High school sports roundup: Big Three lead Case girls past Indian Trail

When the Case High School girls basketball team plays a home game, the court in the Case Fieldhouse should be called the home of the Big Three.

The trio of seniors Mariah Espinoza and Sydni Hill, and sophomore Nevaeh Watson, should be starting to get a reputation as they have combined to lead the Eagles to a 5-1 record and a 2-0 start in the Southeast Conference.

After five games on the road to open its season, Case finally got to play in front of the home fans in the Fieldhouse Friday and sent the crowd home happy with a 70-51 SEC victory over Kenosha Indian Trail.

True to form, the Big Three led the way for the Eagles. Espinoza, who is averaging 18.2 points per game, had six 3-point baskets and finished with 27 points.

Watson, leading the team in scoring at 23 points per game, and Hill (11.0), each had a double-double. Watson had 20 points and 11 assists and Hill had 18 points and 10 rebounds.

“This was a good game for us,” Case assistant coach Chris Hood said. “(Indian Trail) is one of those tough teams. They have some speed and their point guard (Adrianna Gonzalez) got on a hot streak.”

The game was tied 28-28 at halftime, with Hill scoring 11 and Watson nine. Espinoza was held in check with five points, while Gonzalez scored eight and Taylor Jacobson had seven for the Hawks (3-3, 0-2 SEC).

Then came the second half. Gonzalez started to heat up, but so did Espinoza. Gonzalez had three 3-point baskets and 13 points in the second half. Espinoza matched her and then some, scoring 22 points, including five 3s.

“Gonzalez was on a tear, but Mariah was able to counter,” Hood said. “We had some key defensive rebounds and everyone contributed.”

Those contributions, Hood said, included nine rebounds by senior Rachaele Luter and a few timely rebounds by seniors Olivia Spaulding and Camirin Sardin.

“We try to preach hustle and heart,” Hood said.

Gonzalez finished with 21 points and Jacobson was held to two points in the second half and finished with nine.

PRAIRIE 52, DOMINICAN 51: Prairie was faced a tough challenge until the final horn for the first time this season, holding off the Knights in a thrilling Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Whitefish Bay.

Freshman Jasonya “JJ” Barnes led all scorers with 28 points and none were more important than her final two, a layup with 30 seconds left to put the Hawks up one.

Dominican then had two straight inbounds passes get deflected out of bounds and the third attempt was stolen by Prairie.

The Hawks tried to run the clock out, but an errant pass gave the Knights one more chance. They had a fast-break opportunity and took a shot at the buzzer from the elbow, but the shot missed and Prairie (6-0, 2-0 MCC) survived.

“We really needed a game like this,” Prairie coach Abby Jaramillo said. “They stepped up and stayed together. I think it was a great win for us.”

Barnes, whose 26 points per game average ranks fourth in the state, according to wissports.net, also faced her toughest challenge of the season.

The Knights (4-3, 2-1 MCC) used a box-and-one defense to try and slow her down and it worked in the first half. Barnes was held to eight first-half points and the Hawks trailed 22-17 at the break, the first time they were outscored in the first half this season.

“I had to tell (Barnes) to let the game come to her rather than forcing shots,” Jaramillo said. “We needed to pass the ball around and then give it to her rather than going one-on-one right away.”

Junior Sophia Lawler scored all of her 10 points in the second half and forced Dominican to spread its defense out, freeing up Barnes to score 20 points in the half. Barnes was 6 of 8 from the free-throw line in the second half and 8 of 11 in the game.

Freshman Meg Decker also played a key role in the comeback win, Jaramillo said, finishing with five points, six rebounds and six steals.

Sophomore Keona McGee, who averages 22.6 per game, led Dominican with 20 points, 13 in the second half, and the Hawks forced her into six turnovers. Alicia Burgos-Schroeder had eight of her 12 points in the second half and also had 11 rebounds.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 78, ACADEMY OF EXCELLENCE 19: Six games into the season, the Lady Toppers have matched their win total from last season with a dominant nonconference victory Friday at Milwaukee.

