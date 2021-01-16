High school sports: Racine Unified to allow no-contact practices starting Tuesday

"We're just looking at getting them in shape a little bit. Being able to shoot on an indoor hoop, I don't know how many people have had that opportunity — at least in the city schools.

"I have invited our coaches to be very, very creative with maximizing this. We're going to control what we can control."

Longtime Horlick boys basketball coach Jason Treutelaar is just welcoming the opportunity to interact with his players again. After all, he hasn't been in fieldhouse with his players since the Rebels' season ended last March 6.

"I look forward to being with the guys and back in the gym," he said. "We just hope that their energy level stays high and hopefully, we're able to get the clearance to do like the other schools are going — and that is compete."

With winter sports events scheduled, Wendt can't speculate about what will happen with spring sports. All he and anyone else involved in the RUSD can do for now is hope for the best.

"We're going to continue to look everything as (the glass being) half full, that there is a light at the end of the tunnel" he said. "But I don't know what that is. If it comes to competition, that's awesome. If it's the fact that we can create some chemistry and start developing for down the road, that's great.