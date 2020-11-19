High school softball: Racine Lutheran's Schmierer signs with Rider: WITH VIDEO

RACINE — That small high school at 251 Luedtke Ave., continues to pack a big punch.
When Kat Schmierer signed a ceremonial letter of intent Thursday morning to play softball for Rider University, she became the second Racine Lutheran High School athlete to reach the Division I level in a week. She follows Morgann Gardner, a girls basketball player who signed with Nebraska-Omaha last Thursday.
In the last two years, Willie Tyler (Texas) in football and Caroline Strande (Minnesota) and Gardner in girls basketball are Lutheran athletes who have received Division I athletic scholarships.
Schmierer, a pitcher, becomes the first softball player in the program’s history to earn a Division I scholarship, Lutheran athletic director Jason Block announced to the small crowd who attended the ceremony in the school’s gymnasium.
“I’ve been dreaming of this day since the beginning,” Schmierer said. “Ever since I was 9, I knew I wanted to pitch in college at the Division I level and it’s crazy that today’s the day I’m finally signing to do that.”
Not that longtime Lutheran softball coach Becky Demuth is surprised. She recalls a goal-oriented freshman in 2017 who had every every intention of moving on to bigger and better things.
“She’s a great, hard-working young lady who had goals before she ever walked into the building, she told me those goals and she’s working on them all the time,” Demuth said. “She works hard every day she comes to practice.
“She’s a true softball player. She’s not just a pitcher. She’s a runner, she’s a batter, she leads our team in offense and we always want her as our No. 1 (leadoff) batter. I feel very lucky to have coached this young lady and I feel sad that she missed last season.”
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which wiped out all spring sports in Racine County, Schmierer lost her junior season. But she’s already compiled an impressive body of work in high school.
She was voted the All-Racine County Player of the Year as a sophomore in 2019 after going 18-5 with a 232 strikeouts and a school-record 1.24 earned run average. She also hit .400, scored 36 runs, had 31 RBIs and stole 16 bases as the Crusaders’ leadoff hitter.
With Schmierer setting the tone, Lutheran won its first conference championship in 40 years.
She will be joining a rebuilding program at Rider, which is located in Lawrence Township, N.J. The Broncs went 1-12 last season under coach Davon Ortega before the rest of their season was cancelled in early March because of the pandemic.
Ortega said she plans to allow Schmierer to swing the bat, but made this clear: Her new recruit has been brought in to pitch.
“I met Kat when I first took over this program and I knew there was something special about her right away,” said Ortega, who is entering her fourth season as the Broncs’ coach. “I think the way she thought about the mental part of pitching, the mental game, was very important to me and I like he toughness on the mound. I like her confidence.
“I think she’s going to bring a different edge to our pitching staff.”
Schmierer, who plans to major in healthcare and pharmaceutical marketing, first visited the campus with her parents, Duane and Stacey, in the fall of 2019. She found it to be an ideal fit.
“It’s a beautiful campus and New Jersey reminded me a lot of Wisconsin,” she said. “The weather is very similar, so it will be harder for me to get homesick. And the student-to-teacher ratio is low, so I’ll enjoy that a lot. I was kind of worried about going to a big school because I’ve been going to small schools all my life.
“So it’s exciting to have another smaller school to go to.”
After Schmierer moves on to New Jersey, another family member will just be getting started in the Crusaders’ softball program. Kat’s sister, Olivia, is an eighth grader at St. John’s Lutheran and she might be at least as talented as her sister.
Just ask Kat herself.
“I hope she’ll pick up right where I left off,” Kat said. “I think she’ll possibly do better than I did. She’s got screwball and I don’t. I’ve always been envious of her screwball.”
