In a week that was anything but ordinary, Friday night brought a familiar sight for the Case High School football team — opponents sprinting down the sidelines trying to chase down Termarion Brumby.

Case’s senior two-sport star continued his impressive start to the season, returning the opening kickoff 92 yards for a touchdown, then streaking past defenders for 65 yards in the fourth quarter for the go-ahead touchdown in his team’s 14-13 comeback win over Brookfield East at Brookfield.

With Brumby providing the offense, Case’s athletic defense did the rest. The Eagles forced two turnovers and shut out the Spartans in the second half to help secure the win.

Case is now 2-0 for the second consecutive season, something the Eagles haven’t done in more than 40 years.

Dangerously high temperatures Wednesday and Thursday forced Case coach Anton Graham and his staff to adjust on the fly. Not being allowed to practice outdoors for two days, the Eagles moved practice into their fieldhouse for one day and the Sturtevant SportsPlex for another.

Case, which runs an offense featuring a heavy dose of passing, was unable to throw deep routes in its fieldhouse. After throwing for 309 yards with three touchdowns and one interception last week, senior quarterback Brandon Nabbefeld was held to 180 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions on Friday night.

“The thing I love about that kid is that he’s mentally tough,” Graham said of Nabbefeld. “Tonight wasn’t his best game by any means, but at the end of the day when we needed him to step up most, he did. He’s always going to give you four quarters and he’s always going to battle.”

Friday’s game nearly got off to a completely different start. Brumby actually muffed the opening kickoff, but picked it up on his own 10-yard line and started following his blockers. After making a defender miss with a cutback, Brumby was off to the end zone with a convoy of blockers, and Spartans defenders, behind him.

Brookfield East responded on the ensuing drive capped by 10-yard rushing touchdown, but the snap on the extra-point attempt was fumbled.

That would prove to be critical for the Spartans in this low-scoring game. East continued to run the ball well in the first half and took a 13-7 lead on a rushing touchdown with 35 seconds left in the first half.

The Eagles had chances to respond in the third quarter, but turnovers and penalties proved to be costly on early drives.

Finally, in the fourth quarter, Brumby ran past his defender and Nabbefeld found him 25 yards downfield for the completion. Brumby then made a cut that sent the cornerback chasing him into the safety running towards him, and blew past everyone for the go-ahead touchdown.

“Termarion made a heck of a play,” Graham said. “We ran one of our main concepts and he did a good job making the play. The kid is off to a heck of a start to the season.”

The Spartans drove to the Case 37-yard line in the final seconds, but a last-second Hail Mary pass attempt was off-target.

After finishing 4-5 in Graham’s first season at Case last year, Graham added Jakari Godfrey to his staff to coach special teams. In a close game in which turnovers were an issue, special teams kept the Eagles in the game.

Along with Brumby’s 114 yards on kick returns, Jacob Haughton made both of his extra-point attempts and had a 47-yard punt that pinned the Spartans on their own 20-yard line in the final minutes.

“We have to make sure we’re taking advantage of that third of the game and win on special teams every game,” Graham said. “They’ve been doing a great job. Jakari has done a great job with those boys, getting them energetic and excited to play.”

The Eagles allowed 46 rushes for 179 yards, but stood strong when it mattered most. On third downs, East converted just 5 of 13 attempts. On fourth downs, the Spartans were 1 for 9.

Brumby finished with 106 receiving yards on five catches. Through two games, he has 12 catches for 271 yards. Senior wide receiver Latrell Herrington added 46 yards on two catches. Michal King Jr finished with 37 total yards.

“A lot of teams are trying to double up on Latrell and Brumby’s pretty good too,” Graham said. “You’ve got to pick your poison with those two.”

With a pair of close wins, the Eagles have high expectations for the rest of this season. Despite winning both games, Graham is hoping to see his team reduce the amount of penalties committed. In Friday’s game, Case was penalized eight times for 60 yards. Facing state-ranked Franklin next week, self-inflicted mistakes could derail the game fast.

“I’m happy about getting the win but we’ve got to find a way to win better,” Graham said. “We have to be more disciplined or we’re going to run into a really good Franklin football team and the way we played tonight won’t get it done next week.”

Even with the early season mistakes, Graham feels very confident about his current group.

“They’re doing a great job of battling for the man next to them,” Graham added. “As long as we can keep that team camaraderie going and stick together, we can always get through this. We’re going into week three pretty battle-tested.”

PARK 49, CUDAHY 0: The Panthers rode the arm and legs of senior quarterback Carter Eschmann, and also played exceptional defense, and shut out the Packers for the second straight year in a nonconference game Friday at Cudahy.

