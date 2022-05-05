High school sports boys roundup: Union Grove golfer Brown makes history in County Invitational

Jacob Brown made history Thursday — in more ways than one — in the Racine County Invitational golf tournament.

Brown, the No. 2 player for the Union Grove High School boys golf team, shot a 1-under-par 70 at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant to earn medalist honors in the annual tournament and lead the Broncos to their fourth team title, all since 2016.

Here’s the history part: Based on a search of the Journal Times online archives, the junior is the first player to shoot a subpar round in the tournament, which began in 1988.

Brown is also part of just the second set of brothers to win the title.

The previous best winning scores were all even-par 72s shot at Ives Grove Golf Links in Yorkville by Joe O’Brien of St. Catherine’s in 2005, Paul Jacobsen of Park in 2003 and Steve Borzynski of Case in 2001. Robbie Jacobsen of Horlick (2009) and John Gullberg of Case (2010) each shot a 1-over 72 at Meadowbrook.

Brown’s brother, Connor, was the medalist in 2017, also leading Union Grove to the title, and he finished second in a playoff in 2019.

Robbie Jacobsen, Paul’s brother, was the medalist in 2008 and 2009.

Union Grove totaled 315 to win by 31 strokes ahead of runner-up Waterford, which had 346. Case was third (355), Burlington was fourth (369), Prairie was fifth (389) and Park was sixth (428). Horlick, St. Catherine’s/Lutheran and Catholic Central had incomplete teams.

The top five players all shot under 80. After Brown, senior Mike Cerny of Horlick, the defending champion, was second with a 2-over-par 74, two shots better than his winning total last year.

Brown’s teammate, senior Simon Graham, was third at 76, senior Sam Nolan of Case was fourth at 77 and freshman Robbie Meyers of Waterford was fifth at 79.

The Broncos struggled a bit Wednesday in a Southern Lakes Conference Major Meet, but pulled themselves together Thursday. Junior Nathan Beutel shot an 82 to finish seventh and senior Will Klaus, who had a 99 Wednesday, shot an 87 for 12th.

“Today we put it all together,” Union Grove coach Eric Swanson said. “Up until today, we have not had our top four play well on the same day, resulting in us having to count a high score.

“Jacob was outstanding today and Simon played very well, and Nathan and Will both were solid throughout the day. They had a couple of bad holes, but overall they really came through with good rounds on a tough course.”

It didn’t hurt that Brown and Graham are members at Meadowbrook. Brown was consistent all day with three birdies and just one bogey in his round and shooting a tournament-best 2-under 34 on the back nine. Graham had two birdies and seven bogeys.

Cerny had the best front-nine score, even-par 35, with birdies on the par-4 seventh and ninth holes. He had three bogeys on the back nine.

Nolan had a birdie in his round and Meyers had 11 pars and seven bogeys.

Rounding out the top 10 individuals were Waterford freshman Jackson Heath (sixth, 81), Case senior Jack Boscher (eighth on tiebreaker, 84), Prairie senior Andrew Schaefer (ninth, 84) and Catholic Central junior Nick Delimat (10th, 85).

Baseball

KENOSHA TREMPER 14, CASE 4: The Trojans scored in each of the first five innings and completed a sweep of a three-game set against the Eagles in a Southeast Conference game Thursday at Case.

The game was moved up from Friday to Thursday because of the likelihood of rain on Friday.

Tremper (12-1, 10-1 SEC) opened the game with two runs in the first and Case (3-10, 2-9) got one back in the bottom of the inning.

By the sixth inning, it was 11-4, and the Trojans scored three runs in the top of the seventh to complete the scoring.

The No. 1 and 2 hitters in the Eagles’ lineup, Julius Dyess and Austin Sigrist, each went 2 for 3, with Dyess (triple, two stolen bases) scoring twice and Sigrist driving in a run. The No. 4 hitter, Mateo Fuentes, went 2 for 2 with an RBI and No. 3 hitter Joe Bline had an RBI without a hit.

Ivan Jake had a big day for Tremper, going 3 for 5 with two doubles, four RBIs and three runs scored.

