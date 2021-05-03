High school softball/baseball: Klein dominates for Burlington softball

Horlick (0-4), which outhit the Cavaliers 14-11, led 10-5 heading into the bottom of the sixth inning, but allowed six runs in the bottom of the frame to take the loss.

Thomas More (1-3) led 3-0 after four innings, but the Rebels scored seven runs in the fifth to take a 7-3 lead. Thomas More got two runs back in the bottom of the inning, but Horlick scored another three runs in the sixth.

Dylan Zimmerman (double), Adriane Itzenhuiser (double) and Nevah Folk each had two hits, while Folk and Kayla Vitek each drove in two runs for the Rebels. Itzenhuiser took the loss, pitching 5⅔ innings and striking out five.

Baseball

UNION GROVE 17, LUTHERAN-PRAIRIE 1: The Broncos are picking up where they left off in 2019, when they advanced to the WIAA Division 2 championship.

Leadoff hitter Owen Nowak, a sophomore left fielder, went 3 for 3 and scored three runs to lead a 12-hit attack for the Broncos (5-0) in a nonconference game at Union Grove. Remmi Sweet went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and scored four runs, and Tommy Pinnow went 2 for 3 with four RBIs.

“They can hit,” Lutheran-Prairie coach Jeff Wilson said. “We threw four pitchers and they made solid contact against all four.