Julia Klein scored 21 points to lead Catholic Central (5-1). Madeline Von Rabenau finished with 20 points and Kayla Loos added 13.

With the win, the Lady Toppers are 5-1 for the first time since the 2007-08 season.

“It was good for us,” Catholic Central coach David Beebe said. “We’ve really learned how to work together and push each other. We all want the best for each other.”

The Lady Toppers led 43-10 at halftime and nine players scored.

Wrestling

BURLINGTON: The Demons had two champions and four top-three finishers and took third place in the 13-team Neenah Invitational Friday at Neenah.

Seniors Austin Reesman, at 145 pounds, and Zeke Tiedt, at 220, won championships and dominated their weight classes up to the finals.

Both wrestlers had fantastic finishes, with Tiedt (9-1) rallying to force overtime in the 220 final against Sam Paar of Oak Creek.

Tiedt, ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Wrestling Online state poll, was trailing 3-1, but got a takedown late in regulation to force the extra period, Burlington coach Jade Gribble said.

In overtime, Paar (5-2), ranked second in Division 1, took a shot about 30 seconds into the extra period, and Tiedt was able to counter and take Paar down just inbounds for the sudden victory.

“That was a huge win for Zeke,” Gribble said. “Paar was fourth at state last year.”

Tiedt had the toughest road to the final among the Demons. After beating Ezra Ducat of Kewaunee on a pin in 1:32, Tiedt beat fifth-ranked Caleb Letson of Neenah (7-3) on a 10-2 major decision.

Reesman (8-2), who is unranked, had a little easier path to the final at 145. He pinned Joshua Manderson of Appleton East and Cole Movsession of Mequon Homestead, both in 1:21.

In the title match, Reesman and Max Severin of Kewaunee (9-3) battle back and forth. Severin led by one point with 30 seconds left when Reesman got an escape to tie the match. A takedown by Reesman in the final seconds gave him a 9-7 victory.

“It was nice comeback,” Gribble said. “He gave up some points early, but battled through.”

Demons junior Austin Skrundz (7-2, honorable mention) reached the title match at 152, but lost a 3-1 decision to unranked Austin Lewis of Neenah (8-1).

“He had a lot of opportunities to score, but they were by the edge of the mat,” Gribble said. “He almost had several takedowns, but they were out of bounds. Unfortunately, he gave up one takedown and it changed the match.”

Senior Andrew Karnes (8-2 at 170) finished third, pinning Harper Shimanek of Two Rivers in 1:40 in the third-place match. Four other Demons finished fourth.

Burlington totaled 145.5 points, behind champion Oak Creek (223) and runner-up Neenah (179).

ST. CATHERINE'S CO-OP: The St. Catherine’s/Lutheran/Catholic Central Co-op team earned 102 points and placed third in the 25th annual Lancer Invitational Friday at Delafield St. John’s Northwestern Military Academy.

Henry Amborn, a Catholic Central student, was the only champion for the Angels, pinning Solomon Stoddard of Greendale Martin Luther in 1:53 in the 152-pound championship match. Amborn wrestled just the one match after a bye and a forfeit win because of a medical issue.

Xavier Sanchez (106) and Nehemiah Falaschi (160) were second in round-robin action and Elijah Lafountain was second at 195, losing in his final.

At 106, Sanchez pinned Netello Cicero-Hardiman of Milwaukee Pius XI in 3:30 and was pinned by Zion Sallee of Martin Luther. At 160, Falaschi pinned Tyron Sanford of Martin Luther in 1:15 and was pinned by Jayden Gordon of Kenosha St. Joseph in 2:21.

At 195, Lafountain pinned Aidan Richards of St. John’s in 1:08, then was pinned in 38 seconds in the final by Harrison Gegenhuber of Pius.

Maison Maile (145) was third, winning a 20-8 major decision over Noah Davis of St. Joseph.

St. Joseph had 148 points, just edging Martin Luther (143).