HORLICK 13, PARK 0: In the second game of a Southeast Conference doubleheader Wednesday night at Horlick Field, junior pitchers Kaleb Steinmetz and Ben Dineen combined on a five-inning no-hitter for the Rebels in their victory over the Panthers that gave them a sweep of the doubleheader.

Steinmetz went the first 3⅓ innings, walking four and striking out five. He also threw two wild pitches and hit a batter. Dineen finished up, allowing no walks, hitting one batter and striking out one.

Horlick (4-8, 4-7 SEC), which broke a seven-game losing streak with a 14-1 victory in the first game of the doubleheader, scored four runs in the first inning and seven in the second to all but put the game away.

Freshman Gavin Gain went 1 for 3 with three RBIs for the Rebels. Senior Tanner Isaacson went 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs and five players scored two runs each.

Pitchers Elliot Bednar and Jacob Pederson combined to strike out nine batters for Park (1-9, 0-8).

Track and field

HORLICK: The Rebel boys won seven events, including three by TJ Williams, and won the boys competition in the Trojan Varsity Invitational Thursday at Kenosha Tremper.

Williams swept the sprints, winning the 100 meters in 11.08 and the 200 meters in 22.29, and anchored the winning 4x400 relay that also included Tyler Rush, Ayden Graham and Reggie Hubbard Jr.

Williams was particularly dominant in the 200 meters, winning by 1.64 seconds over runner-up and teammate Graham (23.93).

Hubbard added another victory in the 300 intermediate hurdles in 43.39 seconds, finishing almost five seconds ahead of runner-up Fabrizio Falco of Tremper (48.22), and Hubbard was second in the 110 high hurdles (27.26).

Other winners for the Rebels were Eduardo Luis in the 800 (2:18.83), Jorge Sarabia in the 3,200 (11:42.10) and the 4x100 relay of Elijah Barajas, Miles Gallagher, Zamarion Dyess and Blake Fletcher (47.86).

Other second-place finishers for Horlick were the 4x200 relay (Barajas, Gallagher, Dyess, Graham, 1:37.91), Dyess in the high jump (5-8) and Graham in the long jump (tied for second, 19-½).

Horlick did not field a girls' team in the meet.

Boys tennis

BURLINGTON 4, DELAVAN-DARIEN 3: The Demons got a key victory from Ethan Vanswol at No. 4 singles to pull out a Southern Lakes Conference dual meet victory Thursday at Burlington.

Vanswol battled from a first-set loss and a 3-4 deficit in the third set to beat the Comets’ Jaden Volkert 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in the deciding match of the meet.

“We snuck this one out with a great win at 4 singles,” Burlington coach Ken Savaglia said.

The Demons swept the doubles matches, two of which were very close. Luke Zigler and Zeke Tiedt had the toughest of the doubles victories, needing three sets to beat Kush Patel and Eli Stickney 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles.

Owen Denoto and Patrick Savaglia, at No. 2 doubles, continued to play well, beating Camden Lockhart and Kenneth Shackett, 7-6 (3), 6-2, and the No. 3 doubles team of Eli Solofra and Drew Stutzman beat Kennedy Shepard and Michael O'Dell 6-4, 6-0.

“For the second night in a row, it was competitive all around and we really had to grind through the doubles wins tonight,” coach Savalia said.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 4, WATERFORD 3: Waterford sophomore Andrew Vescio won the battle of two of the top singles players in the Southern Lakes Conference, but the Wolverines were just edged Thursday in an SLC dual meet at Waterford.

Vescio beat fellow sophomore Christos Dovas 6-2, 6-1 at No. 1 singles, the first time Vescio has beaten his Falcons opponent in high school competition.

Spencer Gross (No. 2 singles) and Gus Frost (No. 3) followed Vescio’s victory with wins of their own for Waterford (5-2 SLC) as Gross beat Austin Dority 6-2, 6-2 and Frost beat Reid Glassen 5-7, 6-2, 6-4.

The Falcons swept all three doubles matches, needing three sets in two of them, which left the No. 4 singles match as a deciding factor. Waterford’s John Durand won the first set against Brett Hanke, but Hanke won the match 4-6, 6-2, 6-1.

