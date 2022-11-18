High school sports: Racine athletes honored on All-Southeast Conference teams

There were plenty of accolades for Racine teams on the All-Southeast Conference football team.

Horlick had eight first-team selections, including five players voted the best player at their respective positions.

The biggest award, however, went to Rebels’ senior Blake Fletcher, a linebacker who was voted the SEC Defensive Player of the Year and also the Inside Linebacker of the Year.

Four other Rebels were named the best at their positions by the SEC coaches. Senior Camren McIntosh was voted the Tight End/H-Back/Fullback of the Year, Danny Feest was voted the Defensive End of the Year, senior Deshon Griffin was named the Interior Defensive Lineman of the Year and sophomore Carson Fletcher was voted the co-Outside Linebacker of the Year.

Feest, who also was a first-team selection on the offensive line, was the only SEC player to earn two-way first-team honors. Other Horlick players on the first team were senior offensive lineman Ben Dineen and senior defensive back Reggie Hubbard Jr.

Case had six players on the first team, led by junior Mike King, voted the co-Outside Linebacker of the Year, and sophomore Jacob Haughton, voted the Punter of the Year. Other first-team selections for the Eagles were seniors Noah Ferguson (offensive lineman) and Patrick Zimowski (outside linebacker), and juniors Latrell Herrington (wide receiver) and Termarion Brumby (defensive back).

Park’s first-team representative was senior quarterback Trevion Carothers.

Horlick’s second-team selections were Carson Fletcher (tight end/H-back/fullback), junior Ty Felle (offensive lineman), Blake Fletcher (quarterback), Griffin (running back), junior CJ Moore (defensive back) and McIntosh (interior defensive lineman).

Case had second-team selections in Brumby (wide receiver), junior Payton Allen (offensive lineman) and junior Joey Rothen (defensive end).

Park’s second-team selections were senior Daeyzjaun Williams (running back), junior Marcello Sanchez (offensive lineman), senior Kmareon Mayweather (defensive back) and junior Cy Charles (defensive back).

Park head coach Morris Matsen was awarded Coach of the Year for the Panthers’ turnaround season and Park received the Team Sportsmanship Award.

Receiving honorable mention were Michael Blommel, Jose Deleon, Jacob Haughton and Brandon Nabbefeld for Case; Dionte Callahan, Anthony Liggins, Zach Prybylski and Nick Segura for Horlick; and Mason Hunt, Natavion Sontoya-White, Leangelo Taborn-Bryant and Austin Whitt for Park.

Oak Creek junior quarterback Cade Palkowski was named the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and the Knights’ Robert Hellendrung was named the Assistant Coach of the Year.

Boys soccer

Case was the only Racine team with first-team selections on the All-Southeast Conference team.

Defender Nattan Degefa and midfielder Tomas Sanchez were each named to the first team for the Eagles. Second-team selections for Case were midfielder Henry Stone, forward Corbin Bochinski and goalkeeper Griffin Meisterheim.

Horlick had second-team selections in defender Alex Valdivia and forward Oliver Shircel, and Park’s second-team honoree was defender Neto Flores.

Honorable-mention selections were Evan Lock, Everett Eisenman and Jaden Friedrich for Horlick and Jacob Freeman, Edwin Rojas and Dom Wentorf of Park. No Case players were listed for honorable mention.

Kenosha Tremper goalkeeper Ben Wajerski was voted the SEC Player of the Year, and Oak Creek’s Oscar Toscano was voted SEC Coach of the Year.

Girls volleyball

Case had one player each on the All-Southeast Conference first and second teams.

The Eagles’ Natalie Harris, a senior outside hitter, was named the All-SEC Defensive Player of the Year and earned first-team honors. Brianna Bigelow, a senior middle blocker, was named to the second-team.

Honorable mention went to Katie Korth and Clara Hummer of Case, Jenna Quirk and Amaya Rodgers of Park and Myla Haubrich of Horlick.

The SEC Player of the Year was Oak Creek senior middle blocker Sierra Kilbourn and her teammate, junior outside hitter Kaitlyn Dohs, was the Offensive Player of the Year. The Coach of the Year was Kristan Hren of Oak Creek.

Boys volleyball

Racine schools had four representatives on the All-Southeast Conference first and second teams.

Case had one first-team selection, senior outside hitter Connor Sandkuhler, and senior right-side hitter Cameron Werner was named to the second team.

Horlick senior setter Joel Svatek and Park senior outside hitter Braden Roushia were each named to the second team.

Receiving honorable mention were Luca Alvarado and Jayden Haigh of Case, Parker Jensen and Calvin Costabile of Horlick and Cameron Betker and Aiden Cardenas of Park.

The SEC Player of the Year was senior outside hitter Jackson Wilhelmson of Kenosha Indian Trail, the Offensive Player of the Year was senior middle blocker Izaac Neal of Oak Creek and the Defensive Player of the Year was senior libero Mason Polinske of Franklin. The Coach of the Year was Sean Runyon of Franklin.

Cross country

Case had three runners on the All-Southeast Conference first and second teams.

Senior Amelia Wiesner for the girls and junior Carson Buckli for the boys each earned first-team honors, and junior John Merrill was named to the boys’ second team.

Horlick sophomore Giovanni Maccanelli was a second-team selection and the Rebels received the Team Sportsmanship Award.

Juniors Abby Robson (girls) and Beckett Pawlak (boys), and sophomore girls Sophia Daniels and Grace Neumann, all from Case, earned honorable mention.