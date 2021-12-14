High school sports roundup: Barnes struggles, Prairie girls still beat Lutheran

The Prairie School girls basketball team showed Tuesday they are not a one-player team.

The Hawks’ standout freshman guard, Jasonya “JJ” Barnes, was in foul trouble for much of their Metro Classic Conference game at Racine Lutheran, but others picked up the slack in Prairie’s 62-54 victory.

Barnes, who had scored at least 20 points in the Hawks’ first six games and was averaging 26.0 points per game, had just 11 points Tuesday, nine in the second half. She had two fouls in the first half and picked up her third early in the second half before eventually fouling out.

The key to the victory came early on, when Prairie (7-0, 3-0 MCC) jumped out to a 13-0 lead. Sophomore wing Reese Jaramillo had 13 points and junior wing Sophia Lawler had nine in the first half to help fuel the run.

“We came out running and got a lot of fast-break points,” Hawks coach Abby Jaramillo said. “We set the tone from the beginning. Reese was hitting her open shots and hit helped open up the inside.”

Reese Jaramillo, coach Jaramillo’s daughter, finished with 19 points and Lawler had 14.

Prairie’s overall defense was solid as well. Freshman guard Meg Decker guarded Lutheran senior guard Nevaiah Bell-Tenner (16.5 points per game) and sophomore guard Ava Collier-White guarded Lutheran junior guard Ellie Jaramillo (10.1) and held them just under their averages.

Decker had an impressive overall performance with eight points, 11 rebounds, six assists and five steals.

“She was all over the court,” Abby Jaramillo said. “She did everything for us.”

The Crusaders (4-4, 3-1) struggled from the start, coach Steve Shaffer said.

“We didn’t make very good decisions, we didn’t shoot well and didn’t rebound well,” Shaffer said. “Every time (the Hawks) got an offensive rebound, they scored.

“We started doing some things better later, but it came down to us getting stops to get a run going and we couldn’t buy a break.”

Bell-Tenner finished with 15 points, freshman Julie Kellner had 11 and Ellie Jaramillo and junior guard Sarah Strande each had nine.

“Give Prairie credit — they out played us and outcoached us,” Shaffer said.

WATERFORD 54, ELKHORN 40: The Wolverines used a 14-0 run in the second half to pull away for their fourth win in five games in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday night at Waterford.

Megan Cornell led all scorers with 14 points and had four steals late to help Waterford (4-5, 3-1 SLC) hold on for the win. The Wolverines have seen previous leads slip away this season, but led throughout this one.

The Elks (3-5, 1-3) pulled within two points with 7:30 remaining before the Wolverines outscored them 18-2 the rest of the game.

“That was much needed,” Waterford coach Dena Brechtl said about the late run. “There were some ups and downs on both sides of the floor.”

The Wolverines made just 1 of 16 shots from 3-point range, but made 9 of 10 free throw attempts and held Elkhorn to two made 3-pointers.

Emma Henningfeld finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds, and Mikayla Acker added 10 points.

Sommer Tuescher led Elkhorn with 12 points.

WHITEFISH BAY DOMINICAN 38, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 33: The Lady Toppers rallied late, but were unable to overcome a sluggish start in a Metro Classic Conference loss Tuesday at Burlington.

Catholic Central (5-2, 1-2 MCC) went on a 7-0 run to tie the game with one minute left. The Lady Toppers made a free throw to take the lead, but it was waived off because it hit part of the basket support above the rim before going in. The Knights (5-3, 3-1 MCC) made five free throws in the final minute to seal the win.

“It was a struggle,” Catholic Central coach David Beebe said. “We battled all night. We just couldn’t hit any 3s and get some momentum going.”

Kayla Loos scored 12 points to lead the Lady Toppers and Maddy Von Rabenau added nine. The Lady Toppers trailed 19-13 at halftime.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 56, BURLINGTON 33: The Demons struggled to get their offense going against the Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference loss Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

“We really couldn’t finish around the rim,” Burlington coach Kyle Foulke said. “We missed a lot of easy shots and it led to a tough game.”

Burlington (3-5, 0-3 SLC) was led offensively by Brooke Wright and Jenna Bebow with five points each. Four others scored four points each.

Reese Rynberg led Westosha Central (6-2, 3-1) with 16 points.

KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 48, ST. CATHERINE'S 36: The Lancers (4-2, 1-1 Metro Classic Conference), ranked 10th in Division 4 in the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association/wissports.net poll, beat the Angels (1-7, 0-4) Tuesday in an MCC game at Kenosha.

Details of the game were not available Tuesday night.

RIVERSIDE 51, PARK 32: Grace Betker played a solid game for the Panthers Monday, but had little scoring beyond her in a nonconference loss at Park.

Betker, a junior guard, had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds and added five steals, but no one else scored more than five points for Park (0-5).

The Panthers, who trailed 34-17 at halftime, shot 13 of 47 from the field and committed 34 turnovers.

Senior Kimani Moss and junior Shelby Jennings each had four points and eight rebounds for Park.

Kierra Bonds led Riverside (1-3) with 24 points.

Boys swimming

CASE 101, KENOSHA BRADFORD 77: Senior diver Azaan McCray broke a nearly 12-year-old school record Tuesday and the Eagles won seven events in a Southeast Conference victory at Kenosha.

McCray scored 295.00 points for six dives, breaking the record of 292.15 set by Rickey Bradley on Feb. 20, 2010. He won the event by 98 points over runner-up Luke Rasmussen of the Red Devils.

A pair of freshmen, Hugo Arteaga and Brayden Moore, were major contributors for Case (3-0 SEC) as each were winners in four events. Arteaga won the 100-yard butterfly (54.25) and 500 freestyle (5:16.81), Moore won the 200 individual medley (2:17.84) and 100 backstroke (1:01.35), and both were on the winning 200 medley relay (1:51.73) and 400 freestyle relay (3:44.84).

