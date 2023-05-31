Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

After playing last Thursday and Friday in what was by far the longest game at any level or round of the WIAA softball tournament, Waterford had little to no trouble in its Division 1 sectional semifinal Tuesday at Elkhorn.

The Wolverines committed five errors and allowed four unearned runs, but they brought enough offensive power to pull away from Elkhorn for a 10-4 victory to advance to the sectional finals for just the third time since 2000.

Third-seeded Waterford (18-6) will face No. 4 seed Kettle Moraine (19-7) at 5 p.m. Thursday at Oregon High School. The Lasers beat No. 1 seed Milton 1-0 in 10 innings in another sectional semifinal Tuesday,

Elkhorn (15-6), which swept the Wolverines 3-0 and 6-2 during Southern Lakes Conference play and won the SLC title, struck first in Tuesday’s meeting.

The Elks started a rally with a hit by pitch, which came around to score on an error in the next at-bat. Elkhorn quickly had a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning after an error in the following at-bat led to a second run scoring.

Waterford, which needed two days and 21 innings to beat Janesville Parker 3-2 in the regional final, responded in the top of the second inning. Junior Sam Talavera drew a walk and came around to score on an RBI single by freshman Jenna Bjorge.

Two innings later, Talavera tied the game with a solo home run. After a shaky first inning prolonged by two errors, freshman pitcher Jaydin Kiser settled in and did not allow a run over the next five innings. Kiser pitched seven innings, had 15 strikeouts and allowed just three hits.

The game was tied until the top of the fifth inning, when Waterford’s first two batters reached and came around to score on a two-run single by senior Saydie Evjen. Senior Madison Krueger followed up the big hit with another RBI single, then, with the bases loaded, senior Savanna Denman broke the game open with a bases-clearing double to give the Wolverines an 8-2 lead.

All six runs scored in the inning came with two outs.

Waterford picked up a pair of valuable insurance runs in the seventh inning on an RBI walk by Denman and an RBI single by junior Ella Greil. The Elks attempted to rally in the bottom of the seventh and scored two unearned runs, but Kiser slammed the door shut to send the Wolverines to their first sectional final in 10 years.

Evjen finished with two hits and two RBIs to lead the Wolverines at the plate. Krueger and Talavera also each had one hit and one RBI.

With a win Thursday, Waterford would reach the WIAA State Tournament for the first time in school history. Kettle Moraine is going for its second appearance and first since 2003.

OAK CREEK 4, UNION GROVE 2: The Broncos got nine hits off Knights’ ace Riley Grudzielanek, but didn’t score enough runs and lost a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal Tuesday at Oak Creek.

Union Grove (14-11) fell behind 2-0 in the third inning, then tied the game at 2-2 with two runs in the top of the fifth inning.

But in the bottom of the fifth, the Knights (22-6), ranked third in the final Wisconsin Fastpitch Softball Coaches state poll of the season, answered with two runs to take a 4-2 lead.

Grudzielanek made the lead stand up and finished with 13 strikeouts and no walks. She also did damage with her bat, going 1 for 3 with a double and two RBIs.

Senior Emily Boyle, in her last game for the Broncos, allowed just four hits, but four earned runs. She walked five and struck out seven.

Senior Brylee Katterhagen and juniors Abbey Garbie and Natalie Schultz each had two hits for Union Grove, and Garbie and Schultz each scored a run.

LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 8, RACINE LUTHERAN 4: The No. 1-seeded Crusaders saw their season come to an end in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal Tuesday at Island Park.

The Warriors (14-9), seeded No. 2, scored four runs in the second inning and hit four home runs off of Racine Lutheran senior pitcher Lindsey Thoennes, who went all seven innings with 10 hits, three walks and two strikeouts.

“We met our match in a great team in Lakeside Lutheran,” said Crusaders coach Becky Demuth, whose team finished 17-4. “We never gave up and battled strong all game, but their bats were great.

“Lindsey struggled some on the mound and we hit the ball, but their defense had some big plays.”

Freshman Iyana Garza went 2 for 4 with two RBIs to lead the Crusaders. Senior Kendyll Holub had two hits and senior Tatiana Bryant, senior Olivia Rosenburg and sophomore Emilie Lozano finished with one hit each.

Boys golf

DIVISION 1 WESTOSHA CENTRAL SECTIONAL: Waterford sophomore Robbie Meyers shot a steady 6-over-par 78 on the White Birch course at Brighton Dale Links Tuesday and qualified for the WIAA State Tournament for the second straight year.

Meyers led the Wolverines to fourth place in the eight-team Westosha Central Sectional with a total of 336. The top two teams advance to state, as do the top three individuals not on those teams.

Kettle Moraine, which won the Division 1 state title in 2021 and was state runner-up last year, won the sectional with 309. The host Falcons were second at 325 to earn their first state appearance since 2018.

Meyers had 10 pars, one birdie and seven bogeys on his scorecard, shooting 4-over 40 on the front nine and a 2-over 38 on the back nine. He had his birdie on the 470-yard, par-5 10th hole and finished the back nine with three straight pars.

Meyers, who was fifth on the individual leaderboard, had the second-best score of the three individual qualifiers. Lake Geneva Badger junior shot a 77 to tie for third and Muskego senior shot a 79 to finish sixth.

Junior Spencer Stuke of Kettle Moraine was the medalist with a 3-under 69 and his senior teammate, Alex Koenig, shot a 74 to finish second. Koenig tied for fourth at state last year.

Two other Racine County players missed a state berth by a few strokes. Waterford junior Adam Chart shot an 81, matching the score of Burlington junior Benjamin Graham. Chart shot a 39 on the back nine to get close.

Senior Mason Roanhouse shot an 85 and sophomore Jackson Heath, who qualified for state last year, shot a 92 to round out the Wolverines’ top four.

Burlington’s other sectional qualifier, senior Mason Meier, shot a 99.

DIVISION 3 ST. MARY’S SPRINGS SECTIONAL: No Racine County players were able to qualify for the WIAA State Tournament from the Division 3 St. Mary’s Springs Sectional Tuesday at South Hills Country Club in Fond du Lac.

The top county finisher was sophomore Will Schaefer of Prairie, who shot an 86 to tie for 18th. His round included two birdies, but he missed qualifying for state by six strokes.

Prairie finished eighth in the 12-team sectional at 386. Cambridge, the Division 3 state runner-up last year, won the sectional with 319 and Sheboygan Lutheran was second at 332.

The rest of the Hawks’ lineup was sophomore Jack Regner (98), freshman Jack Ulrich (100) and seniors Callahan Polzin (102) and Liam York (102).

Catholic Central’s two sectional qualifiers were junior Omri Moynihan (102) and senior Nick Delimat (103).

Cambridge took the top two individual places and three of the top five. Sophomore Kian Bystol-Flores was the medalist with a 74 and senior Nick Buckman was second with a 75.