High school sports: Case dominates All-SEC boys basketball honors

Case High School dominated All-Southeast Conference boys basketball honors, placing four players on the first, second and third teams and claiming the conference Coach of the Year as well.

Senior guard Terryon Brumby and senior forward Amari Jedkins earned two of the five spots on the first team and Brumby was voted the SEC Player of the Year for the Eagles, who shared the SEC title with Franklin.

Seniors Isaac Verges of Franklin, Carson Cordelli of Oak Creek and Jalen Carlino of Kenosha Bradford rounded out the first team.

Case senior guard Adrian Bryant earned second-team honors and was joined on the second team by Horlick senior forwards Matt Burnette and Darrien Long.

Eagles sophomore guard Termarion Brumby was on the third team.

Case head coach Jake Berce was voted the SEC Coach of the Year.

Horlick earned the Team Sportsmanship Award.

Honorable mention went to senior guard Jack Schmidtmann and junior forward Cam Werner of Case, senior guards Zamarion Dyess and T.J. Williams of Horlick and senior guard Donte Adams and freshman guard Isaiah Robinson of Park.

• Two Racine players earned second-team honors and one earned third-team honors on the All-SEC girls basketball team.

Horlick senior guard Vantaya Johnson of Horlick and Case sophomore guard Nevaeh Watson were voted to the second team and Park junior guard Grace Betker was voted to the third team.

Case earned the Team Sportsmanship Award.

Racine players receiving honorable mention were Case seniors Sydni Hill and Olivia Spaulding, Horlick seniors Kambria Harrell and Jaylnn Golden, and senior Kimani Moss and junior Shelby Jennings of Park.

The first team was led by SEC Player of the Year Nevaeh Thomas, a junior from Kenosha Bradford. She was joined on the first team by junior teammate Syderah Farmer, Tremper junior Alaina Brown, Oak Creek junior Paulina Hernandez and Franklin sophomore Natalie Meaux.

Steve Hluchnik of Oak Creek was voted the SEC Coach of the Year.

DG SPORTS ALL-BROADCAST TEAM: Dick Graceffa has selected his 13th annual DG Sports All Broadcast Team.

The first team is comprised of Case seniors Terryon Brumby and Amari Jedkins, St. Catherine’s senior Alijah Matthews, Prairie junior Ashe Oglesby and Union Grove senior Tyson Skalecki.

The second team is Case senior Adrian Bryant, Prairie senior Asanjai Hunter, St. Catherine’s junior Davion Thomas-Kumpula, Horlick senior Darrien Long and Burlington junior J.R. Lukenbill.

The third team is Horlick senior Matthew Burnette, Union Grove junior Owen Nowak, St. Catherine’s junior Domonic Pitts, Burlington sophomore Conner Roffers and Racine Lutheran senior Gavin Zawicki.

Cross country

WCCCA ALL-STATE: Catholic Central junior Elsie Kmecak, who won the WIAA Division 3 state individual cross country title and was the All-Racine County Runner of the Year, has been voted the Division 3 State Girls Runner of the Year by the Wisconsin Cross Country Coaches Association.

The Lady Toppers team received WCCCA Academic All-State honors with a team grade-point average of 3.90. Team members are Kmecak, junior Anastassya Murphy, seniors Bernadette Frisch, Morgan Ramsey, Kaleigh Lynch and Summer Peterson, and freshman Emma Bond. Teams need to have a 3.50 to be eligible for the honor.

Catholic Central coach Rick Koceja was named the District 6 Coach of the Year for the second straight year.

Girls golf

GCAW TEAM ACADEMIC ALL-STATE: Union Grove and Case in Division 1, and Prairie in Division 2, received honorable mention on the Team Academic All-State team selected by the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin.

Teams must have a combined grade-point average of 3.25 or higher to earn honors.

Union Grove’s team members are junior Norah Roberts, senior Ali Torhorst, sophomore Lexi Manteufel, junior Allie McBryde and junior Larah Hood-Brennan.

Case’s team members are senior Ella Million, sophomore Leslie Million, junior Alyssa Ludwig, junior Josephine Harris and junior Leah Hansen.

Prairie’s team members are junior Sophia Lawler, sophomore Kadyn Peery, senior Madeline Maraccini, sophomore Addison Lalonde, sophomore Aishani Dhar.

The top teams in each division were Oconomowoc (Division 1) and Colfax/Elk Mound (Division 2).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0