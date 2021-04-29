High school softball: Freshmen Kerkhoff, Weis play like veterans for Catholic Central

Paige Kerkhoff and Autumn Weis may just be freshmen, but they turned in veteran performances on Thursday for the Catholic Central High School softball team.
Kerkhoff went 4 for 4 with seven RBIs and Weis pitched a one-hitter as Catholic Central dominated Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 17-0 in a four-inning Metro Classic Conference game at Congress Street Park in Burlington.
Kerkhoff, batting eighth in the Lady Toppers’ order, had four singles and also scored the final run of the game in the bottom of their six-run fourth inning.
“We put her down in the order because we want her and (freshman) Addi Schwenn to set the table for the top of the order,” Catholic Central coach Steve Kirst said. “Both are very smart ballplayers and they put the ball in play a lot.
“Paige is very selective with her pitches and she’s a headsy player.”
Kerkhoff played third base Thursday, but has also played at second, shortstop, outfield and catcher, Kirst said.
No one else for the Lady Toppers had more than one hit, but three others walked twice and leadoff hitter Lainey Dirksmeyer and No. 5 hitter Claire Keeker each scored three runs.
Weis struck out nine and didn’t walk a batter, giving up the Cavaliers’ only hit in the top of the fourth inning.
RACINE LUTHERAN 10, DOMINICAN 0: Kat Schmierer dominated from the plate and the circle Thursday in leading the Crusaders to a Metro Classic Conference victory over Whitefish Bay Dominican at Island Park.
Schmierer, the 2019 All-Racine County Player of the Year as a sophomore, went 2 for 4 with four RBIs. She hit a bases-loaded double in the second inning to give Lutheran a 6-0 lead.
She also pitched a two-hitter, striking out 13 and walking one in improving to 2-0.
Kendall Holub also drove in a run and Madison Mohar tripled for Lutheran (2-0 overall and MCC), which took advantage of eight walks.
“We worked the pitcher and used smart baserunning to produce runs,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said.
INDIAN TRAIL 13, CASE 3: Turner Hetland and Sam Christensen each went 2 for 3 with an RBI in the Eagles’ Southeast Conference loss at Case.
Freshman pitcher Rylyn Paulick allowed just two hits and a run going into the fifth inning, “and then she got tired,” Case coach Daniel Ayala said. In the game, Paulick gave up seven hits and six earned runs. She struck out four and walked six.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 15, ST. CATHERINE’S 0: The Angels had just two hits and lost a three-inning Metro Classic Conference game at Somers.
Senior Grace Liapis had a double for the Angels (0-2 overall and MCC). The Lady Pacers had 11 hits.
TREMPER 15, HORLICK 0: The Rebels were no-hit for the second time this week and lost a three-inning Southeast Conference game at Anderson Park in Kenosha.
The Trojans scored 11 runs in the first inning.
FRANKLIN 25, PARK 0: The Panthers had three hits, including a double by Abby Roushia, in their three-inning Southeast Conference loss Thursday at Humble Park.
Amaressa Nunn and Kailey Sheppard had the other hits for Park (0-2).
Franklin scored 13 runs in the first inning.