Eschmann had two rushing touchdowns and also went 4 for 4 passing for 119 yards and touchdown passes of 65 yards to senior receiver Cy Charles and 14 yards to sophomore receiver Demetrius Hulitt.

“He was our offensive player of the game,” Park coach Morris Matsen said of Eschmann.

Matsen said Cudahy (0-2) tried to disrupt the Panthers’ offense by coming out in a 3-3 stack defense instead of the traditional 4-3 his coaching staff saw on video.

“We responded in a big way,” Matsen said. “Our offensive line did a great job and our defensive line had a great night.”

Senior running back Jamarion Lacy had 14 carries for 113 yards and one touchdown and sophomore Jemarreon Deleon had 10 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown.

On defense, the ball-hawking Panthers had four interceptions, including two by junior safety Isaiah Robinson, one by senior safety Jeremiah Wainwright and a near pick-six by junior Anthony Fuentes that was returned to the 1-yard line.

Everything was working for the Panthers, even on special teams — junior kicker Kevin Flores went 7 for 7 on extra points.

“It was an all-around team effort,” Matsen said. “It was a good win for our team. When you play to the best of your abilities, good things happen.”

Park opens its Southeast Conference season against Kenosha Indian Trail (1-1) next Friday at Jaskwhich Stadium. Last year, the Hawks beat the Panthers 49-0.

RACINE LUTHERAN 20, MARTIN LUTHER 10: The Crusaders turned a close game around early in the second half with a big defensive play and went on to beat the Spartans Friday in a nonconference game at Greendale.

Lutheran (1-1) trailed 3-0 at the half and was playing good defense, but it got even better after coach Scott Smith made some adjustments at halftime.

“We knew they were going to try some screen passes,” Smith said. “What turned the momentum around was we intercepted a screen and took it back for a touchdown.”

Senior linebacker Christian Girolamo read the play and took the ball 15 yards to the end zone to put the Crusaders up for good.

Lutheran scored again in the third quarter when freshman wide receiver Bryce Austin caught a pass from sophomore quarterback Eli Gasau, then broke a couple tackles on the way to a 59-yard touchdown.

Girolamo struck again later, this time on offense, with a 50-yard scoring run that included several broken tackles. He finished with 81 yards on eight carries.

Meanwhile, the defense picked up in the second half and shut out Martin Luther (0-2) until the final two minutes of the game.

“We shut them down the whole game and I’m proud of how aggressive we were,” Smith said. “In the second half, all of a sudden a light bulb turned on for the kids, especially the young ones.

“We moved some people around — maybe we had them in the wrong places last week. I feel pretty good — we’re coming along.”

Smith was especially pleased with the play of linebackers Girolamo, senior Noah Martin, junior Justin Petersen and freshman Eric Ynocencio.

“All four flew to the ball, they were back in their drops and helped the secondary out,” Smith said. “They set the tone for us and we played total team defense.”

Junior defensive lineman Julian Kim led the defense with nine tackles, followed by Ynocencio (six tackles), Martin (five), Girolamo (five) and senior defensive back Tyler Stauffer (five).

UNION GROVE 14, KENOSHA TREMPER 7: After a challenging season opener at state-ranked Oak Creek, the Broncos responded in impressive fashion Friday night at Ameche Field in Kenosha.

Union Grove (1-1) scored on its first and second-to-last drives of the game, and that was enough to win thanks to a stingy defensive effort against the Trojans (0-2).

“I’m just really proud about how our guys responded from last week and turned it around,” Union Grove coach Craig McClelland said. “Anytime you can win a game like this it’s going to be beneficial to their growth as we progress here in the season.”

The Broncos, with eight new starters on offense this season, struggled to keep the unit on the field in last week’s 52-0 loss at Oak Creek. This Friday, Union Grove dominated the time of possession battle and ran 20 more plays than Tremper.

A strong opening drive by the Broncos finished with junior quarterback Finn Morrison finding Charlie Pettit for a 5-yard touchdown pass to take a 7-0 lead. Neither team would score again until the halfway through the fourth quarter, when Morrison put Union Grove up 14-0 with an 8-yard touchdown run.

The Trojans scored on their ensuing possession, but Union Grove’s defense was able to slow the drive down enough to bleed five minutes off the clock. When Tremper finally found the end zone, there were less than three minutes left on the clock.

The Broncos were able to run out the clock with a pair of first downs.

“Our defense just played lights out,” McClelland said. “Our offensive line, backs and our quarterback did a good job of getting some really tough yards.”

Union Grove controlled possession thanks to a steady rushing attack, led by Morrison’s 22 carries for 120 yards. The Broncos ran the ball 44 times for 207 yards. Kaiden Jacobsen added 58 yards and Griffin Schultz finished with 29 yards.

Morrison completed three passes for 17 yards.

