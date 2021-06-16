High school softball: Burlington rolls into sectionals

She has struck out just twice in 80 plate appearances.

"Morgan pitched a solid game," Auseth said. "It was one of her best games and we had the defense behind her, as well."

The Demons (19-4) also featured an offense that featured 11 hits by seven players. Kendra Baumeister, Molly Berezowitz and Abby Alan also each had two hits.

"This was our best team performance of the year," Auseth said. "The energy the girls brought tonight is exactly what we need going forward."

Elkhorn (21-2), ranked sixth in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, advanced with a 7-3 victory over Waterford Wednesday.

In head-to-head competition against Burlington this season, Elkhorn won 9-4 May 25 at Elkhorn and 11-0 June 4 at Burlington.

"It'll be a phenomenal game," Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. "Both teams have great players with two great pitchers. I really think it will come down to clutch hitting. That's my guess."

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6, RANDOLPH 3: The Lady Toppers held off a late rally from the Lady Rockets and prevailed in a Division 5 regional championship at Congress Street Park in Burlington.