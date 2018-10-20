Scoring 10 seconds into a soccer match usually leads to good things.
It did for the Prairie School boys on Saturday in a WIAA Division 4 regional final against Kenosha St. Joseph at Prairie.
Nick Hawkins scored mere seconds after the match started off an assist by Jason Frosch. The Hawks built a 2-0 lead then rolled to a 4-1 win to advance to next week’s sectional semifinals.
“The wind certainly made things difficult on the day, but I thought we played a very solid match,” said Prairie coach Corey Oakland. “The first goal can be huge in playoff games, and to score roughly 10 seconds into the game really set the tone for us.”
Frosch added a second goal in the 18th minute, scoring off a slot pass from Max Yde. In the second half, Yde scored in the 56th minute off an assist from Hawkins, and Francessco Quattrone scored an unassisted in the 86th minute to put some gloss on the score line.
Goalkeeper Christian Cape had three saves for the Hawks (14-4-1), ranked third among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll.
“Our defense once again did a great job of limiting scoring chances and our offense continues to show that we have a number of guys who can be extremely dangerous,” Oakland said. “Despite the tough conditions, our midfield did a fantastic job of moving the ball and keeping constant pressure on their back-line.”
The Hawks will face Metro Classic Conference and city rival St. Catherine’s in the sectional semifinal, 1 p.m. Thursday at Prairie.
ST. CATHERINE’S 4, DOMINICAN 1: The Angels jumped out to a 2-0 lead and tacked on two more to secure the win against Metro Classic Conference rival in a Division 4 regional final at SCORe in Caledonia.
“Our defense played really well today and we’ve finally started getting healthy and back up to full strength,” said St. Catherine’s coach Ben Lake. “I’m really proud with how the guys came out in the second half and played, really keeping the pressure on them.”
St. Catherine’s (11-5-3), ranked fourth among Division 4 teams in the Wisconsin Soccer Coaches Association poll, got goals from Christopher Duran in the 10th minute, Giovanni Altamirano on a penalty kick in the 30th minute, Juan Mejia in the 63rd minute and Juan Casares in the 80th minute. Peyton Johnson had five saves in the game.
UNION GROVE 9, SOUTH MILWAUKEE 0: Logan Farrington scored four goals and had an assist as the Broncos cruised in a Division 2 regional final at Union Grove.
Jake Anderson and Ricardo Farfan each scored two goals for the Broncos (13-6-3), who led 4-0 at halftime. The Rockets had a player ejected in the 29th minute and never really recovered, said Broncos coach Sean Jung.
Farrington scored two goals in two minutes in the middle of the first half, both off assists from Sawyer Richardson. “We had chances before that, but we weren’t finishing,” Jung said.
Goalkeeper Jacob Bulgrin made three saves for Union Grove, who will face New Berlin Eisenhower at 4 p.m. Thursday in a sectional semifinal.
WAUWATOSA WEST 3, WATERFORD 0: The Wolverines couldn’t get the offense going in a Division 2 regional final match at Wauwatosa West. Waterford finished the season 13-12.
