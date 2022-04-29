High school sports roundup: Boyd scores twice as Burlington girls soccer beats Park

The Burlington High School girls soccer team had to be patient in its nonconference game against Park on Thursday at Pritchard Park in Racine.

The Demons did everything except score in the first half. But a key adjustment and sustained pressure paved the way to a 3-0 win.

"We were settling for shots from 20-30 yards out," Burlington coach Matthew Conrardy said. "And that wasn’t going to challenge their keeper. In the second half we focused on not dribbling up the middle, but keeping our space on the field, using the whole width. This opened up several opportunities."

The Panthers had pulled their numbers back defensively in the first half and successfully limited high chance scoring opportunities to the Demons (5-2-1). But the switch to a wider angle of attack finally broke up the numbers in the box to create space and chances for the Demons.

Aubryn Boyd scored the game's first goal four minutes into the second half after latching on to the end of a cross in front of the net. Boyd added a second goal with a strike from 15-yards out to make it 2-0 Burlington.

The Demons capped off the game with a third goal from Aleah Reesman. The junior received a through-ball from Juliana Golla and finished the rapid counter attack in style to make it 3-0.

"We played a great game against a really tough Burlington team," Park coach Brent Paeth said. "They have some fast players up top so we again played more defensively."

"I commend our back line of junior Grace Betker, junior Emily Getman, junior Jelayna Thomas and sophomore Marissa Espinoza. Despite the score I was happy how our whole team played all game."

In net, Emillie Runkel recorded her third shutout of the season for the Demons and second in succession. The Demons have now won three straight games. The Panthers have been shutout in two straight games following a 2-0 win over Kenosha Christian Life on April 25.

HORLICK 3, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 1: Amari Moten scored twice as the Rebels earned their second victory of the season in a nonconference game on Thursday at Levonian Field in Racine.

Annabella Valdivia scored the other goal for the Rebels (2-6) and assisted on both of Moten’s goals. Horlick had lost its five previous matches, scoring a combined two goals in those five matches.

“I’m really proud of the team for pulling out this win,” Horlick coach Becky Hallebach said. “It was a true team effort and well deserved.”

UNION GROVE 4, MUKWONAGO 2: A second half comeback gave the Broncos a nonconference win on Thursday at Mukwonago.

Senior midfielder Paige Cotton got things started early for Union Grove (6-2-1) with an unassisted goal in the fourth minute, but things fell a bit flat offensively in the remainder of the first half after the initial score.

“It was a really even game,” Broncos’ coach Sean Jung said. “Mukwonago really overloaded the midfield and put us under a ton of pressure in the first half and we didn’t handle it well.”

The game was tied moving into the second half with each team having scored one goal, but it wouldn’t be long until Union Grove was back on top.

“They had five or six players in the center midfield in the first half. In the second half, we made an adjustment and used one of our outside midfielders in the middle to get their numbers and spend a lot more time on their side of the field,” Jung said.

Lexi Pettit scored in the 47th minute with an assist from Julia James, and then scored again unassisted at the 52nd minute mark. And Cotton closed out the game with her second unassisted goal of the night in the 72nd minute.

Sophomore goalkeeper Makayla Mackiewicz had six saves in the win.

Baseball

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 7, BURLINGTON 6: The Demons were unable to hold down the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Thursday at Burlington.

The Demons (4-5, 3-3 SLC) and Falcons (10-1, 6-1 SLC) were tied at 5-5 after four innings. The two traded runs in the fifth and sixth inning remain level at 6-6 before the Falcons scored a go-ahead run in the top of the eighth inning and take the win.

Burlington shortstop Gage Peterson went 2 for 3 with a double, a walk, two RBIs and a run scored. Ty Sagedal went 1 for 3 with a walk, two stolen bases and a run scored. And Ryan Dummer went 2 for 4 with one RBI and a run scored.

Westosha Central's relief pitcher Scott Schulz entered in the sixth inning and pitched three innings while allowing no hits or runs, walking three and earning three strikeouts.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 7, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 4: The Hilltoppers in a Metro Classic Conference game on Thursday at Horlick Field in Racine.

The Hilltoppers (3-3, 2-3 MCC) pushed across the first run of the game in the top of the second inning. But the two sides opened the game up with a high powered fourth inning. The Hilltoppers scored three runs to take a 4-0 lead but the LPs (5-3, 3-3 MCC) answered right back in the bottom half of the inning to tie the game at 4-4.

Catholic Central managed to keep the bats rolling with a three run top of the fifth inning. Unlike the previous inning, the LPs were unable to match the Hilltoppers and would be held scoreless until the end of the game.

Cal Miles went 2 for 4 and scored two runs in the game for the Hilltoppers. And pitcher Alex Vogt earned the win.

The LPs junior first baseman Jason Schmierer went 2 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored. And Logan Beaudet went 2 for 3 with an RBI.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 14, ST. CATHERINE'S 4: The Angels lost a Metro Classic Conference game on Thursday at Whitefish Bay.

The loss for the Angels (1-6, 0-6 MCC) is their second in as many games against the Knights (4-3, 4-2 MCC). The Angels lost 12-2 to the Knights on April 26 at Horlick Field in Racine. The Angels have lost five straight games.

No further details were available as of Thursday night.

Softball

OAK CREEK 15, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were shutout in a Southeast Conference game on Thursday at Oak Creek.

The win for the Knights (8-1, 5-0 SEC) extends their unbeaten run in conference and was their fourth straight win. The Rebels (1-7, 0-5 SEC) have now lost four straight games.

No further details were available as of Thursday night.

WATERFORD 8, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 2: Madison Krueger slugged a home run for the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference game on Thursday at Waterford.

Waterford (3-5, 3-5 SLC) scored in each of the first three innings to lead 6-2 over Badger (1-10, 0-9 SLC). The Wolverines' Krueger went 2 for 3 with a solo home run, one RBI and two runs scored. Annika Ottoson went 1 for 4 with three RBIs. And Rae Barwick went 1 for 3 with two runs scored.

Shawna Kiser pitched all seven innings allowing two earned runs on five hits with zero walks and five strikeouts.

Boys golf

SOUTHEAST CONFERENCE MINI-MEET: Case seniors Jack Boscher and Sam Nolan led the way again for the Eagles in a Southeast Conference mini-meet Thursday at Bristol Oaks Golf Club in Bristol.

Boscher had one birdie and three pars in his round of 4-over-par 40, tying for second with Luka Stojadinovic of Oak Creek and finishing four shots behind medalist Alex Martin of Kenosha Indian Trail (36).

Nolan was one of five players to shoot a 41 and he also had a birdie in his round. Senior Dalton Gain had one of his best rounds of the season with a 45 for the Eagles.

Case totaled 178 in the meet to finish third. Park was sixth (213) and Horlick had an incomplete team. Oak Creek won the meet with 168, one shot ahead of Franklin (169), and both teams had all five players shoot 45s or better.

Horlick senior Mike Cerny was one of the five players with a 41 and his round included back-to-back birdies on the fourth and fifth holes.

Park was led by senior Alex Hutchinson with a 46.

