High school sports roundup: Betker scores 45 points for Park girls in win over Horlick

Grace Betker has been a rock for the Park High School girls basketball team.

Friday night may have proved to be one of her finest moments.

The senior point guard erupted for 45 points to power Park to a 71-55 victory over Horlick in a Southeast Conference game at Park.

"(Betker) is a fighter," Park coach Valerie Freeman said. "She is going to work hard. Even when things aren't working, she keeps going until it does."

The Panthers (3-11, 2-5 SEC) trailed 33-30 after the first half. Despite the deficit, Betker's presence was already being felt. She was responsible for scoring 19 of the team's 30 first-half points and was just getting started.

Betker followed with 26 points in the second half and finished 10 of 19 from the free-throw line while contributing nine steals, eight rebounds and three assists.

The last Racine County player to score at least 45 points in a game was Racine Lutheran's Caroline Strande, who had 45 points against Wilmot on Jan. 3, 2020. The only other county player to do it was Shoreland Lutheran's Chelby Koker, a Racine resident, who scored 45 points twice during the 2018-19 season.

"Grace Betker had an all-conference performance," Horlick coach Ambrial Sanders said. "I have always loved her hustle and work ethic, and tonight she put her team on her back offensively. It was impressive."

The Panthers also received a spark from members of their junior varsity squad.

Taylee Donald and Savannah Speener stepped up with other varsity players out. The effort of Donald, a sophomore guard, was a catalyst in the team's second-half surge.

"(Donald) was the spark that turned this game around," Freeman said. "Seeing a JV girl out there grabbing seven rebounds and playing with heart … everyone steps up their game."

The offense for the Rebels (1-15, 0-7 SEC) has steadily been on the rise in recent performances. During the 2022 side of their calendar the team scored 45 or more points in four of nine games. Since the calendar flipped into 2023 they've scored 45 or more points in three of four games.

Horlick's offense continued to improve in its match up against Park, with three scorers in double figures and two recording double-doubles.

Freshman guard Leylanna Cruz scored a team-high 15 points and provided five assists, senior center Kamya Mooney had 14 points and 12 rebounds, and sophomore forward Ameri Lawson had 11 points and a team-high 14 rebounds.

"It was a hard-fought battle tonight," Sanders said. "It was a great first half of putting it all together. The energy was amazing from both teams."

As great as the Horlick trio's efforts were, Betker's 45 point output outmatched it. Paired with a double-double from sophomore center My'Asia Bostick, with 13 points and 17 rebounds, the Panthers snapped an eight-game losing streak.

"It has felt like we've been holding our breath for a few weeks," Freeman said. "We were losing bad and were mentally exhausted.

"We just have to work on what we can work on. The girls showing up and winning was a lift. They deserve it."

INDIAN TRAIL 57, CASE 54 (OT): In a game in which much improvement was shown, the Eagles lost their Southeast Conference game on a buzzer-beater in overtime Friday at Kenosha.

Case (3-11, 2-5 SEC) was tied 54-54 with the Hawks (5-7, 2-5 SEC) with time running out in overtime and had the ball, when Indian Trail senior Lauren Andrews came up with a loose ball and buried a 3-point basket at the buzzer for the win.

“We played very well and really hard,” Case assistant coach Gabby Hood said. “We have a young team and we’re starting to mesh. We are finally figuring things out and it showed tonight.”

Taccarrii Hicks and Aleyna Davis each finished with 16 points to lead the Eagles. Je’Quiasia Williams added 10 points and Angelina Ortiz finished with six points. Seven players scored for Case in the game.

Most of the game was played within a six-point margin. The Eagles had a shot to win at the end of regulation, but it did not fall.

Adrianna Gonzalez led the Hawks with 24 points.

UNION GROVE 71, DELAVAN-DARIEN 39: The Broncos set a school record for 3-point attempts and senior Sophia Rampulla had another impressive game in Union Grove’s Southern Lakes Conference victory over the Comets Friday at Delavan.

Union Grove (11-1, 7-0 SLC) shot 39 times from beyond the arc, breaking the previous team record of 38 set on Jan. 19, 2019 in a 67-44 win over Westosha Central.

The Broncos weren’t very efficient from 3-point range in the first half, however, going just 2 for 23. They had open shots, coach Rob Domagalski said, but had trouble making anything early.

Things got a little better and Union Grove managed to take a 29-14 lead at halftime behind six points each by Elizabeth Spang and Sydney Ludvigsen.

“We could not buy a bucket (early),” Domagalski said. “We were in a weird funk for the first 10 minutes.”

The game opened up for both teams in the second half, where the Broncos went 6 of 16 on 3-pointers. Sam Hafferkamp made two 3s and four others had one each as Union Grove scored 42 points. Carolyn May, Spang and Ludvigsen each had seven points in the half and five players scored in double figures in the game.

“I can’t complain — we did a lot of good things in the second half,” Domagalski said.

Rampulla, for the second straight game, came oh-so close to a triple-double. She finished with 11 points, a season-high 17 rebounds, nine steals, five rebounds and two blocked shots.

