High school sports roundup: Burlington and Union Grove girls tennis thrive at SLC tournament

The Burlington and Union Grove girls tennis teams made a respectable showing at the Southern Lakes Conference Tournament, which concluded Monday at Elkhorn.

The two teams tied for fourth place in the eight-team tournament with eight victories each. Westosha Central and Elkhorn tied for the championship with 12 victories each while Lake Geneva Badger was third with nine.

Waterford tied with Delavan-Darien for fifth place with four victories each.

Burlington swept all four of its singles matches.

No. 1 Adalie Rauch defeated Wilmot's Rachael Pofahl 6-0, 6-1. Mabel Nichols defeated Wilmot's Katie Calkins 6-1, 6-0 at No. 2. Holly Adamek won two No. 3 matches, defeating Waterford's Grace Kranich 6-3, 6-0 and Union Grove's Eden Jensen 6-0, 6-2.

Sydney Ewold added the final singles victories for Burlington, defeating Waterford's Ava Flower (6-1, 6-1) and Badger's Annie McEneany (1-6, 6-2, 6-3).

In doubles play for Burlington, Anna Pederson and Sarah Frohmader overcame a 6-1, 6-2 loss to Waterford's Brianna Kron and Brooke Weber to defeat Badger's Sabrina Strasser and Teagan Hale 6-2, 6-3 and Wilmot's Annabelle Carmichael and Hannah Pecha 6-2, 6-3.

Union Grove was led by Mallory Dam, who defeated Rauch 6-3, 6-4 at No. 1 singles. Also for Union Grove, Kyra Hagen defeated Delavan-Darien's McKenna O’Grady 6-0, 6-3 at No. 2, Eden Jensen persevered for a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Sophia Szcap at No. 3 and Elivia Garcia won two No. 4 matches.

In doubles for Union Grove, No. 1 Ella Dinauer and Izzy Gehrke defeated Kelsey Smyk and Gianna Abbate of Wilmot 6-4, 3-6, 6-3. No. 2 Everly Squires and Alle Schmidt defeated Burlington's Rumina Sharma and Sarah Hartlage 7-6 (1), 6-4 and No. 3 Madelyn France and Olivia Kaminski defeated Carmichael and Pecha 6-4, 6-4.

For Waterford, No. 1 Ava Flower defeated Cassie Cudahy of Wilmot 6-4, 4-6, 10-5 for the Wolverines' only singles victory.

Waterford's No. 1 doubles team of Elena Leshok and Ella Hansen defeated Delavan-Darien’s Janelle Simons and Delany Thone 6-0, 6-3, and the No. 2 duo of Madison Krueger and Katie Benevides defeated Wilmot’s Madeline Haug and Mary Catherine Slagle 6-0, 6-0.

No. 3 Brianna Kron and Brooke Weber added Waterford’s final doubles victory, defeating Burlington's Anna Pederson and Sarah Frohmader 6-1, 6-2.

Boys soccer

ST. AUGUSTINE PREP 3, PRAIRIE 0: The Hawks controlled the pace in the second half, but struggled to score in their nonconference match at Prairie on Monday.

“St. Augustine Prep is a very technically good school,” Prairie coach Michael Modesti said. “They were destroying us in the midfield in the first half, and we made some adjustments going into the second half to give us an advantage in the midfield which worked in our favor.”

Prairie (3-6-1) was able to slow down St. Augustine Prep’s offensive attack, but allowed three goals in quick succession. The Hawks had several opportunities, Modesti said, but injuries and lack of experience held the team back.

“It was another game full of injuries and guys that really haven’t seen much playing time this year. They’re having to get put out there in roles that they’re not familiar with and have very little experience in,” Modesti said.

Parker Kohl played what Modesti said was a, “really good game” and adapted to playing multiple positions throughout the match. Kohl began the match as a center defensive midfielder, but was eventually moved to forward to open up more scoring opportunities.

“He (Kohl) played the full 80 minutes and really worked out there on both sides of the ball,” Modesti said. “He worked his butt off today.”

Liam York, the Hawks’ senior goalkeeper, made eight saves.

LIVING WORD LUTHERAN 3, RACINE LUTHERAN 0: The Crusaders were shut out in a nonconference match at Jackson Living Word Lutheran.

Lutheran (2-6-2) has lost six of its last seven matches, including three in the Metro Classic Conference.

“It’s heart — plain and simple. We have none right now, and we need to figure iit out as coaches,” Lutheran coach Peter LaBoda said.

LaBoda praised senior forward Logan Rasch for his in-match efforts and said that the result would have been worse without him on the backline.

Josh Radke made 19 saves for Lutheran.

Boys volleyball

UNION GROVE 3, ST. CATHERINE’S/LUTHERAN/PRAIRIE 0: The Broncos defeated the Angels 25-10, 25-12, 25-19 in a Southern Lakes Conference match at Union Grove.

“We played very consistently tonight and I was happy to pick up the conference win,” Broncos coach Jamie Anderson said. “The team is really doing a great job keeping their focus and improving day by day.”

Ty Geschke led the Union Grove offense with 11 kills, four digs and two blocks. Zac Montgomery had five kills and an ace, and Hudson Dresen had five aces, five digs and four kills. Domenic McDougal finished with 24 assists, five kills and two aces. James May led the Broncos’ defense with 14 digs.

“It was a rough game from the start,” Angels coach Reid Koenen said. “After not practicing for two days, I don’t think our focus was there mentally.”

No player statistics were available for the St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Prairie team.