High school sports: Racine Unified to allow no-contact practices starting Tuesday

It might be considered to be baby steps, but at least its something.
Starting Tuesday, the lights of the three public schools fieldhouses in Racine will be lit again when Park, Horlick and Case are allowed to start no-contact practices. The Racine Unified School District notified coaches of the three schools Friday.
The change comes nearly one week after the City of Racine announced it was loosening COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.
But at this point, there are no firm plans for resume actual competition even as the winter sports season enters its final weeks. The intent is only to re-engage RUSD student-athletes, who have been limited to virtual classes since the start of the school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"What non-contact means is coaches can organize with student-athletes," Horlick athletic director Joe Wendt said. "Right now, we're going to do skill-specific stuff. There won't be any one-on-one, no five-on-five or anything like that.
"Basically, it's just about getting them back engaged, working out, staying in shape, re-engage with the student community and then we'll just continue to hope for the best. It's definitely getting close (to the end) when you're talking about the winter season, but this is a journey for us and anything we can do, we're going to take advantage."
After the pandemic started wiping out basketball tournament games last March, the entire spring sports season was cancelled state wide.
Racine Unified School District programs allowed its cross country, girls golf and girls tennis programs to resume competition last fall.
But football, boys soccer, girls and boys volleyball and girls swimming were all idle because they are considered contact sports under City of Racine guidelines.
The other seven Racine County schools — St. Catherine's, Racine Lutheran, Prairie, Burlington, Union Grove, Waterford and Catholic Central — resumed a normal sports schedule last fall, albeit with numerous complications because of the pandemic. Several games were postponed or cancelled.
The Waterford and Catholic Central football programs were especially hard hit, which each team going three consecutive weeks without a game because of pandemic concerns.
St. Catherine's and Racine Lutheran managed to have their winter seasons by scheduling all events and practices outside of Racine's city limits. Prairie has not been impacted because it is located in Wind Point.
As for Racine Unified, this is the closest it has come to allowing any competition since last fall.
"Basically, our wrestlers will be doing cardiovascular workouts and skill-specific stuff, but not against each other," Wendt said. "Basketball will be doing individual-type drills, so no five-on-five and no interactive stuff. They can do passing drills.
"We're just looking at getting them in shape a little bit. Being able to shoot on an indoor hoop, I don't know how many people have had that opportunity — at least in the city schools.
"I have invited our coaches to be very, very creative with maximizing this. We're going to control what we can control."
Longtime Horlick boys basketball coach Jason Treutelaar is just welcoming the opportunity to interact with his players again. After all, he hasn't been in fieldhouse with his players since the Rebels' season ended last March 6.
"I look forward to being with the guys and back in the gym," he said. "We just hope that their energy level stays high and hopefully, we're able to get the clearance to do like the other schools are going — and that is compete."
With winter sports events scheduled, Wendt can't speculate about what will happen with spring sports. All he and anyone else involved in the RUSD can do for now is hope for the best.
"We're going to continue to look everything as (the glass being) half full, that there is a light at the end of the tunnel" he said. "But I don't know what that is. If it comes to competition, that's awesome. If it's the fact that we can create some chemistry and start developing for down the road, that's great.
"I know most of our coaches are excited just to have an opportunity to compete. Everybody wants to compete, but we just wanted to be the gold standard for saying, 'We're not going to push too hard. We're going to respect everybody's authority.'