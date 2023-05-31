Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

The Union Grove High School boys golf team was flying on all cylinders this time last season.

The Broncos qualified for state as a team for the first time in the 69-year history of the program behind the likes of Simon Graham. The team impressed and strengthened the motivation for another run at state with the returning talent.

Seniors Jacob Brown and Nathan Beutel will get their chance to fly the flag for Union Grove after advancing to state at Wednesday's WIAA Division 1 Marquette Sectional at Brown Deer Park Golf Course in Milwaukee.

"It is tough getting to state," Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. "Just the fact that they get to represent our program and finish out their time with us at state — I'm really proud of them."

Both seniors experienced their share of ups-and-downs at the sectional. Brown's putting game early saw him 5-over-par after four holes and Beutel finished his front-nine on a lull. Both were able to settle down and get into a groove that carried to the finish.

Brown finished 6-over-par at 77 on his way to placing sixth overall.

"He was able to turn that switch back on," Swanson said. "He was struggling with three and four foot putts. … They are tough greens at Brown Deer but he was able to get momentum going."

Being able to steady the ship helped Brown qualify as an individual for state. Union Grove finished with a 328 behind Marquette (296) and Franklin (309). That left the window for qualification down to the top three individuals outside of the top two teams. For Beutel, it became a race to advance.

Beutel knew down the stretch the score to beat was going to be an 80, set by Oak Creek seniors Luka Stojadivonic and Jozef Warpechowski. After missing close putts to close out early, Beutel ended up in a playoff with the Oak Creek duo with an opportunity at the state tournament on the line. A solid tee shot, follow up and two-put later — Beutel punched his ticket to join Brown in their second trip to the state tournament.

"We went as a team last year and there was a pressure on them, a good pressure, to get back," Swanson said. "The experience from last year paid off for both pf them to qualify individually."

While the goal for the Broncos was to advance as a team once again — building blocks remain in place for continued success next season. Freshman Cody Nelson was a shot off of joining Beutel in the playoff and set a career low with an 81.

Junior Tyler Kubiak led Case at the sectional with a 93 to place in a tie for 31st with Union Grove sophomore Caden Eichner and Whitefish Bay senior Jake Berry. Sophomore Cameron Betker led the Park/Horlick Co-op with a 102 to tie for 38th. Case (398) placed eighth as a team.

Girls soccer

HORLICK 3, MILWAUKEE RUFUS KING 0: A strong second half powered the Rebels to victory in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal on Wednesday at Pritchard Park.

The high-powered Rebels (17-6-1) were kept in check by the Generals (10-5-2) through the first half. Yet, as has been the story for the Horlick girls soccer team this season, once the scoring starts they are a very difficult team to slow down.

The game saw its first goal in the 53rd minute when Leylanna Cruz struck off of an assist by Anabella Valdivia. The Rebels pushed hard immediately after and drew a handball in the box to earn a penalty two minutes later. Kyra Lou stepped up and scored the penalty kick to give the Rebels a quick 2-0 advantage.

The Rebels would put the game beyond doubt in the 79th minute with Valdivia providing an assist on a goal by Mykenna Isaacson.

"I'm very proud of the girls for coming together in the second half," Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. "They made the adjustments we asked them to and came out with a win."

Horlick's win sets up a rematch against Franklin in the regional finals. The Rebels lost 5-0 against the Sabers on May 9 and have won six consecutive matches since while outscoring their opponents 26-6.

The regional final is Horlick's first since 2018 when they lost 2-0 against Franklin.