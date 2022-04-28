High school sports roundup: Boyd scores twice as Burlington girls soccer team beats Park

The Burlington High School girls soccer team had to be patient in its nonconference match against Park on Thursday at Pritchard Park.

The Demons did everything except score in the first half. But a key adjustment and sustained pressure paved the way to a 3-0 victory.

"We were settling for shots from 20-30 yards out," Burlington coach Matthew Conrardy said. "And that wasn’t going to challenge their keeper. In the second half we focused on not dribbling up the middle, but keeping our space on the field, using the whole width. This opened up several opportunities."

The Panthers pulled their numbers back defensively in the first half and successfully limited high-chance scoring opportunities for the Demons (5-2-1). But the switch to a wider angle of attack finally broke up the numbers in the box to create space and chances.

Aubryn Boyd scored the first goal of the match four minutes into the second half after latching on to the end of a cross in front of the net. Boyd added a second goal with a strike from 15 yards to make it 2-0.

The Demons capped off the game with a goal from Aleah Reesman. The junior received a through ball from Juliana Golla and finished the rapid counter attack in style, Conrardy said, to make it 3-0 to win their third straight match.

"We played a great game against a really tough Burlington team," Park coach Brent Paeth said. "They have some fast players up top, so we again played more defensively."

"I commend our back line of junior Grace Betker, junior Emily Getman, junior Jelayna Thomas and sophomore Marissa Espinoza. Despite the score, I was happy how our whole team played all game."

Demons goalkeeper Emilie Runkel recorded her third shutout of the season and second in a row.

HORLICK 3, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 1: Amari Moten scored twice as the Rebels earned their second victory of the season in a nonconference match Thursday at Horlick's Levonian Field.

Annabella Valdivia scored the other goal for the Rebels (2-6) and assisted on both of Moten’s goals. Horlick had lost its five previous matches, scoring a combined two goals in those five matches.

“I’m really proud of the team for pulling out this win,” Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. “It was a true team effort and well deserved.”

UNION GROVE 4, MUKWONAGO 2: A second-half surge gave the Broncos a nonconference victory Thursday at Mukwonago.

Senior midfielder Paige Cotton got things started early for Union Grove (6-2-1) with an unassisted goal in the fourth minute, but Union Grove coach Sean Jung said things fell a bit flat offensively in the remainder of the first half.

“It was a really even game,” Jung said. “Mukwonago really overloaded the midfield and put us under a ton of pressure in the first half, and we didn’t handle it well.”

The game was tied 1-1 at the half, but it wouldn’t be long until Union Grove was back on top.

“They had five or six players in the center midfield in the first half," Jung said. "In the second half, we made an adjustment and used one of our outside midfielders in the middle to get their numbers and spend a lot more time on their side of the field."

Lexi Pettit scored in the 47th minute with an assist from Julia James, then scored again unassisted in the 52nd minute. Cotton closed out the match with her second unassisted goal of the night in the 72nd minute.

Sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz had six saves for the Broncos.

Baseball

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 7, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 4: The Hilltoppers scored three runs in the fifth inning to break a tie and win a Metro Classic Conference game Thursday at Horlick Field.

Catholic Central (4-2, 3-2 MCC), which won its fourth straight game, pushed across the first run of the game in the top of the second inning. Two innings later, both teams got their offenses going. The Hilltoppers scored three runs in the top of the fourth inning to take a 4-0 lead, but Lutheran-Prairie (4-4, 2-4) answered right back in the bottom half of the inning with four runs to tie the game at 4-4.

Catholic Central, which beat the LPs 4-3 in eight innings Tuesday at Burlington, kept the bats rolling with a three-run fifth inning and the LPs were unable to produce any more offense.

Cal Miles went 2 for 4 and scored two runs for the Hilltoppers. Alex Vogt earned the pitching win.

Jason Schmierer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and Logan Beaudet went 2 for 3 with an RBI for Lutheran-Prairie.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, BURLINGTON 6: The Demons were unable to hold down the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference game Thursday at Burlington.

Burlington (4-5, 3-3 SLC) and Westosha (10-1, 6-1 SLC) were tied at 5-5 after four innings. The teams traded runs in the fifth and sixth inning to make it 6-6.

After a scoreless seventh that sent the game into extra innings, the Falcons scored the go-ahead run in the top of the eighth and Burlington was unable to answer.

Burlington shortstop Gage Peterson went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk and two RBIs. Ty Sagedal went 1 for 3 with a walk and two stolen bases, and Ryan Dummer went 2 for 4 with one RBI.

Falcons relief pitcher Scott Schulz pitched hitless ball over the final three innings, walking three and striking out three.

DOMINICAN 14, ST. CATHERINE'S 4: The Angels lost a Metro Classic Conference game on Thursday at Whitefish Bay.

The loss for the Angels (1-6, 0-6 MCC) is their second in as many games against the Knights (4-3, 4-2 MCC). The Angels lost 12-2 to the Knights Tuesday at Horlick Field, which was their fifth straight loss.

No further details were available Thursday.

Softball

WATERFORD 8, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 2: Madison Krueger slugged a home run for the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference victory Thursday at Waterford.

Waterford (3-5, 3-5 SLC) scored in each of the first three innings to take a 6-2 over Badger (1-10, 0-9 SLC). Krueger went 2 for 3 with her solo homer and scored two runs. Annika Ottoson went 1 for 4 with three RBIs and Rae Barwick went 1 for 3 with two runs scored.

Shawna Kiser pitched all seven innings, allowing two earned runs on five hits with zero walks and five strikeouts.

OAK CREEK 15, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were shut out in a Southeast Conference game Thursday at Oak Creek.

The win for the Knights (8-1, 5-0 SEC), ranked third in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association/wissports.net state poll, was their fourth straight. Horlick (1-7, 0-5 SEC) has lost four straight games.

No further details were available as of Thursday night.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Case seniors Jack Boscher and Sam Nolan led the way again for the Eagles in a Southeast Conference mini-meet Thursday at Bristol Oaks Golf Club in Bristol.

Boscher had one birdie and three pars in his round of 4-over-par 40, tying for second with Luka Stojadinovic of Oak Creek. Alex Martin of Kenosha Indian Trail was the medalist with a 36.

Nolan was one of five players to shoot a 41 and he also had a birdie in his round. Senior Dalton Gain had one of his best rounds of the season (45) for the Eagles.

Case totaled 178 to finish third. Park was sixth (213) and Horlick had an incomplete team. Oak Creek won the meet with 168, one shot ahead of Franklin (169), and both teams had all five players shoot 45s or better.

Horlick senior Mike Cerny was one of the five players with a 41 and his round included back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes.

Park was led by senior Alex Hutchinson with a 46.

