The Southern Lakes Conference softball race is heating up, and one of the hottest teams in the conference is Union Grove High School.

The Broncos pulled off a stunner against state-ranked Elkhorn Tuesday, getting a two-out, walk-off solo home run from senior Mackenzie Sheehan for a 2-1 victory at Union Grove.

The Broncos (10-7, 7-2 SLC) are in a virtual tie for the SLC lead with Elkhorn (11-3, 9-2) and Waterford (12-4, 8-2), which got another strong pitching performance from freshman Jaydin Kiser Tuesday in a 4-0 victory over intracounty rival Burlington at Waterford, the Wolverines’ fourth straight win.

Here’s how they did it Tuesday:

UNION GROVE 2, ELKHORN 1: The game was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the seventh, when Sheehan ended the game against the Elks, ranked eighth in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Fastpitch Coaches Association state poll.

Both pitchers were sharp — Union Grove senior Emily Boyle allowed just one hit and struck out 12, while Elkhorn’s Lauren Trottier allowed six hits and struck out nine.

The Elks scored on their only hit of the game, a RBI single by Michaela Meinen in the second inning.

The Broncos answered in the third inning when Abbey Garbie drove in the tying run.

After that, it was in the pitchers’ hands until Sheehan’s game winner.

Sheehan and Garbie each had two hits for Union Grove, which has won seven straight games overall and seven straight in SLC play. The Broncos began the season 1-5, including a 22-4 loss to Waterford.

In each team’s final SLC game of the season, a game that could determine the SLC title, the Broncos and Wolverines play each other on May 18. The game was scheduled for April 3, but was rained out.

WATERFORD 4, BURLINGTON 0: Kiser once again had a solid all-around performance for the Wolverines, pitching a two-hit shutout and contributing two hits in their SLC victory on Senior Night Tuesday at Waterford.

Kiser helped herself in the first inning with her arm. Burlington leadoff hitter Kati Berezowitz singled and reached third after a wild pitch and a one-out groundout, but Kiser got a strikeout to end the inning.

Kiser then helped give Waterford all the runs it needed with one run in the bottom of the first. She led off with a single, her courtesy runner advanced to second on a single by Saydie Evjen and to third on a sacrifice by Madison Krueger, then scored on a fielder’s choice by Ella Greil.

The Wolverines got two runs in the fourth on a leadoff double by Krueger, an RBI single by Julia Runte and an RBI fielder’s choice by Savanna Denman, and scored their final run in the fifth on an RBI groundout by Greil. Courtesy runners Kate Stultz and Jenna Bjorge combined to score three runs.

Kiser (9-2), who struck out eight and walked four, didn’t allow another base runner until the seventh, when Burlington (8-10, 6-5) made it interesting.

Kasey Lois and Juliette Bousquet both walked to start the inning and Lois stole third. After a strikeout, Bella Stoughton walked to load the bases, but Kiser induced back-to-back fly balls to second base and to right field to end it.

“It was a fun clean game of softball,” Waterford coach Ryan Krueger said. “Both teams played lockdown defense and did not commit any errors.”

Burlington pitcher Kendall Kafar pitched well, retiring nine straight batters at one point, allowing seven hits and striking out two. Kayla Warner had the Demons’ other hit.

RACINE LUTHERAN 5, SAINT THOMAS MORE 0: The Crusaders earned a shutout win over the Cavaliers in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Island Park.

Lutheran (12-3, 10-1 MCC) didn’t score through the first three innings, then scored all five of its runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings to pull away from the Cavaliers (4-8, 2-7). Senior pitcher Lindsey Thoennes was largely responsible for the win, going all seven innings with 14 strikeouts, two walks and two hits.

Thoennes was also one of four players to finish with a hit and a RBI, along with Jordan Ramos, Jenna Beaudin and Kendyll Holub. Emilie Lozano had the Crusaders’ only extra-base hit, going 2 for 3 with a double and a RBI.

“We took a little while to get in the groove on offense, but then we were able to score in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings,” Lutheran coach Becky Demuth said. “We were getting on base and just not getting the timely hits to score the runs.

“Lindsey pitched another strong game to keep the runners off the bases.”

KENOSHA TREMPER 6, CASE 0: The shorthanded Eagles lost a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Anderson Park in Kenosha.

Case coach Daniel Ayala said that his team has an illness going around, which resulted in a shuffling of the lineup and the bringing up of two junior varsity players. Ayala said that both of the JV players “battled” and had “a great learning experience.”

Turner Hetland went 3 for 4 with a triple to lead Case (3-10, 1-8 SEC). Torin Slaughter went 2 for 2 and pitcher Kendal Walek went all seven innings with five strikeouts, six hits and an earned run.

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 17, ST. CATHERINE'S 7 (5 INNINGS): There wasn't a shortage of offense Tuesday as the Angels and Pacers combined for 29 hits in a Metro Classic Conference game at Kenosha.

The Angels (3-10, 1-7 MCC) trailed 6-4 after two innings and kept a scoreless frame in the third against the Pacers (8-6, 6-4). The game skewed dramatically in the bottom of the fourth inning when the Pacers tagged starting pitcher Aniesa Neave with a 10-run outburst.

Neither pitcher had it easy. The Pacers outhit the Angels 16-13 and both teams had three errors each. Emmerson Davidovic led the Angels, going 3 for 3 with a triple, RBI and three runs scored. Neave went 3 for 4 with a triple and an RBI, Kennedee Clark went 3 for 3 with two stolen bases and Mia Prevost went 1 for 4 with a triple and two RBIs.

"We ended up with 13 hits to Shoreland's 16, which demonstrates our continued ability to hit with our competition," St. Catherine's coach Zach Prideaux said. "While we have shown some great developments on the defensive side of the ball, we are still committing too many errors which forces our pitcher to get five, six or seven outs in an inning."

