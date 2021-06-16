High school softball: Burlington rolls into sectionals

Three years after advancing to the WIAA Division 1 championship game, the Burlington High School softball team is making another charge.
The Demons defeated Kettle Moraine 6-1 Wednesday afternoon in a Division 1 regional championship on the strength of another exceptional performance by Morgan Klein.
But a huge challenge is looming Monday.
Next is a third showdown this season with Elkhorn, which edged Burlington by one game for the Southern Lakes Conference championship and which defeated the Demons twice during the regular season.
But if Burlington approaches its level of performance Tuesday, coach Val Auseth likes her team's chances.
"It's going to be a great matchup," she said. "I think seeing a team a third time is going to be to our benefit. Our girls are playing well. We're hitting well, so I think it's going to be a good matchup."
It starts with Klein, a junior who had another dominant performance. She allowed just one hit — a shot barely inside the right-field foul line in the fourth inning — struck out 13 and walked two.
Klein also went 2 for 4 with a homer and three RBIs.
For the season, she has a 13-2 record with a 1.27 earned run average and has struck out 185 in 115⅔ innings. Klein is also hitting .556 with 12 doubles, two triples, eight homers and 26 RBIs.
She has struck out just twice in 80 plate appearances.
"Morgan pitched a solid game," Auseth said. "It was one of her best games and we had the defense behind her, as well."
The Demons (19-4) also featured an offense that featured 11 hits by seven players. Kendra Baumeister, Molly Berezowitz and Abby Alan also each had two hits.
"This was our best team performance of the year," Auseth said. "The energy the girls brought tonight is exactly what we need going forward."
Elkhorn (21-2), ranked sixth in Division 1 by the Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches Association, advanced with a 7-3 victory over Waterford Wednesday.
In head-to-head competition against Burlington this season, Elkhorn won 9-4 May 25 at Elkhorn and 11-0 June 4 at Burlington.
"It'll be a phenomenal game," Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. "Both teams have great players with two great pitchers. I really think it will come down to clutch hitting. That's my guess."
CATHOLIC CENTRAL 6, RANDOLPH 3: The Lady Toppers held off a late rally from the Lady Rockets and prevailed in a Division 5 regional championship at Congress Street Park in Burlington.
Catholic Central (17-6) got things going in the first inning after Morgan Dietzel had an RBI single and later scored on a fielding error. Leading 2-0, the Lady Toppers added one run in the third inning. And in the sixth, they scored three more runs to extend their lead to 6-0.
Randolph (16-8) scored three runs in the top of the sixth. With the tying run in the on-deck circle, Autumn Weis forced a groundout to secure the victory.
Weis, a freshman left-hander, allowed two earned runs on five hits in seven innings and struck out eight. Grace Peterson led Catholic Central with two hits and two RBIs. Kelsee Weis and Cate Debell each drove in one run.
“Autumn Weis threw a fantastic game,” Catholic Central coach Steve Kirst said. “She was hitting her corners and hitting the frame and did just a fantastic job for us.”
No. 2 seed Catholic Central is set to face No. 1 seed Oakfield in a Division 5 sectional semifinal Monday at Oakfield.
“We are a team, we are a family,” Kirst said. “It is tough for teams to prepare against us because we never know who is going to step up for us each night because everybody contributes.”
JUDA/ALBANY 6, RACINE LUTHERAN 4: The Crusaders were haunted by unearned runs and lost to the Panthers in the bottom of the seventh in a Division 4 regional championship at Island Park.
Lutheran (18-4) didn’t score a run until the fourth inning. Still behind 3-2 going into the fifth, the Crusaders scored another run to tie the game.
After Juda/Albany (16-6) added another run in the sixth inning to take a 4-3 lead, Lutheran responded in the top half of the seventh and tied the score once more.
But the Crusaders couldn’t hold off the Panthers, who scored two runs in the bottom half of the seventh to secure the win.
“We played a tough team. Both teams were strong,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “We had some unfortunate errors, which gave them four unearned runs.”
Senior Kat Schmierer, the 2019 All-Racine County Player of the Year as a sophomore, pitched in her final game for Lutheran and allowed two earned runs on 10 hits with nine strikeouts over seven innings.
Last winter, she became the first player in the program’s history to earn a Division I scholarship and will play for Rider University this fall.
Senior Mac Burns and sophomore Kendyll Holub both went 2 for 4 with a double. Senior Alexis Peterson and sophomore Olivia Rosenberg each had two hits and drove in one run. Senior Sydney Hoover had one RBI.
“Today is tough because I had to say goodbye to five strong seniors,” Demuth said. “This was a great season and I am proud of the girls for all the fight they had this season.”
ELKHORN 7, WATERFORD 3: The Wolverines gave powerful Elkhorn all it could handle, but fell short in this Division 1 regional championship at Elkhorn.
Christina Crawford, a senior pitcher for Elkhorn (21-2), allowed four hits and just one earned run. She struck out 13 and walked one.
But Waterford (14-11) was chasing Crawford in the third inning. Annika Ottoson hit a solo homer and Rylee Schaaf added a two-run single as the Wolverines took a 3-0 lead.
"We had them on the ropes early," Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said.
Elkhorn countered with three runs in the fourth inning and four in the fourth to put the game away,
Morgan Greil and Meghan Brever added the other two hits for Waterford.
Shawna Kiser allowed five earned runs in 4⅓ innings for Waterford. She struck out four and walked two.
"In the end, I am proud of how we played," Krueger said. "I am proud of the seniors and, overall, I am so happy to be given the chance to play this year."
BRADFORD/REUTHER 1, UNION GROVE 0: Both teams were strong in the pitcher’s circle, but the Red Devils needed just one run to edge the Broncos in a Division 1 regional championship.
Despite out-hitting Bradford/Reuther (18-4) 4-3, Union Grove (15-11) couldn’t capitalize with runners in scoring position. Broncos coach Don Desotell said it was a low-scoring contest because both teams played strong defense.
“We had a lot of line-drive hits and really smacked the ball tonight, but their outfielders were in the right spots and made some nice catches,” Desotell said. “I am very proud of our great defensive effort in this contest.”
Angela Slattery had five strikeouts in six innings. She also led the team with two hits in three at-bats, including a double. Serafina Weist doubled and Maddie Goode had a single for Union Grove.
Desotell said this season was a rewarding challenge.
“We finally put together a full game tonight and there is no reason for us to hang our heads,” Desotell said. “This entire season was a challenge and I’m glad we were still able to have a full season.”