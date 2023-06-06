Members of the Waterford High School softball team were less than four days from the most daunting challenge of their careers, but one would have never surmised that from their actions. Each of the girls has funny slogans scrawled on their shirts and there was generally plenty of good cheer as the Wolverines prepared for their first appearance in the WIAA Division 1 Tournament on their dusty field just south of the school.

The challenge comes at noon Thursday, when eighth-seeded Waterford plays a juggernaut known as two-time defending state champion Kaukauna in quarterfinal at Goodman Diamond in Madison.

There are plenty of reasons to suggest why Kaukauna will roll in this game. Let’s start with the fact that it has gone 58-0 the last two seasons with its third and fourth state championships since 2010. There’s also a state-record 78-game winning streak it will be trying to extend starting Thursday.

And does anyone have a cooler team nickname than the Galloping Ghosts?

But with all due respect, Waterford is going to Madison with the expectation of winning. There is no other way to play the game. Besides, the Wolverines truly learned how to win this season.

With the addition of freshman sensation Jaydin Kiser, their ace pitcher and leadoff hitter, the Wolverines improved from 9-12 last season to 19-6 and a runner-up finish in the Southern Lakes Lakes. And they’ll be taking a five-game winning streak into the state tournament, highlighted by a 3-2 victory in 21 innings over Janesville Parker in a regional championship May 26.

No one is suggesting Waterford is on the level of Kaukauna. But this team has at least earned the right to have big dreams.

“My mindset is this is just an average game,” senior second baseman Savanna Denman said. “It’s very big, but I’m just going into this like it’s a regular-season game.

“We’re going to play as hard as we can and give them all we’ve got.”

Ryan Krueger, Waterford’s coach since 2018, takes a more philosophical approach.

“We have nothing to lose, so all the pressure is on them,” he said. “We’re not expected to win and that’s the way we like it. We’ll play loose, have some fun and see what happens in the end.”

Who knows? Maybe Waterford is capable of pulling off a surprise.

The Wolverines have a potent batting order led by senior center fielder Madison Krueger, Ryan’s daughter. She leads Waterford in batting average (.467), home runs (six) and RBIs (31).

Among the Wolverines’ other most productive players are junior first baseman Ella Greil (.284, three homers, 25 RBIs) and Denman (.254, 21 RBIs).

But there’s no denying that the biggest reason for Waterford’s turnaround season has been the impact of Kiser, who was seasoned in softball before she ever set foot in Waterford’s school.

Throwing an assortment of five pitches, Kiser has pitched three no-hitters. She is 13-3 with a 1.37 earned run average and has struck out 185 in 110 innings.

Kiser has also made an impact at the top of the order, hitting .432 with nine doubles, three triples, two homers and 21 RBIs. She has drawn an team-high 11 walks for a .505 on-base average.

“I’ve been playing softball since I was 8 years old,” Kiser said.

That has enabled Kiser to carry herself with the maturity of someone much older, as Madison Krueger can attest.

“She’s been an amazing asset on our team,” she said. “She really pulls this team together. She is such a hard worker. And she is the most humble person ever. The way she presents herself, you wouldn’t think she’s doing all these amazing things, but she’s really helped us get to the spot we’re at today.”

On Thursday afternoon, the 14-year-old Kiser will be pitching against perhaps the greatest high school softball team in Wisconsin history. Kaukauna is led by Florida International recruit Kally Meredith (13-0, 0.30 ERA) and her sophomore sister, Karly (37 RBIs), but Kiser is not about to be intimidated.

“I’m going to approach it like any other game and go in there confident,” Kiser said.

Sure, it would be a major upset if Waterford could pull this off. But that’s why they play the game.

“It feels amazing with this team and this is just an amazing opportunity,” junior third baseman Samantha Talavera said. “I’ve played on the varsity the last two years and just growing with these girls, it feels amazing to finally get to go (to the state tournament) as a team.”