KENOSHA INDIAN TRAIL 18, HORLICK 1 (4 INNINGS): Sophomore shortstop Madi Kaprelian led the Rebels in a Southeast Conference loss Tuesday at Douglas Park.

Kaprelian, the Rebels’ leadoff hitter, went 2 for 2 and scored the team’s only run. The sophomore also pitched for Horlick (2-12, 0-10 SEC), going all four innings with three strikeouts, five walks and 18 hits. Freshman Malea Pina accounted for the Rebels’ other hit and had the RBI.

MARTIN LUTHER 12, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 1 (5 INNINGS): The Lady Toppers scored late, but couldn’t put together enough offense to win a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Greendale.

Martin Luther (8-6, 7-2 MCC) scored three runs in the first three innings, but pulled away with six runs in the third inning of the five-inning game.

Paige Kerkhoff scored the Lady Toppers’ only run in the fourth inning, batted in by Cate Debell, who went 2 for 2.

Kerkhoff pitched an inning for Catholic Central (3-5, 3-5) with a strikeout, a walk and a hit. Sophomore Molly Brauer pitched the remaining three innings, allowing seven hits, walking six and striking out two.

Baseball

BURLINGTON 9, LAKE GENEVA BADGER 6: The Demons continued their winning ways, pulling away late for a Southern Lakes Conference win Tuesday at Beaumont Field.

Burlington (13-6, 8-3 SLC), which has won eight straight games, took control of the game early with a three-run first inning, but Badger (10-9, 6-5) rallied to tie the game in the fourth inning.

The tie didn’t last long, as the Demons retook the lead in the bottom of the fourth, then broke the game open with a five-run sixth inning. The Badgers scored three runs in the top of the seventh before Carter Baumeister closed the game out for Burlington.

Kaleb Zabielski (5-1 as a starter) continued his impressive season, pitching 5⅓ innings and allowing one earned run while adding a base hit. Aben Beinlich went 3 for 4 to lead the Demons, hitting a double and driving in two runs.

Murphy Diggins also drove in two runs on two hits, and Drew Weis added a two-RBI double. Ethan Daubner and Ryan Dummer also had RBIs for the Demons.

Burlington's winning streak matches its longest run since the Demons won 11 in a row during their state semifinalist 2019 season.

ST. CATHERINE'S 3, SHORELAND LUTHERAN 0: Devlyn Kellogg pitched a two-hit shutout as the Angels won a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Carthage College in Kenosha.

The Angels (5-10, 2-8 MCC) took the lead in the third inning and scored twice in the top of the seventh inning. The Pacers (5-8, 5-6) limited the Angels to three hits, but that was enough because of Kellogg's performance on the mound.

Kellogg worked around two hits and five walks to keep a complete-game shutout while striking out eight. Andres Ruiz scored two runs after drawing walks in two of his three plate appearances. Domonic Pitts went 1 for 3 with a double.

FRANKLIN 6, HORLICK 1: Errors added up against the Rebels in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday against the state-ranked Sabers at Horlick Field.

The Rebels (2-14, 1-12 SEC) led 1-0 after the first inning. A double by Caden Burbey was followed by an RBI single by Jayden Wendt. The two combined for three of the Rebels five hits in the game with Colin Repa and Parker Jensen each adding a single.

Conference-leading Franklin (15-2, 12-1 SEC), ranked second in Division 1 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, took advantage of Horlick's mistakes to build the lead after the first inning. The Rebels committed four errors and allowed seven walks.

KENOSHA TREMPER 10, PARK 0 (5 INNINGS): The Trojans got the better of the Panthers in a Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Kenosha.

The Trojans (9-6, 8-5 SEC) collected 11 hits and made good on opportunities with a pair of errors resulting in five unearned runs being scored. Elliot Bednar denied the Sabers a no-hitter as the Panthers (1-17, 0-12) senior went 2 for 2 with a pair of singles.

OAK CREEK 14, CASE 0 (5 INNINGS): The Eagles gave up nine runs in the first inning of their Southeast Conference game Tuesday at Oak Creek.

Oak Creek (11-5, 10-3 SEC) scored all 14 of its runs in the first two innings. Case (6-10, 4-9) was held to one hit in the run-rule shortened five-inning game.

Joe Bline had Case’s lone hit, a single. Carlos Cervantes, Mason Hamilton, Evan Hruby and Ryan Passehl combined to pitch four innings for the Eagles.

MARTIN LUTHER 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 2: The Hilltoppers started off strong, but lost a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Greendale.

Catholic Central (4-8, 3-8 MCC) scored in the top of the first, but Martin Luther (4-8, 3-7) responded and tied the score in the bottom half of the inning. Neither team scored in the three innings that followed, but Spartans pitcher Brendan Scheel hit a double in the fifth that scored two runners.

Danny Von Rabenau went 2 for 3 with a run to lead the Hilltoppers and William Leiting finished with a hit and a RBI. Pitchers Alex Vogt and Austin Schwenn combined for five strikeouts, seven hits and three walks.

SAINT THOMAS MORE 5, RACINE LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 0: The LPs were held to one hit in a Metro Classic Conference game Tuesday at Horlick Field.

Thomas More scored four unearned runs in the first inning with the help of four Lutheran-Prairie errors.

Jason Schmierer allowed just one earned run in 5⅔ innings for the LPs (5-10, 3-5 MCC).

“It was a battle of two really good pitchers tonight,” Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. “We just can't give good teams multiple gifts like that. The good news is that we showed we can play with good teams if we just play defense."

Adam Langendorf had the only hit of the night for the LPs in the third inning with a double.

Sam Mommer struck out 15 and walked none for Thomas More (15-1, 10-0), ranked second in Division 2 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll.