High school sports roundup: Arteaga leads Case swimmers to Racine Invitational title

The Racine Unified Aquatic Center finally opened its doors to competition on Saturday and Hugo Arteaga christened the facility in style.

The Case High School sophomore swimmer had an outstanding performance, winning two individual events, leading a relay to victory, moving up on the all-time Eagles’ performance lists, and leading his team to the championship of the 10-team meet.

Case, which also got a gold-medal performance from senior diver Azaan McCray, totaled 375 points to take the title. Kenosha Indian Trail totaled 345 and Burlington Co-op, led by event winner Caleb Weis, was third with 321. Prairie/St. Catherine’s finished ninth (49) and Park was 10th (46).

Arteaga started his day by winning the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:45.44, moving ahead of Case legend Dave Bukacek into third place on the all-time Case list. Arteaga is just 1.34 seconds behind second-place Chuck Allison (1:44.10 in 2007). The record of 1:42.95 is still held by Jim Sorensen (1976).

A few events later, Arteaga won the 100 butterfly in 52.33 seconds, just off his time of 52.16 earlier this season that put him in second all-time behind only Allison (50.72 in 2007).

Two events later, Arteaga led off the 200 freestyle relay with a 50-yard split of 21.77 seconds, which is second all-time in the 50 freestyle behind Bukacek’s 21.42 in 1999 and just ahead of previous second-place holder Joe Skantz (21.80 last year).

Arteaga capped off the meet by leading off Case’s 400 freestyle A relay with a 100-yard split of 48.69, fifth all-time in the 100.

The relay finished second in 3:35.07 to give the Eagles the championship of the meet. Indian Trail was ahead by four points going into the event, but Case totaled 56 points for its two relays (the B relay was eighth) to 22 for the Hawks (10th and 13th).

Bryce Helland and Adam Ries were also on the 200 relay and Ries and John Merrill were on the 400 relay.

Eagles coach Frank Michalowski said his team had 78% best times in the meet.

McCray added to his legacy by totaling 540.05 points to win the diving by almost 130 points. That broke his own school record of 515.10 set in mid-December. Sophomore teammate Corbin Bochinski, in his first 11-dive meet, finished third with 272.75 points.

Case freshman Brayden Moore, who anchored both relays, also finished second in the 50 freestyle in 22.84 (tied for 11th all-time) and the 100 freestyle in 50.40.

Also for Case, Merrill was fifth in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.50), Helland was fifth in the 100 backstroke (1:07.37) and the 200 medley relay of Merrill, Jake Hendricks, Yash Patil and Helland was fifth (1:56.73).

Weis led a 1-2 finish for Burlington Co-op in the 100 backstroke, Weis winning in 1:00.26 and Spencer Gross taking second in 1:00.66.

In the 100 butterfly, Weis (57.44) and Gross (58.32) finished second and third to Arteaga, and they also helped the Demons’ 200 medley relay finish third (1:50.18) and 200 relay take fourth (1:41.59).

Also for Burlington Co-op, Hopking Uyenbat was third in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.00) and sixth in the 200 freestyle (2:06.87); Evander Craig was third in the 200 individual medley (2:28.18) and fourth in the breaststroke (1:12.13); Joseph Ryan was fourth in the 200 IM (2:28.52) and sixth in the breaststroke (1:14.46); and the 200 freestyle relay of Weis, Gross, Uyenbat, Elias Tremmel was fifth (1:41.59).

The best finishes for PSC Aquatics were ninth places by Timothy Peterson in the 100 breaststroke (1:14.98) and by the 200 medley relay of Jerome Mattick, Brodin Sluis, Peterson and Hemingway Fletcher (2:11.75).

The best finisher for Park was the ninth-place 200 freestyle relay of Kyle Ketterhagen, Lorenzo Corrarelli, Ramon Castro and Ethan Scholzen (1:53.65).

Boys basketball

ST. CATHERINE’S 68, MARTIN LUTHER 59: The Angels got a scare from the Spartans Saturday, but a strong finish gave St. Catherine’s a Metro Classic Conference victory at Greendale.

The Angels (12-5, 9-1 MCC), who received votes in Division 3 in the Associated Press state poll, had a tenuous 26-24 lead at halftime, then fell behind 47-40 midway through the second half.

“Give credit to Martin Luther,” St. Catherine’s coach Ryan Thompson said. “They played interesting defense — they used it against St. Joseph (in a 58-55 upset victory on Tuesday over the state-ranked Lancers) — and they brought it again tonight.

