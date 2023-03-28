The Horlick High School softball team opened its season against Southeast Conference foe Kenosha Tremper on Tuesday at Anderson Park in Kenosha.

It was an opener to forget. The Rebels lost 25-0 in five innings.

The Trojans (1-0, 1-0 SEC) did the bulk of their damage in the bottom of the third and fourth innings. The Rebels (0-1, 0-1 SEC) trailed 5-0 after the opening two innings but were pelted for nine runs in the fourth inning and 11 runs in the fourth innings.

Mya West led the charge for the Trojans. The junior right fielder went 3 of 3 with a home run, a triple and four RBIs. Senior shortstop Chloe Wamboldt also provided a home run and a triple while going 4 of 5 with three RBIs and four runs scored from the lead off spot.

Wamboldt was one of three Trojans to record three RBIs in the opener along with Maritza Martinez and Jordyn Norvell.

The electric opener wasn't limited to the offense for Kenosha Tremper, either. Junior pitcher Payton Eschbach struck out 14 of 16 batters faced and only allowed Horlick's Adriane Itzenhuiser on base. The senior catcher went 1 for 1 with a single and a walk. Itzenhuiser added a stolen base but left stranded on both occasions she reached base.

It will take Horlick less than 24 hours to quickly put the season opener behind them. The Rebels play Milwaukee School of Languages at Douglas Park at 4:15 p.m.