Part of how Union Grove was able to control this game was its efficiency on third and fourth downs. The Broncos converted on 9 of 16 third-down attempts and 1 of 2 fourth-down attempts. Union Grove also did not turn the ball over.

“The defense did a really good job all night,” McClelland said. “We were starting six sophomores on defense, and our young guys showed up and did a really good job for us.”

Austin Waldal and Marshall Loch each had five tackles to lead Union Grove’s defense.

WAUKESHA NORTH 35, BURLINGTON 17: The Demons led 17-14 early in the third quarter, but the Northstars’ passing game got in gear after that in Burlington’s nonconference loss Friday at Burlington.

Benjamin Graham’s 36-yard field goal gave Burlington (0-2) the lead, but North (2-0) turned the game around behind quarterback AJ Curtis, who threw touchdown passes of 47 yards in the third quarter and 72 and 24 yards in the fourth quarter.

Curtis finished with 327 yards and four touchdowns passing.

The Demons scored two touchdowns in the first half, both by the passing combination of senior quarterback Jack Sulik and senior receiver Tommy Teberg.

The two combined for 14 yards in the first quarter on the first score of the game and for 46 yards in the second quarter.

North scored on a 6-yard run and an 11-yard touchdown pass by Curtis and the game was tied 14-14 at halftime.

Sulik went 14 of 29 for 240 yards and two scores and senior Drew Lang (six catches, 98 yards) and Teberg (three for 91) were both just short of 100 yards receiving. Junior running back Kade Boyd finished with 63 yards rushing on 20 carries.

The Northstars won despite going just 4 for 12 on third down and being penalized 13 times for 85 yards.

BADGER 42, HORLICK 0: The Rebels’ day started bad and didn’t get any better Friday in their nonconference loss at Lake Geneva.

The bus to take the team from Horlick to Lake Geneva was 30 minutes late, coach Brian Fletcher said, then the ground game of the Badgers was too much for the Rebels.

Badger (2-0), the defending champion of the Southern Lakes Conference, scored all of its points on rushing touchdowns and totaled 273 yards on 32 team carries.

Senior quarterback JP Doyle scored three touchdowns on runs of 10, 44 and nine yards. Doyle also was 2 of 4 passing for 26 yards.

Senior fullback Landon Nottestad had runs of 12 and four yards, finishing with 50 yards on five total touches. Ryan McCarthy finished off the scoring for the Badgers, running for 17 yards in the third quarter.

Junior running back Carson Fletcher had the best offensive performance for the Rebels (0-2), gaining 38 yards on 11 attempts. Running back Gabe Kosterman had nine rushing yards on two carries and led the team with 10 receiving yards. Starting junior quarterback Noah Larsen had nine rushing yards on six attempts as Horlick totaled just 83 yards.

Last year, the Rebels gave Badger its only regular-season loss, winning 49-27 at Horlick Field. With multiple graduation losses, this year’s team hasn’t built up the experience yet.

“We have a tough schedule and it’s a young group of kids,” Brian Fletcher said. “We got punched in the mouth, but this was a learning experience and I think we will rebound well.”

Junior Ty Wendt played well, especially on defense and special teams.

“He played tough and his effort was definitely noticeable,” Fletcher said. “He was outstanding. He came in as the quarterback late and led us on a nice drive toward the end of the game.”

Horlick opens the Southeast Conference season next Friday against Kenosha Tremper (0-2), which lost 14-7 to Union Grove Friday.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 59, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6: The Hilltoppers were outplayed by the Pacers in a nonconference game Friday at Somers.

Shoreland (1-1) was quick on the offensive and scored 21 points in the opening quarter. Senior halfback Hunter Rouse kicked off the game with a 41-yard rushing touchdown, which was followed by a 23-yard Joseph Kayon score only minutes later. Kayon, a senior who led the Pacers with more than 800 yards on the ground last season, accounted for three of the team’s seven touchdowns and totaled 178 yards.

Senior wide receiver Noah McCourt put Catholic Central (0-2) on the board in the second quarter, catching a 33-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Alex Vogt. The rushing corps of the Pacers continued to dominate after the Hilltoppers’ score, tacking on 30 more points in the second half. Shoreland ran for 354 yards on 34 carries to the Hilltoppers’ 30 yards on 19 carries.

“I was proud of our team’s effort despite the score of the game,” Catholic Central coach Tom Aldrich said. “Our effort was great all game long. Paul Minnich had a strong game on both sides of the ball as did Alex Vogt. Our linemen are slowly gaining the experience they need.”

Minnich, a senior wide receiver/defensive back, had three catches for 40 yards and made four defensive tackles. Vogt, who plays at linebacker in addition to quarterback, went 8 for 27 with 112 passing yards, a touchdown and two interceptions. Defensively, Vogt made four solo tackles.

