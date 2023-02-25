Hudson Halter's path at the WIAA Individual State Wrestling Tournament wasn't an easy one.

The Waterford High School senior faced adversity with a loss in the Division 1 quarterfinals. He remained composed, persevered and worked his way back to a medal by placing fifth in the 120-pound bracket on Saturday at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Halter (37-10) was making his second appearance at state and had the experience and confidence of placing fourth at 120 last year.

Yet, his tournament didn't get off to the best of starts. The wrestling had little to do with it.

"He arrived up here sick," Waterford volunteer assistant coach Tom Fitzpatrick said. "He had a bit of a flu and was struggling on the way up here.

"It wasn't something all weekend. He got better day by day but pushed through. I'm proud. He showed a ton of heart."

Halter opened the tournament, illness and all, with an 8-5 decision victory over Bay Port's Owen Wathke (42-8). His time in the championship bracket came to an end following a 7-3 decision loss to New Richmond's Luke Kamish (40-9) in the quarterfinals.

The consolation bracket served as a great place for Halter to rebound — and rebound with a vengeance. Halter pinned Sun Prairie East/West's Christopher Anderson in 2:38, then won a 9-2 decision over Baraboo's Peyton Oberg (22-8).

The third day of the state tournament opened with Halter having a chance to climb as high up as third place on Saturday.

In the consolation semifinals, Halter matched up against Aiden Slama (37-6). The Milton sophomore lost to Oconomowoc's Kellen Wolbert (46-0) by a technical fall (18-1, 5:44) in the semifinals of the championship bracket and rebounded by eking out a 5-3 decision over Halter.

The close calls continued for Halter with his sixth and final match at the tournament. The senior had a chance at redemption against Kamish in the fifth-place match. Halter made the necessary adjustments and won 6-4 in sudden victory to place fifth.

"He had two days to adjust and, feeling sick, get his legs back underneath him," Fitzpatrick said.

Halter's time with the Waterford program comes to a close with two medals at state. The opportunity to continue his wrestling career can continue at the collegiate level depending on where he chooses to apply his trade. For now, a time spent with the Wolverines was one to remember.

"He matured and got better every year," Fitzpatrick said. "He wanted to get this done and he gave every ounce of effort he had. I'm proud."

Girls basketball

PRAIRIE 74, CEDAR GROVE-BELGIUM 55: The Hawks had some ups and downs against the Rockets Saturday, but Prairie’s defense and transition game helped pave the way to a victory in a WIAA Division 4 regional championship game at Wind Point.

No. 1-seeded Prairie (22-3), ranked fifth in Division 4 in the Associated Press state poll, advance to a sectional semifinal Thursday against Random Lake (15-11) at Kenosha Tremper. The No. 3 Rams beat No. 2 Living Word Lutheran 80-47 in another regional final Saturday.

The Hawks were ahead by eight points early when sophomore Jasonya “JJ” Glass-Barnes was called for her second foul. She left the game and Cedar Grove-Belgium (14-12) cut the lead to just two points.

But just like that, Prairie went on a scoring run, led by junior wing Reese Jaramillo and sophomore guard Meg Decker, and led 38-21 at halftime.

“We were not hitting shots early,” Hawks coach Abby Jaramillo said. “We missed a few 3-pointers and a few layups.

“We got a couple 3s and some steals and layups, and started making shots on the fast break.”

Reese Jaramillo had 18 points in the first half and Decker had 14.

In the second half, Glass-Barnes was called for her third foul early and in her absence, the Rockets got within 12. Glass-Barnes returned and scored all of her 17 points in the second half to help Prairie pull away.

“We warmed up and started connecting on our layups and outside shots,” Abby Jaramillo said.

Reese Jaramillo finished with three 3-pointers and a game-high 25 points, matching her career high set this year, and added seven rebounds.

“Reese is looking to score and looking to drive, not just shooting 3s,” said Abby Jaramillo, Reese’s mother. “You can foul her, but you can’t stop her — she plows through.”

Decker had an impressive game, just missing a triple-double with 18 points, 10 rebounds and eight steals.

“Meg is a huge presence for us offensively and defensively,” coach Jaramillo said.

Alexis Bahr led Cedar Grove-Belgium with 22 points (10 of 11 free throws) and Tara Schmitz added 13.

Boys basketball

WESTOSHA CENTRAL 62, UNION GROVE: The Broncos ended regular season play Saturday with a loss to the state-ranked Falcons in a Southern Lakes Conference game at Union Grove.

Westosha Central (21-2, 13-1 SLC), ranked third in Division 2 in the Associated Press state poll, led Union Grove (16-8, 9-5) by two points at the half (22-20), similar to its three-point halftime lead in Jan. 20’s game at Paddock Lake, which went two overtimes before the Falcons pulled out a 57-54 victory.

Westosha outscored the Broncos 40-32 in the second half Saturday, but the game was tied at 48-48 with 3:24 left.

After that, the Falcons finished the game on a 14-4 run, including a 3-point basket and 11 for 12 free-throw shooting over the final 3:10. They went 22 of 28 at the line in the game.

“We had guys in foul trouble and they pressured us,” Union Grove coach Dave Pettit said. “It was the same story as most of our losses — the kids play hard, we run good stuff and share the ball, but we weren’t hitting shots.

“It was a close game again, but we just didn’t finish.”

Seniors did the bulk of the scoring for the Broncos, with Tobin Van de Water leading the way with 15 points. Owen Nowak and Jack Waters each scored 11 points and Zac Montgomery scored seven points.

The Falcons were led by guards Alex Sippy, Carson Schultz and Elijah Griffin, who each scored 13 points.

Union Grove, the No. 4 seed in its sectional semifinal bracket, will play Waukesha West (12-12), the No. 5 seed, in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal Friday at Union Grove.

“They have just one loss outside their conference,” Pettit said of West. “We’ll see if we can make some shots.”

SHORELAND LUTHERAN 43, CATHOLIC CENTRAL 34: An early offensive lull proved costly for the Hilltoppers in a Metro Classic Conference game on Saturday at Kenosha.

The Hilltoppers (3-21, 0-16 MCC) came out of the gates slow against the Pacers (10-14, 2-14 MCC). A combination of defensive pressure and ill-advised shot selection only compounded matters.

"It was a very slow start," Catholic Central coach Steve Smith said. "I think we went six possessions without a basket and were down 13 with eight minutes remaining in the first half."

Smith credited the Pacers game plan in attempting to limit Evan Krien's influence on the game. The senior guard shot 9 of 22 from the field but still led the Hilltoppers with 21 points. The team better settled into the game in the second half but the Pacers early defensive work paid off.

"(Shoreland Lutheran) had us scouted real well," Smith said. "It's like looking at a mirror image watching them play. They want to make you work real hard."

Brayden Van de Water led the Pacers with a game-high 23 points. Bryce Pfeilstifter added 12 points.

Catholic Central's next game will be a WIAA Division 5 regional on the road against Argyle (11-13) on Tuesday.