High school sports boys/girls roundup: O'Reilly picks good time for career game

The timing was impeccable for Connor O’Reilly’s first multi-home run game of his high school career.

Burlington’s senior first baseman hit a grand slam in the top of the fifth inning to give the Demons an 11-8 lead and that’s how it ended in a Southern Lakes Conference victory over Union Grove Tuesday at Union Grove.

O’Reilly hit a solo home run for the Demons (4-2, 3-1 SLC) in top of the fourth inning as part of a three-run inning that gave them a temporary 7-6 lead. The Broncos got the lead back at 8-7 with two runs in the bottom of the fourth.

Then in the fifth, O’Reilly stepped up to the plate with the bases loaded and unloaded on a hanging curveball to deep left field for a no-doubt home run that turned the game around.

“We had some pretty clutch hits,” Burlington coach Scott Staude said. “Connor kind of propelled us to victory. He’s had some really good games and tonight he really came through when we needed him.”

Union Grove (6-2, 3-1) opened the scoring in the bottom in the first with a run, but Burlington countered with four runs over the next two innings. The Broncos retook the lead in the third with a five-run inning, but once again the Demons came back in the fourth with three runs on O’Reilly’s solo shot and Wren Dietz’s two-run homer.

After O’Reilly gave Burlington the lead back for good in the fifth, junior Kaleb Zabielski closed out the game with four innings of scoreless relief. Zabielski, who entered the game in relief of Ty Sagedal, struck out four and allowed one hit.

O’Reilly went 3 for 4 with six RBIs. Sophomore Ryan Dummer added two hits and two RBIs and Ty Sagedal had two hits, including a double.

Union Grove junior Nathan Williams led the Broncos, going 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBIs. Senior Josh DeGroot went 3 for 4 with two RBIs. Marshall Loch and Eric Williamson each pitched three innings and struck out four batters.

The two teams will face each other again Friday at Burlington.

PARK 14, MILWAUKEE RIVERSIDE 4: After falling behind by three runs in the top of the first inning, the Panthers turned the game around to defeat the Tigers in five innings at Horlick Field Tuesday for their first victory of the season.

Although the Panthers (1-3) tied the game in the bottom of the inning, Park coach Tim Glidden still felt there were changes to be made.

“In the first inning, we were playing tentative, had a few walks and weren’t aggressive in the field,” Glidden said. “After the first inning, we asked the team to play aggressively on defense and offense.

“We gave them the green light and they responded.”

The adjustments paid off as the Panthers added five runs in the second inning and scored two in each of the next three innings to end the game on the 10-run rule.

Third baseman Matt Kirchoff was a force at the plate for Park, going 3 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and three runs scored. Shortstop Elliot Bednar went 2 for 3 with a double and two RBIs and first baseman Jacob Pederson hit a triple. Center fielder Braden Roushia didn’t have a hit, but walked twice and scored three runs.

Park had just nine hits, but took advantage of five errors by Riverside (1-3).

“Kirchoff, Bednar and Pederson were all smashing the ball tonight,” Glidden said. “Elliot was a terror on the bases and Jacob had a few hard hit balls which were robbed by their center fielder.”

Carter Eschmann pitched all five innings, allowed just four hits, three walks and struck out nine.

“After the first inning, (Eschmann) locked it down and got stronger and more confident each inning,” Glidden said.

WATERFORD 9, WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6: The Wolverines used a seven-run fifth inning to hand the Falcons their first loss of the season in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Paddock Lake.

Junior Garrett Kay went 3 for 4 and hit two doubles, driving in two runs for Waterford (3-1, 3-0 SLC). Senior Brock Malecki added three RBIs and a double, and Connor Harvie finished with two RBIs.

After the Wolverines struck first with a run in the top of the third inning, Westosha (5-1, 3-1) responded with three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Waterford took control of the game in the fifth with seven runs, but the Falcons came back with three in the bottom of the sixth to make it an 8-6 game.

The Wolverines added one run in the seventh and junior Tyler Lusic finished the game off. Lusic pitched the final four innings, striking out two and walking one. Lusic and starting pitcher Dylan Questad held the falcons to three hits for the game.

Waterford is 3-0 in SLC play for the first time since 2016.

Softball

BURLINGTON 10, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 0: Senior pitcher Morgan Klein led the way offensively and defensively for the Demons in their shutout victory over the Badgers Tuesday in a Southern Lakes conference game at Lake Geneva.

Klein continued to get back to her All-County Player of the Year form of last season for Burlington (2-2, 2-1 SLC), allowing just one hit and striking out 15.

After a scoreless first inning, the Demons, who lost their first two games of the season, scored in each of the next five innings and the game ended after six innings on the 10-run rule.

Burlington scored four runs in the second inning to take the lead for good at 4-0. It added four runs over the next two innings and finished with 13 hits.

In addition to her pitching, Klein went 2 for 4 with a double and a team-high three RBIs. Kendra Baumeister went 3 for 3 with a double and Kati Berezowitz and Kenna Kornely each went 2 for 3.

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 27, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: In what was only their third game this season, the Lady Toppers delivered a near-perfect game to defeat the Angels in a three-inning Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Roosevelt Park.

Catholic Central opened the game with a seven-run first inning, then exploded with 19 runs in the second for a 26-0 lead. The game ended on the 15-run rule in the third inning, when the Lady Toppers, whose batters were walked 20 times, scored their final run.

Right fielder Cate Debell led Catholic Central by going 2 for 2 with a double, five RBIs and three runs scored. Catcher Kelly Pum went 2 for 2 with three RBIs, first baseman Molly Brauer went 1 for 2 with a double, three RBIs, three walks and four runs scored, shortstop Paige Kerkhoff had two hits, a double and three RBIs, and second baseman Olivia Doolittle scored four runs.

