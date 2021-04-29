High school softball: Freshmen Kerkhoff, Weis play like veterans for Catholic Central

Paige Kerkhoff and Autumn Weis may just be freshmen, but they turned in veteran performances on Thursday for the Catholic Central High School softball team.

Kerkhoff went 4 for 4 with seven RBIs and Weis pitched a one-hitter as Catholic Central dominated Milwaukee Saint Thomas More 17-0 in a four-inning Metro Classic Conference game at Congress Street Park in Burlington.

Kerkhoff, batting eighth in the Lady Toppers’ order, had four singles and also scored the final run of the game in the bottom of their six-run fourth inning.

“We put her down in the order because we want her and (freshman) Addi Schwenn to set the table for the top of the order,” Catholic Central coach Steve Kirst said. “Both are very smart ballplayers and they put the ball in play a lot.

“Paige is very selective with her pitches and she’s a headsy player.”

Kerkhoff played third base Thursday, but has also played at second, shortstop, outfield and catcher, Kirst said.

No one else for the Lady Toppers had more than one hit, but three others walked twice and leadoff hitter Lainey Dirksmeyer and No. 5 hitter Claire Keeker each scored three runs.