Ludvigsen and Spang each had 13 points, May had 11 and Hafferkamp finished with 10 points. May matched Rampulla with five assists and Spang had six steals.

The Broncos beat every other SLC team in the first half of the conference season and won six of those seven games by at least 33 points. The only exception was a 40-31 victory over Elkhorn on Dec. 6.

Rylee Crull led Delavan-Darien (8-6, 3-4) with 13 points.

WATERFORD 59, WILMOT 38: A collective team effort put the Wolverines back in the win column in Friday's Southern Lakes Conference game at Wilmot.

The Wolverines (7-9, 2-5 SLC) played well on both ends of the floor early and went into halftime leading 32-16 over the Panthers (4-12, 1-6).

Payton Snifka led the Wolverines with 15 points and nine rebounds. The junior forward matched Paige Strasser with a game-high three 3-pointers.

"Paige really stepped up tonight," Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said. "She hit her 3's and also really stepped up on her defensive rotations."

Snifka and Strasser were two of five players from Waterford scoring seven or more points. Strasser and Madison Krueger finished with nine points. Tatijana Ninkovic and Samantha Talavera each scored seven points.

Senior guards Krueger and Megan Cornell were on defensive assignment for dynamic Panthers junior guard McKenna Johnson. She entered the game averaging 24.5 points per game and finished with 21.

"We had a really well-rounded game," Brechtl said. "There has been a lot of really good basketball being played since January."

The Wolverines have won four of their last five games. They will have a week between games as they host Burlington on Jan. 20.

RACINE LUTHERAN 53, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 24: Both teams were playing shorthanded and both teams struggled in the first half, but the Crusaders found a rhythm in the second half for a lopsided Metro Classic Conference victory Friday at Racine Lutheran.

Racine Lutheran (8-6, 5-2 MCC) had just seven players available because of injuries and other factors, while the Pacers (4-10, 1-6) were missing their leading scorer, Amanda Heusterberg (20.4 points per game).

The Crusaders led 18-15 at halftime, during which coach Steve Shaffer made some adjustments that paid off.

“We became impatient (in the first half) and we weren’t being efficient,” Shaffer said. “We were our own worst enemy and I talked about that at halftime, and in the second half, we did a much better job.”

Racine Lutheran outscored Shoreland 35-9 in the second half behind seniors Sarah Strande and Ellie Jaramillo, who combined for 24 points in the final 18 minutes.

Shaffer also praised the play of Ellie Guida, who was the first player off the bench in the temporary seven-player rotation.

“She usually plays on the junior varsity and she played outstanding for the limited time she’s had to work with us,” Shaffer said. “She really played well.”

Strande finished with a game-high 21 points, the fourth time she’s scored at least 20 points in the Crusaders’ last six games. Jaramillo had 14 points and sophomore Julia Kellner had 11.

“I’m very pleased with how we finished out the game,” Shaffer said. “Everybody got involved.”

Grace Olsen (seven) and Anna Koestler (six) combined for 13 points to lead the Pacers.

DOMINICAN 59, ST. CATHERINE'S 32: The Angels had a rough time in the first half, but played more competitively in the second half of a Metro Classic Conference game Friday at Whitefish Bay.

St. Catherine’s (6-7, 1-6 MCC) was outscored 29-9 in the first half by Dominican (13-1, 8-0), ranked first in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, but a spark provided by the Angels’ bench brought the game closer into reach.

“We couldn’t hold our own against Dominican,” Angels coach Jerome King said. “I’m really proud of our bench. We were outscored in the first half by 20 and our bench was the only reason we were only outscored in the second half by seven.”

Senior forward Kennedee Clark had nine points and six rebounds to lead St. Catherine’s and Kaleah Conley, a freshman guard, had four points and four rebounds.

Emmerson Davidovic, Londyn Pardo and Ariana Green scored four points each.

The Knights were led by Keona McGee, a junior guard who scored 19 points.

Boys basketball

WATERFORD 80, WILMOT 78 (OT): A dramatic and emotional 24 hours had a happy ending for the Wolverines in a Southern Lakes Conference game Friday at Wilmot.

One day after losing a player to an ankle injury, Waterford (7-7, 4-2 SLC) had to make a late change to its starting lineup, then allowed the Panthers (6-8, 1-5) to erase an 18-point halftime lead and force overtime. In the extra period, sophomore guard Jamison Beesley gave the Wolverines the win with a buzzer-beating shot from near the free-throw line.

“We hung on,” Waterford coach Nick Roeglin said. “To say we got outplayed in the second half would be an understatement.”

On the bus ride to Wilmot, Roeglin informed junior forward Josh Storm that he would be starting in place of a player recently made unavailable. Storm proceeded to score 19 points in the first half and led all players with 30 points.

Storm’s scoring outburst in the first half helped Waterford open up a 37-19 halftime lead. But in the second half, Wilmot’s shots began to fall in droves. After making just six shots and two 3-pointers in the first half, the Panthers made nine 3-pointers and scored 52 points after the break.

