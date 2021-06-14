High school softball: Weis razor sharp for Lady Toppers in regional win

“She’s saving her best for last at the end of the season,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said of Kiser. “She was hitting her pitches and getting great defense behind her, too.”

Kyra Schuerman went 1 for 4 with two RBIs for Waterford (14-10), which has won seven of its last eight games. Meghan Schmidt went 2 for 3 and scored a run. Madison Krueger reached base 3 of 4 times with the help of two walks and scored a run. And Meghan Brever scored two runs and had an RBI.

Waterford plays at Elkhorn on Wednesday for the regional championship. The Elks won the Southern Lakes Conference title — their only SLC loss was to the Wolverines, 4-3 on May 20 — and are ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll.

TREMPER 10, CASE 1: Paige Thomas, a junior third baseman, had both of the Eagles’ hits in their Division 1 regional loss at Kenosha.

Thomas finished the season hitting .615 (24 for 39) with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 RBIs. She walked seven times and had just four strikeouts.

“Paige is our team leader,” Case coach Dan Ayala said. “She’s kind of like my assistant coach. She has a very high IQ of the game. When I have a tough decision, I got to Paige and we talk about it.”