Other leading players for Catholic Central were McCourt, who had four receptions for 42 yards and a touchdown, and senior Skandar Larson, who had a 31-yard interception return, 25 kick-return yards and two tackles.

“The season is a journey, not a sprint,” Aldrich said. “We will keep working hard and continue to improve. We need to turn around and get ready for next week as (Midwest Classic) conference play begins.”

The Hilltoppers play Racine Lutheran (1-1) at Pritchard Park next Friday.

MIDDLETON 35, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines dropped to 0-2 with a nonconference loss Friday to the Cardinals (2-0) at Waterford.

Boys soccer

UNION GROVE 4, FRANKLIN 1: Niall Hagen scored three goals Friday to lead the Broncos to a nonconference victory at Union Grove.

Hagen, a sophomore forward, opened the scoring in the 23rd minute with an unassisted goal, then added second-half goals in the 43rd minute, assisted by junior midfielder Ashton Ryshkus, and in the 66th minute, assisted by senior forward Owen Zikowski, to complete his second career hat trick.

“He’s a lot to handle,” Union Grove coach Sean Jung said. “He’s been carrying us early.”

Zikowski scored the other first-half goal for the Broncos (2-0-0) with about 30 seconds left in the half. Jung said a corner kick was headed out of the box by Franklin and was headed back in by Union Grove, then Zikowski won a battle with a Sabers’ defender and scored from close range.

Franklin’s goal came on a penalty kick after a foul by the Broncos.

Union Grove opens a tough stretch of matches next week, beginning Tuesday against Westosha Central its Southern Lakes Conference opener. The Broncos play Shorewood next Thursday and SLC foe Elkhorn the following Tuesday. All three teams finished last season ranked in the top 10 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll.

HORLICK 2, WILMOT 1: The Rebels added a victory to their season-opening draw Friday, beating the Panthers in a nonconference match at Pritchard Park.

Neither team was able to gain an offensive advantage in the first half of the match.

Horlick (1-0-1) broke the scoreless tie in the second half on a goal by junior defender Emmanuel Ramirez in the 51st minute. Junior midfielder Emiliano Medrano scored the Rebels’ second goal in the 66th minute and Wilmot (0-1-0) scored in the 77th.

Horlick coach Galen Irish said the match was “very competitive, with both teams having chances.”

Sophomore goalkeeper Paul Fronjian-Friso made six saves in goal for Horlick (1-0-1).

Girls tennis

BURLINGTON: The Demons went 3-0 Friday to win a four-team dual meet tournament at Delavan-Darien.

Burlington coach Ken Savaglia moved his regular No. 1 singles player, Mabel Nichols, to No. 1 doubles and the move paid off as Nichols and Sarah Frohmader went 3-0 and won all three matches handily in straight sets. They beat Delavan-Darien 6-2, 6-3, Edgerton 6-1, 6-2 and Whitewater 6-2, 6-0.

The No. 3 doubles team of Rumina Sharma and Ellie Pieters also went 3-0, losing just six games in their victories.

The Demons’ singles players continued to shine as well as No. 2 Sydney Ewald, No. 3 Maryn Nichols and No. 4 Emmaline Pedersen each went 3-0.

Maryn Nichols had the victory of the day in singles against Delavan-Darien, where she beat Emily Lock 5-7, 6-2, 10-5.

Holly Adamek, who moved up to No. 1 singles, went 1-2, but both of her losses were close. She lost 6-3, 4-6, 10-3 to McKenna O’Grady of Delavan-Darien and 7-6 (7), 6-3 to Emilia Houwers of Whitewater, and beat Alyssa Kosmicki of Edgerton 6-0, 6-0.

“This speaks to the depth of our team,” Savaglia said. “Our singles players are really holding it down for us early in matches and now our doubles are catching up.

“Holly Adamek, at 1 singles, played great even though she went 1-2. She stepped up and surprised some people and will only get better as the season goes on if she stays at 1.”

Girls golf

UNION GROVE: Senior Lexi Manteufel shot a 75 for the Broncos to finish eighth among individuals at the Bay Port Invitational at Thornberry Creek at Oneida, the home of an event on the professional Symetra Tour.

Manteufel, who had four birdies in her round, tied for seventh with four other players and was eighth after the WIAA tiebreaker was applied.

Freshman Alana Keevers shot an 86 for Union Grove to finish 31st in the field of 78 players and 15 teams.

The Broncos finished 14th at 397. Westosha Central won another tournament, totaling 305 to win by 11 shots over Bay Port and Middleton.

Falcons senior Kylie Walker still has not shot a round of par or higher this season, shooting a season-best 6-under-par 66 to win by three shots over Vivian Cressman of Middleton (69).