With time winding down in regulation, Wilmot sophomore Christian Irslinger missed a 3-point attempt but the Panthers grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it back to him for a second try that fell.

The overtime period did not provide much separation as both teams traded baskets. Storm was fouled on a 3-point attempt and made all three free throws to give the Wolverines the lead, but Wilmot responded and tied the game on a basket with 12 seconds left.

With time winding down, Waterford freshman Cade Gustafson passed the ball ahead to senior Owen Martinson, who drove into the paint then passed the ball to Beesley at the free throw line. He drained the shot and set off a cathartic celebration.

One year earlier, Beesley had a similar shot at the end of a game to beat Burlington, but it didn’t fall. After letting an 18-point lead slip away, the shot helped snap a two-game losing streak and end a challenging week on a positive note.

“Just the range of emotions and watching our boys figure out how to deal with this, it’s been a rough 24 hours,” Roeglin said. “The way they responded and came together, I couldn’t be more proud. This is a special one.”

Storm finished with six 3-pointers and added three steals and three assists. Martinson and junior guard Adam Chart each finished with 16 points, with Martinson adding seven assists. Beesley finished with 11 points.

Cooper Zimmerman led Wilmot with 24 points.

UNION GROVE 72, DELAVAN-DARIEN 27: The Broncos snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant win in their Southern Lakes Conference game Friday night in Delavan.

Union Grove (8-5, 4-2 SLC) opened the game on a 16-2 run and never allowed Delavan-Darien (1-10, 0-6) to score more than four consecutive points.

“It feels good to see their confidence rising,” coach Dave Pettit said. “It’s nice to get back on a winning track.”

Jack Lee led the Broncos with 15 points. Jack Waters made six 3-pointers and finished with 14 points and five assists, and Owen Nowak and Ryan Horstman each added 10 points. Union Grove made 10 of its 23 attempts from 3-point range in the game.

“Collectively as a team, I thought we played pretty well,” Pettit said.

Collin Szcap led the Comets with seven points.

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 65, CASE 55: The Eagles were on the wrong end of two large runs in their Southeast Conference game Friday night at Case.

Case (7-6, 5-2 SEC) opened the game on a 21-1 run, but Indian Trail (9-4, 5-2) rallied and led 32-30 at the half. The Eagles responded by opening the second half on a 20-8 run and led 50-40 with nine minutes left, but the Hawks closed the game on a 25-5 run.

“It was a game of runs,” Case coach Jake Berce said. “We were playing great defense, but in the second part of both halves we struggled and turned the ball over and didn’t rebound.”

The Eagles were within five points in the final minute, but the Hawks made their final five free throws to seal the win. Indian Trail made 17 of 23 free throw attempts in the game, while Case shot just 5 of 11 from the line.

Josiah McNeal led the Eagles with 14 points, Termarion Brumby added 12 points and Cam Werner finished with 10 points.

Manasseh Stackhouse led Indian Trail with 31 points.

Following Friday’s games, the SEC is at its halfway point in the season. The Eagles and Hawks are in a three-way tie with Oak Creek for second place in the conference and all three currently trail Franklin by one game.

ELKHORN 65, BURLINGTON 52: The state-ranked Demons led 23-20 at halftime, but the Elks came alive in the second half to pull off an upset Friday in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Elkhorn.

Burlington (9-2, 5-1), ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, lost its second straight game and suffered its first SLC loss of the season despite having three players score in double figures.

Elkhorn (3-9, 2-4) outscored the Demons 45-29 in the second half.

Connor Roffers led Burlington with 18 points, Drew Lang had 13 points and JR Lukenbill had 12.

Reid Paddock led the Elks with 17 points, Owen Paddock had 16 and Carter Georgalas, who averages 5.2 points per game, had 15 points.

Wrestling

ST. CATHERINE'S CO-OP: Alejandro Gomez-Garcia led St. Catherine's/Lutheran/Catholic Central with a pair of pins at Friday's four-team Metro Classic Conference meet at St. Catherine's.

The Angels went 0-3 at the quadrangular, losing 42-30 to Kenosha St. Joseph, 65-12 to Shoreland Lutheran and 60-24 to Greendale Martin Lurther.

Gomez-Garcia, competing at 145 pounds, went 2-1 with pins over Kenosha St. Joseph's Tyler Buttera (3:29) and Greendale Martin Luther's Kaiden Burnette (5:18).

Elijah LaFountain (182) and Anakin Barbee (113) each went 2-1 with a pin, and Rebekah Beere went 2-1 at 106.

Boys swimming

BURLINGTON CO-OP 102, ELKHORN 67: On Tuesday, the Demons won a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet at the Burlington Wellness Center.

Senior Trey Smith led the way for Burlington Co-op, winning the 200-yard freestyle (1:54.56), the 100 backstroke (56.30) and the 400 freestyle relay with Caleb Weis, Franklin Mayer and Hopking Uyenbat (3:38.43).