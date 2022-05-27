High school softball/baseball roundup: Racine Lutheran softball team earns first sectional since 2015

After seven years filled with close calls and heartbreak, the Racine Lutheran High School softball team is back in the WIAA sectionals.

The Crusaders snapped a five-game losing streak in regional championship games with a 2-0 victory over Lake Country Lutheran (11-5) Friday in a Division 3 regional final at Island Park.

The teams had to wait an extra day for the game, which was scheduled to be played Thursday, but was postponed because of wet field conditions.

Junior Lindsey Thoennes pitched a complete-game shutout for Lutheran (15-8), striking out 13 and walking none. The defense behind her was flawless as well.

“This team has been improving each game since we started,” Crusaders coach Becky Demuth said. “Lindsey pitched an outstanding game. (Catcher) Olivia Rosenberg helped her and together, they were so strong.”

Lutheran scored both of its runs, and the only runs Thoennes needed, in the bottom of the third inning.

After sophomore second baseman Jenna Beaudin reached on an error, Thoennes laid down a bunt that moved Beaudin to third, and an error allowed Thoennes to reach second. Junior center fielder Kendyll Holub grounded out to second base, but that got Beaudin home.

Sophomore first baseman Abbey Agerholm then singled to drive in Thoennes for a 2-0 lead.

With Thoennes on the mound, the two runs proved to be enough run support to send the Crusaders into the second week of the tournament for the first time since 2015.

“All the players were ready to play and each one made a huge contribution to this win,” Demuth said. “We are so excited to be hosting a sectional semifinal.”

Lutheran, seeded second in its half of the sectional bracket, will host Dodgeland/Hustisford (9-12) on Tuesday. The No. 4 seeded Trojans upset No. 1 seed Shoreland Lutheran in their regional final game on Thursday.

BARNEVELD 9, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0 (5 INNINGS): The Lady Toppers had their season come to an end in a WIAA Division 5 regional final Thursday at Barneveld.

Catholic Central (11-8) was held to two hits by No. 2 seed Barneveld (19-6). The Eagles scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, then added six more in the third.

Molly Brauer had a double and Olivia Doolittle added a single for the Lady Toppers. Autumn Weis pitched all four innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Seven of Barneveld's nine runs were unearned off of five Catholic Central errors.

Baseball

BURLINGTON 5, KENOSHA ST. JOSEPH 1: The Demons closed out their regular season with a nonconference win over the state-ranked Lancers Friday at Beaumont Field in Burlington.

Burlington (15-10), playing the day after a 10-inning, 10-5 nonconference victory over Kettle Moraine Thursday, still took control early Friday by scoring one run in each of the first three innings.

St. Joseph (16-2), ranked third in Division 3 in the Wisconsin Baseball Coaches Association state poll, pulled within two runs in the fifth inning after scoring a run, but the Demons put the game out of reach with a two-run sixth inning.

Kaleb Zabielski pitched four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit. Zabielski also added an RBI single and scored a run. Gage Taylor and Aben Beinlich each had two hits, while Gage Peterson added a double.

David Kraus had a pinch-hit RBI triple and scored a run to help hand the Lancers their first nonconference loss of the season.

The Demons, who ended their regular season the winners of five straight games and 10 of their last 12, will host Wilmot (7-14) in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Beaumont Field.

KENOSHA BRADFORD/REUTHER 2-5, HORLICK 1-0: The Rebels were swept in a Southeast Conference doubleheader by the Red Devils Friday at Bradford, losing by scores of 2-1 and 5-0.

The doubleheader, the last regular-season games for both teams, was needed because of a rainout Wednesday.

The first game, with Horlick (11-14, 11-10 SEC) as the home team, was close all the way, with Bradford/Reuther’s Anthony Yust outdueling Horlick’s Adan Martinez-Ponce over the first six innings.

The Red Devils (12-14, 12-9) scored single runs in the second and fourth innings and the Rebels’ run came in the bottom of the third.

Kaleb Steinmetz entered the game to pitch the top of the seventh inning and was successful, then Bradford/Reuther reliever Max Strash allowed a hit, but struck out two Rebels in the bottom of the seventh to get the save.

Each team had four hits, with TJ Williams, Tanner Isaacson, Martinez-Ponce and Jayden Wendt getting one each for Horlick.

Martinez-Ponce allowed just three hits and had four strikeouts. Yust struck out eight for the Red Devils and also allowed three hits.

In the second game, with Bradford/Reuther the home team, Logan LaBuda took a no-hitter into the seventh inning for the Red Devils. LaBuda allowed three hits in the seventh inning, but still preserved the shutout with a strikeout to end the game. He hit three batters and struck out four. Strash drove in three of Bradford/Reuther’s runs.

Williams, JJ Bardega and Marcel Bernal had one hit each for Horlick, which opens the WIAA Division 1 playoffs Tuesday by hosting Lake Geneva Badger at Horlick Field.

WIAA Division 4 baseball

CATHOLIC CENTRAL 11, RIO 0: The Hilltoppers scored all of their runs in the first four innings to beat Rio in a WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal game Thursday at Big Foot High School in Walworth.

Catholic Central (8-9), which will play Johnson Creek in a Division 4 regional semifinal game Tuesday, scored multiple runs in the first, third and fourth innings, and the game was called after five innings on the 10-run rule.

Leadoff hitter Alex Vogt set the table for the Hilltoppers, going 3 for 3 with a double, two RBIs and scoring three runs, and No. 2 hitter Elijah Doolittle went 2 for 3 and scored a run.

At the bottom of the order, No. 8 hitter Murphy O’Brien (two stolen bases) and No. 9 hitter Brandon Fain (three walks) each scored two runs.

Cal Miles pitched the first three innings against Rio (2-21) and allowed three hits, walked three and struck out seven. Vogt pitched the final two innings and hit three batters, but didn’t allow a hit and struck out three.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0