“But we had some things ready. We made shots in the second half we didn’t make in the first half.”

Thompson put on a full-court press with about 10 minutes left in regulation, which helped turn the tide.

Davion Thomas-Kumpula started the comeback with a 3-point basket and the Angels caught fire from there, going on a 15-3 run to go from seven points down to five ahead at 55-50. They extended the lead to 63-54 with 1:25 left, when Martin Luther (4-13, 4-6) called a time out.

The Spartans made a couple baskets, but St. Catherine’s turned them away at the end.

Domonic Pitts was a disruptive force inside for the Angels on both ends of the floor. He was able to get rebounds and also score inside, finishing with a game-high 24 points. Thomas-Kumpula had 16 points, including four 3-pointers.

Alijah Matthews had a couple nice drives to the basket, including a highlight-reel over-the-head layup in the final minute, and had 14 points, and Isaiah Wray had seven points, including a couple timely short jump shots and a layup, Thompson said.

Demerius Shakur, who plays summer travel ball with Pitts, led Martin Luther with 13 points and AJ Thomas had 10 points.

Thompson said the Spartans’ record can lull opponents into a false sense of security, but they have played a difficult schedule. They began the season 0-9, but three of those losses were by a total of 10 points to state-ranked teams. They lost 76-74 to Milwaukee Saint Thomas More (Division 3), 52-49 to Kettle Moraine Lutheran (Division 3) and 62-57 to Brookfield Central (Division 1).

RACINE LUTHERAN 58, KINGDOM PREP LUTHERAN 46: The Crusaders came back strong from a six-point deficit at halftime and rolled past the Wolfpack in a nonconference game Saturday at Racine to snap a five-game losing streak.

Four of the five victories for Racine Lutheran (5-12) have come in nonconference games.

Kingdom Prep Lutheran (5-14) led 27-21 at halftime but the Crusaders turned up the heat to outscore Kingdom Prep 37-19 in the second half.

Crusaders’ coach Justin Hullum made adjustments at the half, but he said his players themselves took charge to turn it around.

“It was really nice to see the captains take some leadership and really own what they’re doing,” Hullum said. “They fixed it. It’s hard when you put in all of that time and you just want to get better in increments — you got to see the growth and it was fun to step back and watch.”

Senior forward Gavin Zawicki led the Crusaders with 20 points, six rebounds and four steals. Julian Ramsey and Eric Ibarra each added 11 points.

Ibarra, one of the Crusaders’ leading scorers, was held to just four points in a 49-48 loss to Shoreland Lutheran, but Hullum said the junior guard has transitioned from having minimal playing time last season to a starting position this season and has stepped up in the role.

“He’s really starting to adjust to the speed of the game and how good some of these players are,” Hullum said. “He’s really coachable and is growing as a young man, not just as a basketball player.”

Sophomore Alex Loomis, who had five points and five rebounds, was also integral in the win, Hullum said.

“(Alex) keeps stepping up and giving us valuable minutes,” Hullum said. “He’s adjusting shots and he may not get the blocks or a lot of things in the books, but defensively he performs. He’s coming along and I really like the way he’s stepping up.”

Senior guard Mico Trammell scored 15 points to lead the Wolfpack and Malik Grandberry had 11.

Wrestling

CASE: Senior Gavin Gutman went 5-0 to lead the short-handed Eagles at the Black Hawks Duals Saturday at Grafton.

Case had just seven wrestlers available and it was reflected in its dual meet scores. The Eagles lost all six of their duals, the closest one a 39-27 loss to Shoreland Lutheran.

Case coach Dave Edwards said Gutman almost didn’t compete because he wasn’t feeling well. Gutman didn’t think he would make weight at his normal 195 pounds, so Edwards bumped him up to 220 and won his two contested matches.

Gutman, who improved to 26-8, pinned both opponents, Anders Haas of Shoreland in 42 seconds and Aidan Gontscharow of Tremper in 1:41, and earned three forfeit wins.

“He didn’t feel like going, but he didn’t want to let his team down,” Edwards said. “That was very honorable.”

Sophomore Carter Lieber (21-16), in his first full season of wrestling, went 3-2 in his five matches at 126 pounds, pinning Tristan Wojciechowski of Mukwonago Varsity Reserve in 4:29 and adding two forfeit wins.

Gilberto Altamirano (132 pounds) and Cody Diener (145) each went 2-3, with Diener winning two decisions and Altamirano getting two forfeits.

