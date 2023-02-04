In its first season as a combined co-op and under a new coach, the newly-formed Racine Unified Boys Swimming Co-Op had an impressive showing in the Southeast Conference Championships on Saturday afternoon at the RUSD Aquatic Center.

Featuring swimmers from Case, Park and Horlick, the Unified Co-Op won four events and took second place in the meet with 601 points. Franklin won the meet with 778 points.

Junior Hugo Arteaga and sophomore Brayden Moore had strong showings to lead Unified, with Arteaga taking first in the 50-yard Freestyle and 100 Fly events. Moore took second in the 50 Free behind Arteaga by 0.07 seconds, then won the 100 Free by nearly three seconds.

Arteaga and Moore also made up half of Unified’s 200 Free Relay team, along with freshman Nathaniel Foster and junior Jacob Hendricks, that took first place. The foursome also took second in the 400 Free Relay.

Unified also had a pair of third-place finishes, with senior Kyle Ketterhagen taking third in the 100 Back and Foster finishing third in the 200 IM.

The new co-op also had a new coach this season, with Erin Cain taking over for the recently retired Frank Michalowski between the girls and boys seasons. Unified won four of its five SEC dual meets this season and also won the sportsmanship award at Saturday’s meet.

Up next for Unified are the WIAA Sectionals, which will take place next Saturday at the RUSD Aquatic Center.

SOUTHERN LAKES CONFERENCE: The Burlington co-op boys’ swimming team was in top form Saturday in the Southern Lakes Conference Championships at Delavan-Darien.

The Demons won two events and placed second in five others to score 413 points and finish in second place behind Badger co-op, which won the meet with 553 points.

Trey Smith had each of the Demons’ victories, finishing first in the 200 yard IM in 2:06.01 and first in the 100 yard backstroke in 55.10. Smith also found success in the relay events, placing second alongside Caleb Weis, Franklin Mayer and Hopking Uyenbat in both the 200 yard medley relay (1:46.22) and the 400 yard medley relay (3:29.55).

Weis had a second place individual finish in the 200 yard IM (2:08.30) and Mayer was second in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:11.29). Uyenbat’s highest placement came in the 200 yard freestyle, where the senior took second place in 1:56.09.

The Prairie/St. Catherine’s co-op team had the best showing in the five year history of the program in the Southern Lakes Conference Championships, scoring 219 points and finishing fourth overall behind Elkhorn, which scored 291 points.

Nathan Breit, a freshman, was a leader for PSC and set two team records with a first place finish in the 200 yard freestyle (1:55.63) and a second place finish in the 100 yard backstroke (58.15). Breit swam the 200 yard medley relay with Jack Borzynski, Timothy Peterson and Alex Waite and finished third in 1:50.09 and also finished third in the 400 yard freestyle relay with Borzynski, Waite and Nolan Mrotek (3:41.04).

Borzynski was fourth in the 200 yard IM (2:11.57) and the 100 yard butterfly (57.11) and Peterson set a team record with a fourth place finish in the 100 yard breaststroke (1:13.54).

Boys basketball

ST. CATHERINE’S 46, BATAVIA (IL) 44: The Angels got away with another last second victory Saturday in the WBBY Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle at The Prairie School in Wind Point.

St. Catherine’s (18-1), ranked third in Division 3 in the latest Associated Press state poll, had a one-point lead over Batavia (13-14) at the half and the teams continued to play close and competitively throughout the remainder of the game.

It wasn’t until freshman guard Lamont Hamilton made a 2-point basket in the final seconds to put the Angels ahead that the outcome of the game was sealed. Hamilton had 12 points overall against Batavia and was one of two scorers to reach double digits for St. Catherine’s.

“A very physical battle of the borders game it was,” Angels coach Ryan Thompson said. “With enrollment over 1,900 students, we knew were going to face a big, strong team. Batavia was sharp and they came to play. They are big and strong and compete very hard.”

