horlick senior pitcher Kaleb Steinmetz, who threw 3⅔ innings allowing five earned runs on four hits with three strikeouts and five walks.

The Rebels scored in the top of the sixth inning courtesy of a sacrifice fly by senior catcher Jayden Wendt that drove in Steinmetz. The Trojans finished with a combined no-hitter across the six inning game with Richie Dibble and Jack DeRousse striking out 13,

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 14, PARK 0 (5 INNINGS): The Panthers were held to one hit in a Southeast Conference game on Monday at Kenosha.

Sam Callow did his part for the Hawks (1-0, 1-0 SEC). The sophomore pitcher kept the Panthers (0-1, 0-1 SEC) off balance all-game and earned a one-hit shutout while striking out 10 in five innings.

Senior Braden Roushia provided the only base hit for the Panthers (0-1, 0-1 SEC). Carter Eschmann pitched three innings while striking out three. Kai Jensen pitched one inning in relief.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, BURLINGTON 2: Defensive mistakes added up against the Demons in Monday's Southern Lakes Conference game at Burlington.

The game was played in rainy conditions at Burlington, which played the role of host with the fields in Kenosha too damp to be played on Monday. The slick conditions made for tricky fielding conditions.

The Demons (1-1, 0-1 SLC) committed two errors in the game. Junior pitcher Kendall Kafar allowed six runs, only one of which was an earned run, on six hits in 3⅔ innings.

Macie Plitzuweit pitched in relief of Kafar and struck out four while allowed one hit and one earned run in 2⅓ innings. Plitzuweit also went 1 for 3 at the plate with an RBI. Kasey Lois went 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI for the Demons.

Meghan Lampos starred for the Falcons (1-0, 1-0 SLC). The sophomore pitcher stuck out 15 while allowing two runs on five hits and four walks in seven innings.

Alex McKinney and Allison Loucas led the charge at the plate for the Falcons. McKinney went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Loucas went 1 for 2 with a home run, RBI and two walks.

Girls soccer

UNION GROVE 7, CASE 0: Lexi Pettit scored four goals for the Broncos in a nonconference match at Union Grove on Monday.

Pettit is having quite the start to her senior season with the Demons (2-0). The forward scored a hat trick in the team's season opening 7-0 win over Kenosha Indian Trail on March 30. She quite literally did one better than that against the Eagles (0-1).

Pettit scored off of an assist by Miley Morgan in the eighth minute. Pettit would score unassisted one minute later. Morgan would get her second assist of the match in the 13th minute to setup a goal for Lia Peterson.

The next three goals were all scored unassisted: Pettit in the 20th, Julia James in the 22nd and Pettit again in the 36th minute. Jones polished the game off with her second goal of the night, assisted by Maddy Erickson.

"It was another fantastic night for Lexi Pettit," Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. "She had four more goals and already has seven total on the season.

"I felt overall our spacing in midfield was much better than last week and freshman Natalie Hammes was much more active and confident tonight. Sophomore Rhyan Hood and senior Sophia Rampulla cleaned up virtually anything and everything that made its way into our back line."

Union Grove junior goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz earned her second clean sheet of the season without needing to make a save. Her opposite number in net for Case (0-1), Leah Hansen, made 14 saves.

MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 3, PARK 2: The Panthers opened their season with a lively first half in Monday's nonconference match at Pritchard Park.

After seeing their first two games of the season cancelled last week due to weather — it didn't take Park long to find the back of the net. The Panthers earned a corner inside the opening minute and Izzy Wentorf's corner met a volleyed strike by Ellie Khriesh to make it 1-0.

The Cavaliers (1-0) followed with goals in the 11th and 20th minute to take 2-1 lead. Senior Grace Betker equalized with an unassisted goal five minutes later but the Cavaliers added a third goal in the 32nd minute to lead 3-2.

"We started the game well, scoring the in the first minute," Park coach Brent Paeth said. "Saint Thomas More had a few fast girls up top that got through our back line that created their scoring opportunities."

For as frantic as the first half proved to be the second would remain tight and defensively sound. Both were held scoreless in the final half and Park opened their season with a narrow defeat.

"We have some things to work on after our first game," Paeth said. "But I was happy how we played the second half with more intensity, getting multiple shots on goal. Unfortunately we could not find the back of the net and came up short."

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2, MILWAUKEE HERITAGE CHRISTIAN 0: Eva Lynch scored twice as the Lady Toppers opened their season with a nonconference victory on Monday at Bushnell Park.

The senior scored unassisted in the 27th minute to give the Lady Toppers a 1-0 lead. Lynch scored her second goal of the match two minutes into the start of the second half to push the gap beyond the reach of the Patriots (0-1).

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 9, ST. CATHERINE'S 0: A very young Angels roster continued to go through some growing pains in a nonconference match on Monday at Kenosha.

The Hawks (1-1) scored four goals inside of fifteen minutes. The game would be called after 60 minutes of play with Zoraya Marquez scoring a hat trick and Ayla Meo scoring two goals and providing a pair of assists.

Senior goalkeeper Katelyn Gordon made eight saves in the match for the Angels (0-2).

St. Catherine's are slowly forming an identity with a squad filled with young players this season. While the result skewed one-way, the Angels found some promising results in the closing stages of the match that the team can build upon.

"Our final 10 minutes we were much better," St. Catherine's coach ben Lake said. "We had more fire in our belly. It was nice to see our kids gut it out and understand the rotations and defensive pressure we want to play with."