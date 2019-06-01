As usual, the defense for the Union Grove High School girls soccer team was rock solid on Saturday.
The Broncos allowed just two goals—one late in regulation and one in a second overtime period—but that was one too many as Union Grove lost to Pewaukee 2-1 in WIAA Division 2 regional final at Union Grove.
The Broncos, ranked third among Division 2 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll and two-time champions of the Southern Lakes Conference, found themselves in a battle with the physical Pirates, ranked No. 7 among Division 2 teams.
“We didn’t have that many real competitive games this season and maybe that caught up with us tonight,” said Broncos coach Sean Jung. “Pewaukee is a good team and they always present a challenge. This is a game that should be a sectional final, not a regional final.”
The Broncos (18-2-1) got on the board in the closing moments of the first half when Megan Barber scored off an assist from Kayla Maurer. That 1-0 lead held until the 88th minute—two minutes before the end of the match.
The Pirates pushed almost every player forward, sending ball after ball into the box to try and equalize. The Broncos attempted to clear the ball, a scrum ensued and the ball got poked into the empty net, Jung said.
Neither team scored in the first 10-minute overtime. In the 106th minute, a Pirates’ cross was headed toward the goal and apparently went over the line to be counted as a goal.
Goalkeeper Mikayla Kosterman had seven saves for the Broncos.
DEFOREST 2, BURLINGTON 1, OT: Goalkeeper Cora Anderson made 17 saves, but the Demons lost a Division 2 regional final in a penalty kick shootout at DeForest.
The Demons (7-7-4) led 1-0 after a corner by Amelia Crabtree was cleared by the Norskies (10-5-3) into their own net in the 57th minute.
Cheyenne Hemauer scored an unassisted goal in the 67th minute for the Norskies to make it 1-1. That score stood until the end of regulation, forcing overtime.
Neither side scored in two, 10-minute extra periods, sending the game to a penalty kick shootout. Despite Anderson’s efforts in net for the Demons, the Demons lost the shootout 5-4. Burlington’s last kick—which would have tied the shootout—glanced off the crossbar, according to Burlington coach Joel Molitor.
Division 4
PRAIRIE 10, CRISTO REY JESUIT 0: The Hawks scored four goals in the first 10 minutes and cruised into Thursday’s sectional semifinal with a comprehensive, 60-minute win.
Prairie (14-3-2), ranked No. 1 among Division 4 schools in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, led 8-0 at halftime as Cate Patterson and Kate McPhee combined for five goals and three assists.
Patterson scored the first of two goals in the second minute, while McPhee tallied in the ninth, 17th and 27th minutes.
Maddie Yde added a goal and an assist, while Jill Decker, Laurel Lasch, Emma Flemming and Helena Bukacek Frazier also found the net. Goalkeeper Maggie Dreifuerst made one save.
Prairie will face Metro Classic Conference rival Shoreland Lutheran in the sectional semifinal 7 p.m. Thursday at Prairie.
SHORELAND LUTHERAN 4, ST. CATHERINE’S 3, OT: Sadie Gilbert factored in on all three goals for the Angels in a regional final at Prairie.
Gilbert, assisted by Molly O’Regan, scored 18th minute to give the Angels (9-11-3) a 1-0 lead. The Pacers (12-8-1) scored in the 45th minute to make it 1-1 at halftime.
Gilbert scored her second unassisted goal in the 59th minute and added an assist from a corner kick that found Juana Ramirez with a diving header in the 71st minute to make it 3-1.
But the Pacers scored in the 75th minute and in the 89th to tie the match and send it into overtime. Shoreland scored in the second overtime period to take its first lead of the match.
ST. JOSEPH 3, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 0: The Lady Toppers’ best season as a program to a close against the defending Division 4 state champion in a regional final at Ameche Field in Kenosha.
Catholic Central (8-4-2) started as a varsity program in 2016 and won its first playoff game last week.
