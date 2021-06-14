High school softball: Weis razor sharp for Lady Toppers in regional win

She’s listed as a freshman, but Autumn Weis had the command of someone so much older on Monday afternoon at Congress Street Park in Burlington.
The left-handed pitcher for the Catholic Central High School softball team did not allow a hit in the Lady Toppers’ 10-0 five-inning victory over Cambria-Friesland in a WIAA Division 5 regional semifinal. Weis (11-6) struck out seven and did not allow a walk.
But that’s not what most impressed Catholic Central coach Steve Kirst.
“She threw 50 pitches and 42 of them were strikes,” Kirst said. “So she was hitting her marks throughout the game. Besides that, she had an 82 percent first-strike percentage. She was on top of the batter 82 percent of the time, which is phenomenal.”
Catholic Central (16-6) was led offensively by Kelly Pum, who went 2 for 3 with two runs. Morgan Dietzel doubled and drove in three runs and Kelsee Weis went 2 for 3 with an RBI and scored three runs.
The Lady Toppers host Randolph at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in the regional final at Congress Street Park.
RACINE LUTHERAN 10, WILLIAMS BAY 3: The Crusaders jumped to a 7-0 lead after three innings and starter Kat Schmierer did the rest in a Division 4 regional semifinal win at Island Park in Racine.
Schmierer needed only six innings to tie the school record of 16 strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter in earning the win for Lutheran (21-3). Schmierer tied the record set by Sam Kateley in 2011 against Monticello, Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said.
On offense for the Crusaders, Mac Burns and Madison Mohar each had two hits, while Jenna Beaudin doubled and drove in three runs. Alexi Peterson also doubled and went 2 for 3.
“We had to fight a little harder against a very improved Williams Bay,” Demuth said. “But it only helps us get better to keep moving forward. We hit the ball strong and ran well on the base paths. We got the first win in the playoffs so that’s a good start.”
Lutheran will next face the winner of the St. Joseph-Juda/Albany game on Wednesday in Racine.
BURLINGTON 9, BADGER 1: Kenna Kornely and Morgan Klein paced a 13-hit attack as the Demons dominated a Division 1 regional semifinal at Burlington.
Kornely went 3 or 4 with three RBIs. Klein went 2 for 4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs. She also struck out 13 and walked one in earning the victory.
“The girls played well today all-around,” Burlington coach Val Auseth said. “Morgan pitched a good game and we had a combined 13 hits — exactly what we need to be doing right now.”
Molly Berezowitz and Alexa Burinda each had two hits for the Demons (18-4), who host Kettle Moraine for the regional championship on Wednesday.
UNION GROVE 15, HORLICK 0: Emily Gamble allowed one hit in three innings and Angela Slattery hit two homers for the Broncos in a Division 1 regional semifinal win at Union Grove.
Gamble struck out five and did not allow a walk.
Slattery, hitting leadoff, led off the game with a homer and added a two-run shot in the third. The senior shortstop has five homers this season.
Shannon Mulligan went 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Broncos (15-10). Anna Dolgaard went 2 for 2 with two RBIs. Union Grove also stole 12 bases in as many attempts. Mulligan and Dolgaard each had three steals.
Gina Dobrowolski had the only hit for Horlick (2-20).
Union Grove advances to a 4:30 p.m. regional championship Wednesday against Bradford in Kenosha. The Broncos outhit Bradford 8-7, but lost 5-3 in a nonconference game May 21.
WATERFORD 5, FORT ATKINSON 0: Shawna Kiser was perfect through 6⅔ innings and finished with a no-hitter as the Wolverines advanced by beating the Blackhawks in a Division 1 regional semifinal at Fort Atkinson.
Kiser struck out four, did not allow a walk and had retired every batter until two outs in the seventh, when Fort Atkinson’s Brynn Torrenga reached on an error.
“She’s saving her best for last at the end of the season,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said of Kiser. “She was hitting her pitches and getting great defense behind her, too.”
Kyra Schuerman went 1 for 4 with two RBIs for Waterford (14-10), which has won seven of its last eight games. Meghan Schmidt went 2 for 3 and scored a run. Madison Krueger reached base 3 of 4 times with the help of two walks and scored a run. And Meghan Brever scored two runs and had an RBI.
Waterford plays at Elkhorn on Wednesday for the regional championship. The Elks won the Southern Lakes Conference title — their only SLC loss was to the Wolverines, 4-3 on May 20 — and are ranked sixth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association state poll.
TREMPER 10, CASE 1: Paige Thomas, a junior third baseman, had both of the Eagles’ hits in their Division 1 regional loss at Kenosha.
Thomas finished the season hitting .615 (24 for 39) with six doubles, two triples, two home runs and 18 RBIs. She walked seven times and had just four strikeouts.
“Paige is our team leader,” Case coach Dan Ayala said. “She’s kind of like my assistant coach. She has a very high IQ of the game. When I have a tough decision, I got to Paige and we talk about it.”
Case finished 4-11.
KENOSHA BRADFORD 15, PARK 0: The Panthers postseason didn’t last long as Bradford took only three innings to win a Division 1 regional semifinal at Bullen Middle School in Kenosha.
Bradford’s Livie Lehmann faced the minimum nine batters, striking out four for the Red Devils (17-4).
MAYVILLE 10, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels were held to three hits in a Division 3 regional semifinal at Mayville.
Grace Liapis, Emmerson Davidovic and Mia Prevost each had a hit for the Angels (5-19).
“We had our 17th different lineup and I’m proud of the girls for the effort the girls put forth,” St. Catherine’s coach Zach Prideaux said.