Sophomore pitcher Autumn Weis allowed just one hit, walked one and struck out five for the Lady Toppers.

Junior catcher Mia Prevost had the lone hit for St. Catherine’s.

UNION GROVE 17, DELAVAN-DARIEN 0: The Broncos shut out the Comets in a Southern Lakes Conference game at West Park in Darien.

No other details were available for Union Grove (5-2, 4-1 SLC) on Tuesday night.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 5, WATERFORD 2: The Wolverines let a lead slip away in a Southern Lakes Conference game Tuesday at Waterford.

Waterford (1-4, 1-4 SLC) trailed 1-0 going into the bottom of the second inning when Raelynn Barwick reached base on an error and Annika Ottoson followed with a two-run home run to give the Wolverines a short-lived 2-1 lead.

The Falcons (3-1, 3-0) tied the game on a wild pitch in the fifth inning and took a 3-2 lead on an RBI groundout. The Falcons added two insurance runs in the sixth inning.

Westosha pitcher Meg Lampos threw a complete game, striking out 12 and walking none, allowing four hits.

Ottoson went 2 for 3 to lead the Wolverines. Sophomore Payton Snifka and Saydie Evjen also had hits for Waterford.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 10, RACINE LUTHERAN 4: The Crusaders were unable to overcome a six-run fourth inning by the Lady Pacers in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday night at Somers.

Tatiana Bryant led Racine Lutheran (1-3, 1-2 MCC) with two hits, and Emilie Lozano, Kendyll Holub and Jenna Beaudia each had an RBI.

“We played a strong first four innings, then Shoreland was able to put a few hits together,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “We are working on improving our defense each game.”

The Lady Pacers (2-1, 1-1) took a 1-0 lead in the third inning, then had a six-run outburst in the fourth. The Crusaders cut the deficit to three runs with two in the fifth and two in the sixth, but the Pacers put the game out of reach with a three-run sixth.

Lindsey Thoennes pitched seven innings for Racine Lutheran, striking out six and walking none.

Girls soccer

BURLINGTON 1, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 1: The Demons and Badgers played to a draw in a Southern Lakes Conference match Tuesday at Burlington.

“It was a highly physical match that saw both sides battle to the very end,” Burlington coach Matthew Conrardy said.

The match was scoreless through the first half, but the Badgers (1-1-1 overall and SLC) found the net first in the second half on a goal from Mia Hoover.

It wasn’t until the 73rd minute that Burlington (2-2-1, 0-2-1) was able to answer when junior forward Aleah Reesman scored the game-tying goal unassisted on a left-footed shot from 25 yards.

In addition to Reesman’s play, Conrardy praised his team’s defense.

“Our back four of Claudia Cramer, Shelby Busch, Jenna Bebow and Addison Thomas did a great job of maintaining possession and switching the field for us,” Conrardy said. “We just need to find a way to create more scoring opportunities and capitalize on them.”

Burlington goalkeeper Emilie Runkel played her best game of the season on Tuesday.

“She owned that goal box,” Conrardy said.

WATERFORD 10, WILMOT 0: A week after Taylor Gordon’s school record-tying performance over Burlington, the Wolverines had another offensively dominant Southern Lakes Conference win Tuesday at Wilmot.

Gordon, who had seven goals against the Demons, scored three goals Tuesday and was one of three players to score multiple goals for Waterford (3-0-1, 2-0-1 SLC), ranked ninth in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association state poll. Waterford led 6-0 at the half.

Gordon started the scoring with an unassisted goal in the seventh minute and other first-half goals were scored by Jordan Hurley (ninth minute, Gordon assist and 17th minute, Megan Cornell assist), Leah Dehne (19th, Hannah Moss assist), Gordon (20th, Dehne assist) and Marina Bozic (29th unassisted).

In the second half, goals were scored by Gordon (49th minute, unassisted), Dehne (56th, Cornell assist), Cornell (60th, unassisted) and Natalie Malkowski (63rd, Hurley assist).

“It was good,” Waterford coach Joe Vogt said. “We passed the ball well and it was a good team effort. We dominated play and we got a lot of kids involved tonight.”

The loss continued a long string of futility for Wilmot (0-4, 0-3), which has not won any match since beating Racine Lutheran on April 12, 2019 (the Panthers had two ties last season). They are winless in the SLC since May 5, 2016.

Boys tennis

PRAIRIE 5, DOMINICAN 2: The Hawks won three of the four singles matches and won a Metro Classic Conference dual meet Tuesday at Prairie.

In the closest match of the meet, Prairie’s Saitej Avula won the No. 4 singles flight 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 in a supertiebreaker. At 2 singles, Taej Desai won 6-0, 6-1 and Carson Emery won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 3 singles.

Calvin Sharpe and Mauricio Garduno won their No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-0.

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 6, BURLINGTON 1: The Demons were competitive in their Southern Lakes Conference dual meet Tuesday at Burlington.

Eli Solofra and Drew Stutzman, playing competitive tennis for the first time, pulled out a 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-4 victory at No. 3 doubles to give Burlington its lone win of the meet.

“I’m really proud of Eli and Drew,” Demons coach Ken Savaglia said. “I hope to see a lot more of this from them this season.”

Burlington, which lost 7-0 to the Falcons at a four-team meet at Muskego Saturday, lost every other match in straight sets.

MARTIN LUTHER 7, ST. CATHERINES/LUTHERAN 0: The Angels were swept by the Spartans in a Metro Classic Conference dual meet Tuesday at Greendale.

The closest match for St. Catherine’s/Lutheran was at No. 1 doubles, where Paul Barthel and Luis Mexa lost 6-3, 6-0.

