RACINE — Late in the afternoon of Feb. 28, 2003, the three “wombmates,” were welcomed into this world by parents Duane and Stacey Schmierer.
Joseph was first, perfectly calm in the moment.
And then came Luke, kicking up a fuss upon his arrival. Word has it that Duane comforted his second son by saying, “Don’t worry, Lukey. You’re a Bears fan, not a Packers fan!”
Arriving third was Kathryn Faith Schmierer with a regal patience that her mom claims was used up at an early age.
Fifteen years later, in the spring of 2018, Schmierer became pitcher of the Racine Lutheran High School softball team as a freshman. She more than held her own that season, but has become downright dominant as a sophomore.
“From last year to this year?” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said when asked that question. “Oh, night and day.”
The numbers tell the story. After going 10-13 with a 4.18 earned run average as a freshman, Schmierer is 8-4 with with a 1.45 ERA so far this year. She had 155 strikeouts in 137⅓ innings as a freshman. This year, Schmierer already has 130 strikeouts in just 72⅓ innings.
Hidden beneath her pleasant, extroverted disposition is a burning desire to succeed. The girl they call “Kat,” wants to play at the Division I level and she’s leaving nothing to chance when it comes to achieving that goal.
From jotting down detailed notes of her performance on bus rides back from games to zooming in on video her dad took to regularly working with her pitching coach, Lindsay Jones, Schmeirer wants to be the best she can be. And she appears to be well on her way of doing just that.
A head start with that desire came from her family dynamic, specifically her two brothers.
Older sister Madalyn was a senior outfielder for Lutheran last season. Younger sister Olivia, a rising pitcher herself, will arrive at Lutheran in 2021, when Kat graduates. And then there are Joseph and Luke, members of the Lutheran track team who have helped develop their sister’s intensity over the years with sibling rivalry and some occasional brotherly love.
“When we were in kindergarten, my brother Joseph learned to read before us,” Schmierer said. “That was like the first time we realized we were really competitive because, within a couple days, I learned how to read. Just the thought of him learning how to do something before me really pushed me to learn something.
“Now, Luke has a record here (at Lutheran) for cross country and he never lets that go. So that really pushes me. He always sees my name in the paper, so that pushes him to want to get his name in the paper.
“We just take all three of our accomplishments and that pushes us to get better.”
But these three rivals have also had each others backs.
“My brothers loved baseball even though they moved away from it,” Schmierer said. “So when I would practice, they’d hit me balls because they could hit them harder than my sister.
“We’d always play catch and wiffleball. They were always supportive. They knew I loved the sport.”
Was Schmierer a tomboy back in the day?
“I was one of the people where I loved to dress up like all of the princesses, but then when it came to sports, I wasn’t afraid to get dirty,” Schmierer said. “I could be a tomboy and I could be a girly girl. It just depended on what day you were looking at.”
Schmierer was supposed to be wearing No. 3 for Lutheran Thursday afternoon — she took that number for obvious reasons — but yet another game was rained out.
Instead, she was wearing the Chicago Blackhawks coat she received for Christmas in a Lutheran High School office as she talked about her passions — her one sports allegiance north of the Wisconsin-Illinois state line is the Milwaukee Brewers, especially Josh Hader — and her dreams.
The latter is centered on throwing her array of pitches as well she can possibly can so she can take her game to the next level. Her repertoire consists of a changeup, fastball, curveball, backdoor riseball and knuckleball and she doesn’t hesitate to throw any of those in any situation.
“I plan on learning a screwball and then I’ll be done,” she said.
But, in reality, she’s just starting. Any sophomore in high school has a long way to go before thinking about playing Division I in college, but one has to like Schmierer’s chances, especially after how she’s progressed in just one season.
Playing against elite competition during Lutheran’s annual season-opening trip to Tennessee, Schmierer had moments of struggle mixed with brilliance. She was reached for 10 runs in one game. In another, she struck out 18 of 21 batters.
“She pitched five games in four days and got stronger every game,” Demuth said.
Behind home plate, catcher McKenzie Burns could call any pitch with a sense of confidence.
“If it’s a 3-2 count and we call a curve, we know she can get a strikeout for us,” Burns said. “She’s really, really good and I think she’s just going to progress as she gets older and learns more.”
Schmierer has little doubt about that.
“I want to be the best of the best,” she said. “Like during Easter break, I was out at the field every day working on different things with my dad. I weight lift every other day.
“I’m always working.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.