The Angels were a bit worn down, Thompson said, after taking down the Saint Thomas More Cavaliers, who were ranked fifth in Division 3 in the latest AP state poll, less than 24 hours before the Border Battle began.

“We were able to defend their full court out-of-bounds play and got away with a victory. We were just a little tired,” Thompson said. We played in less than 24 hours after a huge win and came ready to compete. We found a way to keep it close and give ourselves a chance. We didn’t shoot great, assist the ball well or rebound, but we found a way to stay in the game.”

Senior forward Domonic Pitts who Thompson said was a “force once again” had 19 points to lead the Angels.

BUFFALO GROVE (ILL.) 84, PRAIRIE 59: The Hawks lost a tough game Saturday in the WBBY Wisconsin vs. Illinois Border Battle at Prairie.

Prairie (11-8) went down early to a 45-30 halftime lead brought on by Buffalo Grove (10-16) which was backed by a 27-point performance from Connor Woodin, a 19-point performance from Lucas Anam-Ndu and a 12-point performance from Kyle Grote.

“Buffalo Grove came in here and just shot the lights out in the first half – hats off to them,” Prairie coach Jason Atanasoff said. “We did some things uncharacteristic on the offensive end and we just didn’t have much left in the tank after last night. Their pressure really bothered us and sped us up into take some quick low-percentage shots.”

Less than 24 hours before facing off against the Bison, the Hawks played a grueling Metro Classic Conference game against the Shoreland Lutheran Pacers and came out on top with a 64-55 overtime win after trailing at the half.

“It was an exhausting week for the boys and we have three games again including a back-to-back next weekend,” Atanasoff said. “It’s good preparation for regionals in a few weeks.”

Sophomore forward LaTrevion Fenderson had a double-double with 23 points and 19 rebounds and had three assists to lead Prairie. Sophomore guard Carsen Eeg had 13 points and three assists and senior guard Kaleb Shannon chipped in nine points and two steals.

Girls basketball

RACINE LUTHERAN 65, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 47: A strong start propelled the Crusaders to a much-needed win in their Metro Classic Conference home game Saturday afternoon.

Racine Lutheran (11-9, 8-4 MCC) took the lead early against Kenosha St. Joseph (9-11, 4-8 MCC) and led 28-15 at halftime. Senior guard Ellie Jaramillo led all players with 20 points and fellow senior Julie Kellner had a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds.

“We got off to a nice start on both ends of the floor,” Lutheran coach Steve Shaffer said. “Our seniors played like seniors, it’s always nice when seniors do that.”

Na’Zyia Bobo led the Lancers with 20 points, 17 of which came in the second half. Despite the second half scoring outburst, the Crusaders led by 12 or more for the entire second half.

After dropping two games in back-to-back days last week, both against ranked teams, Lutheran had the week off to prepare for Saturday’s game. With the win, the Crusaders now are in fourth place in the MCC with four games left to play.

“It was nice to regroup,” Shaffer said. “We did a nice job playing within ourselves, not getting caught up in the moment and just playing.”

Sarah Strande also scored 14 points for Lutheran.

MILWAUKEE SAINT THOMAS MORE 77, ST. CATHERINE'S 62: Fouls added up against the Angels in a Metro Classic Conference game on Saturday at Milwaukee.

Angels (9-11, 3-10 MCC) trailed 32-26 at halftime before foul troubles took their toll in the second half.

The Cavaliers (10-9, 5-8 MCC) went 21 of 38 from the free throw line with the Angels seeing forwards Kennedee Clark and Ariana Green foul out and guards Laila Collier-White and Aniesa Neave finish with four fouls. Clark finished with 13 points for the Angels. Collier-White added 10 points.

"The effort was there tonight," St. Catherine's coach Jerome King said. "But foul trouble caught up with us."

Aniyah Price led the Angels offensively and had an explosive second half scoring performance. The freshman guard scored 15 of her team-high 22 points in the second half and finished with a game-high four 3-pointers.

Freshman forward Hanna Bultman led the Cavaliers with a game-high 24 points.